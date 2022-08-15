Millions of people in the UK face a “winter of despair”, with one in four unable to afford their energy bills in October based on current forecasts, Citizens Advice has warned.The 24% of people who will not be able to afford to pay for their energy is double the number already in the red ahead of the price cap rise, according to figures released by the advisory service.And it said the figure could jump to one in three (34%) in January when prices are predicted to soar above £4,200.⚠️ We found that 1 in 4 people in the UK won’t...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO