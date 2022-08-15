ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Drake Gives Lil Baby's New Single His Stamp Of Approval

Lil Baby has chosen the potential first single from his new album — and it boasts Drake’s stamp of approval. While jet-setting across the country on Tuesday (August 16), the Atlanta rapper previewed an unreleased song on Instagram and hinted at it being the lead single from his upcoming project.
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"

Part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 collection, the Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” serves as a retro of the original 1986 release. Sported by Michael Jordan during the early years of his basketball career, the shoe expresses the classic mix of “White/Varsity Red/Black.”. The Air Jordan...
Kendrick Lamar
Drake
hypebeast.com

Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release

Ahead of the upcoming “Desert Elephant” drop, Hypebeast rounds up memorable Air Jordan 3 Retro models that have struck a chord in the sneaker sphere. The famed silhouette continues to reinvent its signature elephant motif through cross-over collaborations, introducing some of the most visually arresting colorways within the Air Jordan lineup. The following roundup features noteworthy collaborations with influential labels A Ma Maniére and Fragment Design, alongside a curated range of boundary-pushing colorways that continue to reverberate in sneaker discourse.
thesource.com

P-Valley Star Elarica Johnson Confirms Exit From Show

Fans of Starz’s P-Valley have followed the story of Elarica Johnson’s character Autumn Night/Hailey from the very beginning. In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson confirmed the end of season 2 wrapped up her storyline, and it was her decision to depart the show. “I knew when it...
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z & Nas Convinced Dr. Dre Not To Pull Out Of Super Bowl Performance

Dr. Dre has revealed he had doubts about performing at Super Bowl LVI, until he spoke to JAY-Z and Nas. During a recent interview on fitness entrepreneur Dolvett Quince’s Workout the Doubt podcast, the Hip Hop mogul revealed he was in two minds about the February halftime show over fears of looking like a “sellout.”
HipHopDX.com

Swizz Beatz Hits The Studio With Nas, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Jadakiss & The-Dream

New York, NY – Nas, Swizz Beatz, The-Dream, Busta Rhymes, Dave East and Jadakiss recently linked up for a late-night studio session, sparking excitement amongst their fans. Swizz Beatz shared a multi-slide post to Instagram on Thursday (August 18) featuring several black-and-white photos of the Illmatic legend sitting in front of a mixing board. He wrote in the caption: “NYC NIGHTS” followed by several Statue of Liberty emojis.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West's 'Graduation' Was A 'Thriller Moment' For Hip Hop, Yasiin Bey Says

Kanye West’s Graduation was a “Thriller moment” for Hip Hop, Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) has claimed. During his recent Drink Champs interview alongside Dave Chappelle and fellow Black Star MC Talib Kweli, the Brooklyn rapper compared the impact of Kanye’s third album to Michael Jackson’s best-selling 1982 LP.
