Department of Education Cancels Nearly $4 Billion in Student LoansTechnology JournalNaperville, IL
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
University of Chicago and Northwestern Among Elite Schools Facing Antitrust Litigation Over Admissions CollusionNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Fun For Less in Chicago: The Air and Water ShowLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Bears Coach Announces Decision On Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith and the Chicago Bears remain at an impasse a week after he requested a trade. The Bears have yet to show any indication of honoring that request, and it's unclear if Smith would end a "hold-in" and play out the final year of his contract. According to NFL...
NBC Sports
Report: Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from the shooter in fatal incident at youth football game
The brother of Aqib Talib allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game over the weekend. Aqib Talib was reportedly close to the gunman at the time the incident happen. TMZ.com reports that a video of the incident shows that Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from...
NBC Sports
Falcons sign KeeSean Johnson
The Falcons added a wide receiver to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced the signing of KeeSean Johnson. Wide receiver Tyshaun James was waived to make space for Johnson and the Falcons also announced that they have released defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
NBC Sports
Multiple Patriots and Panthers players ejected from joint practice for fighting
Today’s joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers featured multiple fights and players on both teams kicked off the field. In one incident, Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson got into it with Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson, and all three players were kicked out of practice for fighting. Other players got involved as well, although they weren’t sent off.
NBC Sports
How tarantula encounter led to Crawford kids' viral video
It certainly was a night to remember for Brandon Crawford and his family. Launching a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Oracle Park, Crawford's big moment resulted in a viral video of his children watching and reacting to the moment, posted by his wife Jalynne on Twitter shortly after.
NBC Sports
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury
Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: We have great respect for Joe Flacco, it’ll be different to play against him
With Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson nursing a knee injury, Joe Flacco may start for the Jets against his former team, the Ravens, in Week One. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks forward to it. Harbaugh said he doesn’t know yet which Jets quarterback his team will face, but if...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson returns for Week 13, at Houston Texans
With Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games to start the 2022 season, he’ll make his return in the twelfth game. That happens to be in Week 13. Against the Texans. In Houston. It’s somewhat amazing that the NFL relented in settlement talks, splitting the difference between 10 games...
NBC Sports
Mike Zimmer takes a job with Deion Sanders at Jackson State
Former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has landed on his feet with a school that continues to find its footing. Zimmer, via HBCUGameday.com, has accepted a position on Deion Sanders’ staff at Jackson State. Sanders introduced Zimmer to the team on Tuesday. “He’s asked me about it a few times,”...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: Ideally starters will play a half, but injuries may prevent that
There are a variety of approaches that NFL head coaches take when it comes to playing starters in the preseason and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is proving to be on the side of the more snaps the better this summer. Rivera had the Commanders first-teamers in the game into...
NBC Sports
Source: “There will be news today” on Deshaun Watson
The scramble began when Myles Simmons texted a tweet that the Browns have delayed their media availability for Thursday. Here’s what we learned. Per a source with knowledge of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, “There will be news today.”. The news will be either a settlement or a...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Bettors fade Chicago Bears to be worst team in the NFL
Now that preseason has begun, the NFL’s gambling season is officially open for business. While many fans are wondering if their team has what it takes to contend for a playoff berth or title, bettors keep a much wider view, looking not only for contenders and winners, but also at which teams are expected to be champions of defeat.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury
Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
NBC Sports
Crawford's adorable kids go bonkers over dad's walk-off homer
Oracle Park wasn’t the only place rocking Tuesday night as Brandon Crawford’s walk-off home run sealed the Giants’ 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a video posted to Twitter by Crawford’s wife Jalynne, his biggest fans -- his kids -- can be seen going absolutely bonkers as their dad’s booming blast soars over the center field wall in the ninth inning.
NBC Sports
Lance, Deebo finding rhythm as 49ers' offense bounces back
SANTA CLARA -- The Trey Lance-to-Deebo Samuel connection appears to be right on track. After a rough showing by the 49ers’ offense during Sunday’s shortened, non-padded practice, Lance and the passing game turned things around during Monday’s light day of work ahead of their flight to Minnesota later in the day.
NBC Sports
Source: Deshaun Watson will be suspended 11 games, pay $5 million fine
In response to a tweet posted earlier today, someone posted what appeared to be a draft of the press release announcing the Deshaun Watson ruling. Regardless of the legitimacy of the press release (and it looks legit), a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that, indeed, Watson will be suspended 11 games. He’ll pay a fine of $5 million.
NBC Sports
Can deep ball become a weapon for Jalen Hurts?
Throwing the ball far has never been a problem for Jalen Hurts. Throwing it far and accurately has. Hurts last year hit just five pass plays of 40 yards or more, which was tied for 22nd of the 25 quarterbacks who threw at least 400 passes. It was the first...
NBC Sports
Deja Vu? Watch Lance toss gorgeous deep pass to Gray vs. Vikings
The Trey Lance-Danny Gray connection continues to get stronger by the day. Just five days after Lance and Gray connected on a booming 76-yard touchdown pass in the 49ers' 28-21 Preseason Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers last Friday, the duo torched another NFC North secondary in Wednesday's joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings.
NBC Sports
Packers trim roster by five, announce addition of Nate Becker
The Packers have announced their roster cuts and an addition to their group of tight ends. Green Bay has waived running back RJ Baylor, linebacker Ellis Brooks, tight end Dominique Dafney, guard George Moore, and linebacker Randy Ramsey. Dafney appeared in 10 games for Green Bay with two starts last...
NBC Sports
Progress reports for Eagles rookies halfway through training camp
The Eagles have already had most of their training camp practices of the summer but still have four total joint practice sessions against the Browns and Dolphins on deck and still have two preseason games left too. Plenty of time for rookies to earn roster spots or playing time. But...
