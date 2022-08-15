Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
WBOC
The Christian Shelter's Refrigerator is Down and Is Looking to the Community for Help
SALISBURY, MD-- The refrigerator at the Christian Shelter in Salisbury stopped working, a costly situation for the organization and the people it serves. The shelter had to throw away over 2,000 dollars worth of food that would have fed around 75 people. Anthony Dickerson is the Executive Director at the Christian shelter and says food is a big part of what they do for the community.
WBOC
Delmar Parents Angered by Old Law on Basketball Hoops
DELMAR, Md.- The town of Delmar has received complaints from drivers about kids playing basketball in the street. So the town posted a reminder of an ordnance on Facebook, made in the 80's. The ordinance says basketball hoops should not be in the street, sidewalk, edge of lawn or driveway. It also forbids anyone from playing basketball in the street. Father Aaron Mumford put up a basketball hoop for his two kids to play with. Mumford said he never even heard of the ordinance until the town posted the reminder on Facebook.
WGMD Radio
Volunteers to Clear Property for Planned Pallet Shelter Village in Georgetown
A pallet shelter village planned for Georgetown will take another step towards helping shelter the homeless tomorrow. Volunteers will help to prepare the one-acre site, which has been leased for 2 years by the Springboard Collaborative from First State Community Action Agency. The site will eventually hold 44 pallet shelters and accompanying service buildings and will house up to 60 homeless individuals. The village will be located behind First State Community Action Agency on North Railroad Avenue. Georgetown Town Council approved the project last November. Each cabin has beds, electric, heat and AC and storage space and are expected to be ready for occupants in the fall.
WBOC
Preparations Underway for Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Volunteers from Dogfish Head Brewery and the Springboard Collaborative non-profit came together on Tuesday to help prepare a site for the construction of a new pallet shelter village for homeless adults. Tuesday’s preparations were the last of the cleanup before construction begins. Volunteers worked on two...
WBOC
Free Breakfast, Lunch to be Offered to Wicomico Public School Students for 2022-23 School Year
SALISBURY, Md. - For the 2022-23 school year, Wicomico Public Schools will participate in the federal program known as CEP (Community Eligibility Provision). The program offers all Wicomico students breakfast and lunch at no charge. Applying for free or reduced meals is not necessary to receive meals at no cost.
WMDT.com
Animal tranquilizer being found in Wicomico County street drugs
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Local first responders say they’re battling a new challenge in the fight against the opioid crisis. Xylazine, a powerful animal tranquilizer, is increasingly being found in the toxicology reports of those who have suffered fatal overdoses. According to the CDC, xylazine has no specific antidote.
WMDT.com
Brightside: Doug’s Swift Community Garden
CRISFIELD, Md. – A group of dedicated community members in Crisfield are developing some green thumbs in hopes of providing a more beautiful, and blossoming version of the town, and it’s all thanks to the passion for community from one man. Helping hands from all across Crisfield are...
WMDT.com
1600 lbs. of White Marlin Open fish gets donated to the Maryland Food Bank
MARYLAND– Many families across the state were able to benefit from the White Marlin Open that just wrapped up this past week in Ocean City. While it is not a requirement, anglers had the option to donate the fish they caught to the Maryland Food Bank. This year we’re told they donated over 1600 pounds of fish and that will provide about 1,000 meals to households here on the Eastern Shore.
WMDT.com
Free tire disposal event to be held in Wicomico Co.
WICOMICO CO., Md. – If you need to do some end of summer cleaning, this event is for you. The Maryland Environmental Service and Wicomico County will host a free tire disposal event at the Newland Park Landfill on September 17th. We want to hear your good news, just...
WMDT.com
Habitat for Humanity requesting 600K in funding for fiscal year 2023
Milton, Del. – One family is getting ready to make their move into a new home in Sussex County. Putting that roof over their heads wouldn’t have happened without help from Habitat for Humanity. In fact, Habitat for Humanity is requesting $600,000 dollars ahead of the new year to be able to provide more housing for Delawareans.
Man finds rare purple pearl in his clam at Delaware restaurant
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man eating with his family at a Delaware restaurant made a surprising discovery inside of a clam: a purple pearl. Scott Overland of Phoenixville was eating at the Salt Air restaurant in Rehoboth Beach with his wife and children when the discovery was made inside a northern quahog clam.
delawarepublic.org
Donovan Smith manufactured home park residents await sewer connection months after Lewes annexation
Nearly half a year after the town of Lewes annexed the Donovan Smith manufactured home park, septic system failures that prompted the annexation remain unresolved. Residents began advocating for Lewes to annex the park in 2017, arguing that connecting it to the town’s municipal sewer system could resolve years of maintenance problems, including raw sewage leaks and unreliable drinking water.
Cape Gazette
Just Listed - 3400 Sanibel Circle, Rehoboth
Sanibel is close enough to downtown that you can walk or ride your bike to the ocean and relax in the warm sand, and just out of reach of all the crowds when you return home for a dip in the pool! Being part of a group of condo communities, you will not want for things to do. Choose from 3 pools, tennis, grilling and relaxing on your screened porch to the comforting sounds of the fountain close by in the pond. In this open floor plan unit, the master bedroom enjoys a private bath and large closet space. The master and guest rooms are separated--one in the front and 1 in the back. When in the kitchen you look straight thru to the LR, DR and screened porch. The screened porch, with elevated table/chairs for dining and viewing the pond, plus comfortable chairs for relaxing, is a nice addition to complete the picture of a great beach escape. Great for entertaining. This unit has been mainly an investment unit, and maintained in good condition. In this calendar year the microwave, hot water heater, 3 new ceiling fans, and WiFi digital door lock were added. And an all new HVAC and frig were replaced in 2019. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters with ceramic-glass back-splash.The flooring material needs replacing, and as the unit is fully rented until later in September, without break, the owners are offering a $3,000. credit for the new owners to choose and install their own personal choice. The unit rents very strongly, but can also be a beach escape, located in a great spot for the new occupants. As the unit is just inside of Rt. 1 west side, it offers the luxury of getting to a great grocery, 4-5 restaurants, a gas station, 2 banks, and other shopping without even getting into the traffic on the roadway. Great convenience! Sellers would choose to settle quickly after scheduled listings, leaving some of the best beach weeks of the whole year to enjoy. Call today!
The Dispatch
Surfers Healing Returns To Ocean City
OCEAN CITY – A day-long surf camp for children with autism returned to the beaches of Ocean City this week. On Wednesday, 225 children with autism and their families gathered on the beach in front of the Castle in the Sand Hotel for the 13th annual Surfers Healing camp.
WMDT.com
Trimpers Ride’s Carousel Switches to LED lights to save on power
OCEAN CITY, Md- A classic staple of ocean city is getting recognition and a big check after an upgrade helped cut costs and be more sustainable. The over 100-year-old carousel at Trimper’s rides in Ocean city swapped all the lights to LED, slashing power consumption and electricity costs. As...
WMDT.com
Ocean City officials host meeting to prepare for hurricane season
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Hurricane season is slowly approaching and Ocean City officials are hosting a meeting to help you get prepared in the event one happens here on Delmarva. The meeting will discuss all hazardous events including hurricane season, terrorism, and flooding. This comes especially during the summertime as the resort town becomes heavily populated. They say its best to learn how to take care of yourself for at least 96 hours without power, utilities, water, and even food.
WBOC
Wor-Wic Community College Offering New Pre-kindergarten Program This Fall
SALISBURY, Md. - A pre-kindergarten program is coming to Wor-Wic Community College this fall. The program is open to 18 students ages 3- and 4. Their families must be a Wicomico County resident and meet the federal poverty guidelines. It provides a full day of school with a meal as well. The new program is funded through an over $200,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Education which Wor-Wic Child Development Director Sandra March says they are excited to accept.
Mom died. Do we owe the exit tax on her beach home sale?
Q. Me and my siblings inherited my mom’s beach house in West Cape May. We sold the house for $475,000. We live in Maryland. My mom had the house for at least 30 years. She stayed there about six months out of the year and her residence was Maryland. Do we have to pay the exit tax in New Jersey?
WMDT.com
Pocomoke City gets brand new ambulance, major upgrades to EMS equipment
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. – Pocomoke City is celebrating a $306,000 USDA Rural Investment Grant recently awarded to the municipality. Pocomoke City EMS Chief Ryan McCready says with the money, the city was able to purchase a top-of-the-line ambulance with enhanced safety features. The current ambulance, a 2012 Ford F450 ambulance has over 200,000 miles on it according to McCready. It’s being replaced with a 2022 Ford F550 four wheel drive ambulance.
