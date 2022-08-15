Sanibel is close enough to downtown that you can walk or ride your bike to the ocean and relax in the warm sand, and just out of reach of all the crowds when you return home for a dip in the pool! Being part of a group of condo communities, you will not want for things to do. Choose from 3 pools, tennis, grilling and relaxing on your screened porch to the comforting sounds of the fountain close by in the pond. In this open floor plan unit, the master bedroom enjoys a private bath and large closet space. The master and guest rooms are separated--one in the front and 1 in the back. When in the kitchen you look straight thru to the LR, DR and screened porch. The screened porch, with elevated table/chairs for dining and viewing the pond, plus comfortable chairs for relaxing, is a nice addition to complete the picture of a great beach escape. Great for entertaining. This unit has been mainly an investment unit, and maintained in good condition. In this calendar year the microwave, hot water heater, 3 new ceiling fans, and WiFi digital door lock were added. And an all new HVAC and frig were replaced in 2019. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters with ceramic-glass back-splash.The flooring material needs replacing, and as the unit is fully rented until later in September, without break, the owners are offering a $3,000. credit for the new owners to choose and install their own personal choice. The unit rents very strongly, but can also be a beach escape, located in a great spot for the new occupants. As the unit is just inside of Rt. 1 west side, it offers the luxury of getting to a great grocery, 4-5 restaurants, a gas station, 2 banks, and other shopping without even getting into the traffic on the roadway. Great convenience! Sellers would choose to settle quickly after scheduled listings, leaving some of the best beach weeks of the whole year to enjoy. Call today!

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO