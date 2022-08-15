ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenny Lewis Cancels Indoor Concerts on Her Tour Due to COVID Concerns

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
Jenny Lewis has canceled all upcoming tour dates taking place in indoor venues due to concerns over the possible spread of COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing COVID situation, Jenny Lewis will not perform at any indoor venues for the remainder of the year,” read a statement on her social media pages. “Therefore, it’s with great disappointment that the below indoor shows have been cancelled.”

Lewis has canceled the following upcoming shows in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 17, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania on Sept. 20, Asbury Park, New Jersey on Sept. 23, Baltimore, Maryland on Sept. 25, Saxapahaw, North Carolina on Sept. 27, and Asheville, NC on Sept. 28.

Another statement later clarified that Lewis and her band “will continue forward with the outdoor festival dates: Live On The Green, XPoNential Festival, Sound On Sounds Music & Arts Festival, Wildwood Revival, and Moonstone Festival.”

In early 2021, Lewis played a string of dates opening for Harry Styles last fall and shared a new song “Puppy and a Truck,” her first new music since releasing her fourth album On the Line in 2019.

Fox News

Carlos Santana returns to the stage following on-stage collapse

Legendary musician Carlos Santana is back to business as usual, after a scary collapse last month at one of his concerts. While performing in Michigan on July 5, Santana fell on stage. He was treated by medics after passing out, and was eventually removed, but not before waving to a crowd of fans, according to FOX 2 Detroit and fan video.
MICHIGAN STATE
American Songwriter

Renowned Guitarist Bill Pitman of The Wrecking Crew Dies at 102

Bill Pitman, a well-known guitarist, died on August 11 in his La Quinta, California home. He was 102 years old. As confirmed by The New York Times, Pitman died several weeks after he had been treated for a fractured spine at a rehabilitation center in Palm Springs. This serious injury was the result of a fall that the musician had suffered. Yet, outside of this incident, no official cause of death has been revealed.
LA QUINTA, CA
Billboard

Marty Stuart Signs Worldwide Deal with U.K. Label Snakefarm

Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart has signed with British-based label Snakefarm, a Universal Music Group-owned label that is part of the Spinefarm Music Group. It marks the five-time Grammy winner and country music historian’s first time back on a major label in more than a dozen years.
ENTERTAINMENT
American Songwriter

Alice in Chains Returns to the Stage After 3-Year Hiatus to Celebrate 30 Years of ‘Dirt’

The Seattle-hailing band Alice in Chains has been busy as of late. Firstly, the band’s 1992 album Dirt turned 30 years old this year, and that album is set to recieve an anniversary vinyl reissue and boxset release. Upon original release, Dirt peaked at the number six spot on the Billboard 200 chart and became Alice in Chains’ highest-selling album. A further cause for celebration is the fact that the band’s ’92 album was recently certified five-times platinum by the RIAA. The precursor to Dirt, Facelift (1990), just went triple-platinum and the band’s 1994 album, Jar of Flies, has now attained four-times platinum status. Talk about a platinum party.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Carlos Santana Health Scare Over? Rocker Back Touring After 'Scary' Collapse

Carlos Santana has resumed touring. The renowned rocker returned to the stage in Connecticut on Friday, one month after fainting onstage in Michigan. The week prior, the 75-year-old guitarist was captured grinning as he exited the Four Seasons in midtown Manhattan, before performing in Connecticut and at the Jones Beach Amphitheater on Long Island, New York.
CONNECTICUT STATE
American Songwriter

Haley Johnsen Comes Back to Her Future on New Album ‘Goner’

After a whirlwind year in 2019—recording an acoustic album at Abbey Road Studios (London Session, Live From Abbey Road, later released in 2020), releasing her debut Golden Days, and getting engaged in early 2020— the pandemic hit and momentum came to a halt. Haley Johnsen eventually found herself in the middle of an existential crisis in 2021. Trying to remedy the stunt in creativity, the Oregon-based artist shacked up in a metal vintage trailer, dubbed The Sou’wester Lodge, in Seaview, Washington, and wrote what would become the title track, and foundation, of her new album Goner.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Blackberry Smoke Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of ‘The Whippoorwill’ With Tour and New Music

Blackberry Smoke released their third album The Whippoorwill in August of 2012 through Southern Ground Records. It was the Georgia-based rockers’ first album to chart. It peaked at number 40 on the Billboard 200 chart and number 8 on the publication’s Top Country Albums chart. The album represents a huge step forward for the band and set them up to be the country/Southern rock powerhouse they are today.
MUSIC
Star 93.9

2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
BINGHAMTON, NY
American Songwriter

Goo Goo Dolls Circle Round Disenchanted Times on 13th Album ‘Chaos in Bloom’

When the world hands you a pandemic, make your way into the woods. Once the world slowly began reopening, the Goo Goo Dolls remotely regrouped inside a 19th-century church-turned-studio in Woodstock, New York. Armed with a library of vintage gear and instruments, the band, along with co-writer and collaborator, producer Gregg Wattenberg, began fleshing out songs, and frontman John Rzeznik and bassist Robby Takac started writing during the pandemic for their 13th album Chaos in Bloom.
WOODSTOCK, NY
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: The White Stripes

When discussing the prolific, historic American rock duo, The White Stripes, color inevitably comes up. Whether it’s the band playing the blues (a traditionally Black music form) as white people or talking about their candy-coated red and white color aesthetic or their very name, hue seems always essential. Let’s...
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

Grammy Nominee and Kids Musician Morgan Taylor Dies

Morgan Taylor, the creator of the award-winning children’s multimedia project Gustafer Yellowgold, passed away on August 11 after a brief, sudden illness, his family and friends report. Taylor’s songs and artwork captivated multiple generations, earning him two Grammy nominations, Audible‘s award for Best Children’s Audiobook, and widespread critical acclaim....
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

