U.K.

The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
The Guardian

Government urged to classify Covid as an occupational disease

Ministers should urgently classify Covid-19 as an occupational disease to prompt employers to reduce the risk of exposure and help workers access key benefits, the TUC has said. The UK is out of step with other major countries that have recognised Covid as a disease that people can get in...
The Independent

‘Millions face winter of despair with one in four unable to afford energy bills’

Millions of people in the UK face a “winter of despair”, with one in four unable to afford their energy bills in October based on current forecasts, Citizens Advice has warned.The 24% of people who will not be able to afford to pay for their energy is double the number already in the red ahead of the price cap rise, according to figures released by the advisory service.And it said the figure could jump to one in three (34%) in January when prices are predicted to soar above £4,200.⚠️ We found that 1 in 4 people in the UK won’t...
BBC

Cost of living: 'There's nobody trying to help us'

Businesses in Birmingham have called for government intervention in the face of the cost of living crisis. At the wholesale market, one trader said rising prices meant he could not plan from one week to the next. Official figures reveal that the cost of living is more than 10% higher...
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
The Motley Fool

Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security

A big change that beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting should be revealed in October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
AOL Corp

Social Security SSI Updates To Know for August 2022

For many Americans, Social Security is all about retirement benefits. But Social Security as a whole actually encapsulates a number of programs designed to assist qualifying Americans. Check It Out: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight. Learn: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning For Retirement. One of the most...
