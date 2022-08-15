Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Third Friday returns to Downtown Salisbury August 19th
SALISBURY, Md. – Third Friday returns to Downtown Salisbury this week, and this month’s theme is Urban Artscapes. Artists and crafters will be lining the streets with live music and a ton of other special activities. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WBOC
Artifacts Found at Church Excavation Site In Easton
EASTON, Md. - The Asbury United Methodist Church, in Easton's historic area, uncovered artifacts after an excavation on Sunday and Monday. Flooding and drainage problems required new pipes to be laid on the site. The state of Maryland required an archeologist to be on site. Among the dirt, the archeologist...
The Big Draw Festival Returns to Milford for the 4th Year
Mispillion Art League (MAL), Milford’s community art resource, is pleased to announce it is once again hosting the internationally acclaimed The Big Draw Festival! On Saturday, October 8, from 9 am to 3 pm, gather with us to celebrate the joy of color. MAL will offer free, family-friendly art activities on Park Avenue in downtown Milford. Save the date and ... Read More
WMDT.com
Brightside: Doug’s Swift Community Garden
CRISFIELD, Md. – A group of dedicated community members in Crisfield are developing some green thumbs in hopes of providing a more beautiful, and blossoming version of the town, and it’s all thanks to the passion for community from one man. Helping hands from all across Crisfield are...
The Dispatch
Changes Approved For Later Sunfest
OCEAN CITY – Having already been moved back to the third week in October to accommodate other major events in late September, Sunfest promises to retain the traditional elements that have made it so popular over the decades but will also include some new elements designed to expand the demographics.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
Man finds rare purple pearl in his clam at Delaware restaurant
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man eating with his family at a Delaware restaurant made a surprising discovery inside of a clam: a purple pearl. Scott Overland of Phoenixville was eating at the Salt Air restaurant in Rehoboth Beach with his wife and children when the discovery was made inside a northern quahog clam.
WMDT.com
Local breweries react to threat of C02 shortage
SALISBURY, Md- A nationwide shortage of Carbon Dioxide is leaving breweries across the country on edge, even as local breweries on Delmarva say they have yet to experience any major disruptions. The gas is used to carbonate beverages, purge beer cans to prevent oxidation during storage and to keep liquid...
WBOC
Preparations Underway for Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Volunteers from Dogfish Head Brewery and the Springboard Collaborative non-profit came together on Tuesday to help prepare a site for the construction of a new pallet shelter village for homeless adults. Tuesday’s preparations were the last of the cleanup before construction begins. Volunteers worked on two...
WBOC
The Christian Shelter's Refrigerator is Down and Is Looking to the Community for Help
SALISBURY, MD-- The refrigerator at the Christian Shelter in Salisbury stopped working, a costly situation for the organization and the people it serves. The shelter had to throw away over 2,000 dollars worth of food that would have fed around 75 people. Anthony Dickerson is the Executive Director at the Christian shelter and says food is a big part of what they do for the community.
WMDT.com
Christian Shelter in need of donations to support the demand of people they’re seeing
SALISBURY, MD.- The Christian Shelter, in Salisbury, needs your help to continue their mission of supporting the homeless as they are seeing more people asking for help. Right now, we’re told they are experiencing a shortage of donations. On top of that, they need to repair their fridge and the infrastructure surrounding it, which they said is going to cost them around $170,000.
WMDT.com
Ocean City officials host meeting to prepare for hurricane season
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Hurricane season is slowly approaching and Ocean City officials are hosting a meeting to help you get prepared in the event one happens here on Delmarva. The meeting will discuss all hazardous events including hurricane season, terrorism, and flooding. This comes especially during the summertime as the resort town becomes heavily populated. They say its best to learn how to take care of yourself for at least 96 hours without power, utilities, water, and even food.
Cape Gazette
Just Listed - 3400 Sanibel Circle, Rehoboth
The Dispatch
Surfers Healing Returns To Ocean City
OCEAN CITY – A day-long surf camp for children with autism returned to the beaches of Ocean City this week. On Wednesday, 225 children with autism and their families gathered on the beach in front of the Castle in the Sand Hotel for the 13th annual Surfers Healing camp.
Cape Gazette
SunFestival returns to Rehoboth Beach Sept. 3-4
SunFestival will kick off with a performance by Judy Gold, Emmy Award-winning writer and comedian, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Originally known as Sundance, SunFestival is among the largest and most spectacular events held in Rehoboth Beach. The...
WMDT.com
Wicomico County Fair Returns Aug. 19th
WICOMICO. Co., MD – This weekend, families are invited to head to Winterplace Place Park for the 86th Annual Wicomico County Fair. Zach Evans with Wicomico County Fair joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us more about the event. The fair opens to the public this Friday...
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Indian powwow to honor Native American culture Sept. 10-11
The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. In the powwow circle, participants celebrate the life and honorable deeds of those who are living...
WMDT.com
SU announces new changes to Holloway Hall
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury University recently made some changes to their oldest building on campus, Holloway Hall. They recently added new banners that say “Make Tomorrow Yours”. You can check out the new additions if you’re driving down Camden Avenue past campus. We want to hear...
Cape Gazette
Tasty now open on south end of Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk
Tasty, a restaurant offering authentic Italian gelato, ice cream and light fare for hungry vacationers, has opened on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. Located on the ground level of Star of the Sea Condominiums, Tasty’s menu features homemade gelato, soft serve ice cream and a wide selection of freshly made coolers, including lemonade, minted lemonade, apple, orange, guava, mango, pomegranate and strawberry.
WBOC
Delmar Parents Angered by Old Law on Basketball Hoops
DELMAR, Md.- The town of Delmar has received complaints from drivers about kids playing basketball in the street. So the town posted a reminder of an ordnance on Facebook, made in the 80's. The ordinance says basketball hoops should not be in the street, sidewalk, edge of lawn or driveway. It also forbids anyone from playing basketball in the street. Father Aaron Mumford put up a basketball hoop for his two kids to play with. Mumford said he never even heard of the ordinance until the town posted the reminder on Facebook.
