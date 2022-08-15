Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
HipHopDX.com
Drake Gives Lil Baby's New Single His Stamp Of Approval
Lil Baby has chosen the potential first single from his new album — and it boasts Drake’s stamp of approval. While jet-setting across the country on Tuesday (August 16), the Atlanta rapper previewed an unreleased song on Instagram and hinted at it being the lead single from his upcoming project.
NFL・
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Step Out For A Mommy-And-Daddy Date Night And It’s A Vibe
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren't letting the busyness of new parenthood squash their stellar style.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nick Cannon’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers
Doting dad! Nick Cannon has welcomed eight children over the years — and the little ones are too cute. The Wild ’N Out host first became a father in 2011 when he and then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The former couple divorced five years later, and they have been coparenting their […]
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Accused Of Punching The Chainsmokers Member In The Face Over Kiss On The Cheek
T.I. allegedly punched The Chainsmokers’ Andrew “Drew” Taggart in the face after he kissed him on the cheek. In a video uploaded to the EDM duo’s TikTok page on Tuesday (August 16), Taggart and fellow Chainsmoker Alexander “Alex” Pall document a recent encounter with the Atlanta native at a nightclub.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"
Part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 collection, the Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” serves as a retro of the original 1986 release. Sported by Michael Jordan during the early years of his basketball career, the shoe expresses the classic mix of “White/Varsity Red/Black.”. The Air Jordan...
Snoop Dogg's Snoop Loopz is entering the cereal game
Snoop Loopz is a brand new cereal from Snoop Dogg's Broadus Foods line that he co-founded with fellow rapper Percy "Master P" Miller.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform ‘Traumazine’ tracks ‘Her’ and ‘Pressurelicious’ in New York
Megan Thee Stallion has performed songs from her new album ‘Traumazine’ in New York’s Central Park – scroll down to watch footage below. The album, which follows 2020’s ‘Good News’, was released on Friday (August 12), after the Houston rapper announced its arrival only hours before.
LeBron James' Son Bronny Slams Sick Dunk Over French Team In Paris And Dad Says Oui!
LeBron James Jr. wowed the Parisian crowd — and his famous father.
NBA・
hypebeast.com
Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release
Ahead of the upcoming “Desert Elephant” drop, Hypebeast rounds up memorable Air Jordan 3 Retro models that have struck a chord in the sneaker sphere. The famed silhouette continues to reinvent its signature elephant motif through cross-over collaborations, introducing some of the most visually arresting colorways within the Air Jordan lineup. The following roundup features noteworthy collaborations with influential labels A Ma Maniére and Fragment Design, alongside a curated range of boundary-pushing colorways that continue to reverberate in sneaker discourse.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Steps Into Fashion With Launch Of His Own Clothing Brand
Lil Baby has stepped into the world of fashion and announced the launch of his own clothing brand. On Tuesday (August 16), the Atlanta hitmaker took to Instagram to promote a few new pieces, showcasing a new fit courtesy of his One Million fashion line. The brand also announced on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesource.com
P-Valley Star Elarica Johnson Confirms Exit From Show
Fans of Starz’s P-Valley have followed the story of Elarica Johnson’s character Autumn Night/Hailey from the very beginning. In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson confirmed the end of season 2 wrapped up her storyline, and it was her decision to depart the show. “I knew when it...
HipHopDX.com
The Game Dragged By Battle Rap Vet For 'Desperately’ Vying For Eminem’s Attention
Battle rapper Pat Stay has called out The Game for his attempt to bait Eminem with “The Black Slim Shady” diss track, which arrived on Friday (August 12) as part of Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. On Tuesday (August 16), the 36-year-old artist posted of photo of Game, shirtless...
HipHopDX.com
DaBaby Turns Up With NBA Star Draymond Green & His Wife At Their Wedding
DaBaby pulled up and performed as a special guest at Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green’s wedding over the weekend. “The Green’s went MAJOR last night! Y’all did it TOO big. Preciate y’all having me,” DaBaby captioned his Instagram post on Monday (August 15) thanking the Green family.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z & Nas Convinced Dr. Dre Not To Pull Out Of Super Bowl Performance
Dr. Dre has revealed he had doubts about performing at Super Bowl LVI, until he spoke to JAY-Z and Nas. During a recent interview on fitness entrepreneur Dolvett Quince’s Workout the Doubt podcast, the Hip Hop mogul revealed he was in two minds about the February halftime show over fears of looking like a “sellout.”
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Lauren London Gives Beautiful Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at Late Rapper's Walk of Fame Ceremony
Lauren London honored her late partner, Nipsey Hussle, on Monday during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. For the special event, which took place on what would have been the “Racks in the Middle” rapper’s 37th birthday, the actress gave a speech in his honor. “I think...
Wingstop franchise owned by rapper Rick Ross fined for labor violations
A Wingstop franchise business owned by rapper Rick Ross and his family has paid $114,427 for labor violations at five locations in Mississippi, with the Miami artist vowing on Wednesday that the missteps wouldn't happen again. Decked out in a Balmain sweater and diamond-laden necklace, Ross acknowledged the violations on...
HipHopDX.com
Swizz Beatz Hits The Studio With Nas, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Jadakiss & The-Dream
New York, NY – Nas, Swizz Beatz, The-Dream, Busta Rhymes, Dave East and Jadakiss recently linked up for a late-night studio session, sparking excitement amongst their fans. Swizz Beatz shared a multi-slide post to Instagram on Thursday (August 18) featuring several black-and-white photos of the Illmatic legend sitting in front of a mixing board. He wrote in the caption: “NYC NIGHTS” followed by several Statue of Liberty emojis.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West's 'Graduation' Was A 'Thriller Moment' For Hip Hop, Yasiin Bey Says
Kanye West’s Graduation was a “Thriller moment” for Hip Hop, Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) has claimed. During his recent Drink Champs interview alongside Dave Chappelle and fellow Black Star MC Talib Kweli, the Brooklyn rapper compared the impact of Kanye’s third album to Michael Jackson’s best-selling 1982 LP.
Comments / 0