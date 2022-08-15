Read full article on original website
Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?
Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
Government urged to classify Covid as an occupational disease
Ministers should urgently classify Covid-19 as an occupational disease to prompt employers to reduce the risk of exposure and help workers access key benefits, the TUC has said. The UK is out of step with other major countries that have recognised Covid as a disease that people can get in...
‘Millions face winter of despair with one in four unable to afford energy bills’
Millions of people in the UK face a “winter of despair”, with one in four unable to afford their energy bills in October based on current forecasts, Citizens Advice has warned.The 24% of people who will not be able to afford to pay for their energy is double the number already in the red ahead of the price cap rise, according to figures released by the advisory service.And it said the figure could jump to one in three (34%) in January when prices are predicted to soar above £4,200.⚠️ We found that 1 in 4 people in the UK won’t...
China vows to support digitalisation of 4,000-6,000 small firms by 2025
BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China will support around 300 service platforms to help with the digital transformation of 4,000-6,000 small- and medium-sized enterprises till 2025, the country's industry and information technology ministry and finance ministry said on Wednesday.
BBC
Cost of living: 'There's nobody trying to help us'
Businesses in Birmingham have called for government intervention in the face of the cost of living crisis. At the wholesale market, one trader said rising prices meant he could not plan from one week to the next. Official figures reveal that the cost of living is more than 10% higher...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
58% of Americans Are Making This Smart Move to Gear Up for a Recession
It pays to do the same.
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security
A big change that beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting should be revealed in October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
A German refinery partly owned by Moscow has started mixing US oil with Russian crude
A German oil refinery in Schwedt has begun blending US crude with Russian Urals, Bloomberg reported Monday. The refinery, which is partly owned by Rosneft, is typically reliant on Russian crude but has started to turn to alternative supplies. Germany's Economy Minister has previously noted that Schwedt faces the biggest...
AOL Corp
Social Security SSI Updates To Know for August 2022
For many Americans, Social Security is all about retirement benefits. But Social Security as a whole actually encapsulates a number of programs designed to assist qualifying Americans. Check It Out: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight. Learn: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning For Retirement. One of the most...
Does a slowing housing market mean homes will get any cheaper?
Daryl Fairweather, chief economist for Redfin, explains to “Nightcap’s” Jon Sarlin the mixed messages in the housing market and what’s next for home prices. To get the day’s business headlines sent directly to your inbox, sign up for the Nightcap newsletter.
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
Social Security Recipients Could Receive an Extra $1900 Next Year
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
Americans are changing how they’re spending — and it’s helping keep the economy afloat even as retailers like Target struggle
Americans are moving their spending from goods to services as the economy normalizes. The shift is keeping the recovery alive, as consumer spending counts for two-thirds of GDP. Yet the transition is a risky one, as any shock can cut overall spending and threaten a downturn. After more than a...
