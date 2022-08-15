Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
You Can Expect to Be Happy in Your 50s and 60s
Becoming happier after midlife is a pattern that shows up in human brain scans as well as research with primates. One study found that people who focus on family have poorer functioning as they age than those who value friendship highly. Staying engaged with cultural, social, and physical activities is...
ARTS・
psychologytoday.com
Accept People for Who They Are
It is normal to wish that others were different, just like it's normal to want to be different. The problem comes when we become righteous, resistant, angry, or find fault and badger people or ourselves. Say things that are accepting such as, "I accept you. You are who you are."...
psychologytoday.com
Why Do Parents Overindulge Their Children?
Research indicates that overindulgence affects children adversely. Common reasons for parental overindulgence were chemical dependency, guilt from working too much, a family member's death, and illness. To break the pattern, recognize and speak openly about the issue and open yourself to learning new parenting behaviors. Joy, happiness, a better life,...
psychologytoday.com
A Simple Trick to Meet New People
People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Mindfulness for the Lonely
When you feel lonely, pause and notice how it feels. Recognize it will pass. Resist the need to judge and instead be compassionate. Recognize that when we feel lonely, it is just a feeling, and feelings are temporary. Mindfulness calms our nervous system and gives us room to see more...
Complex
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
psychologytoday.com
Early Recollections and Empathic Use of Self
An empathic use of self contributes to understanding another person's early recollections. An empathic use of self contributes to developing a relationship with a person. Early recollections are possible to understand through an experiential and reasoning process. One of the best ways to understand the meaning of an individual's first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
The Rise of Empowered, Single Women
Last week, the post “The Rise of Lonely, Single Men” by Greg Matos, PsyD, started trending, and I was thrilled. As a single person in her 30s, a therapist, and an author whose work centers around dating and healthy relationships, I am grateful for this culture shift. Until...
psychologytoday.com
Can I Change My Partner?
A partner’s choice or inability to change doesn’t reflect on you or your worthiness. Change is complicated, and it can feel confusing about whose responsibility it is in a relationship. Try to pick partners you don't have to change to love or feel loved by. In my office...
psychologytoday.com
Lessons From My Cancer Journey
After being diagnosed with head and neck cancer in February 2021 and overcoming the shock of what was in store for me, I realized that I had embarked on a journey that I hadn’t planned on taking. The journey would be arduous, comprised of hazardous twists and turns and lessons I hadn’t expected or thought I needed to learn.
psychologytoday.com
Helping Kids Become Good Decision-Makers
Our priority as our kids get older should be helping them develop the skills they need to keep themselves safe. It’s by competently handling stressful situations that young people develop the confidence that they can do so. The belief that we can handle, or recover from, tough situations provides...
psychologytoday.com
Why Kids with ADHD Can Be So Forgetful
Working memory is critical for focus and following instructions. Due to deficits in executive functioning, children with ADHD often struggle with working memory. Some simple strategies can help improve working memory function in children with ADHD. Why does my ADHD son think his memory is perfect? Maybe it’s because he...
psychologytoday.com
Emotional Neglect Can Affect Siblings Completely Differently
Childhood emotional neglect happens when parents are unable to respond enough to their children's feelings and emotional needs. It comes down to 6 variables, which take the same ingredients and make different recipes. Having siblings who seem unaffected causes many emotionally neglected adults to doubt their own experience. Edward. Edward...
psychologytoday.com
Your Close Friend Disappointed You. Is Your Friendship Over?
Friendships are precious, but they don't always last forever. Some disappointments are easy to manage, while others are hard to forgive. Being honest about one's own role and responsibility can help when involved in a conflict with a friend. Meghen* and her boyfriend had recently broken up, and Meghen was...
psychologytoday.com
The Stigma of Divorce in South Asian Communities
The recent death of Sania Khan case has spurred discussion about intimate partner violence and divorce among South Asians across the globe. The topic of intimate partner violence (IPV) for South Asians is a layered one, given the underlying pressures in the community. There is often considerable guilt placed on...
psychologytoday.com
5 Key Lessons from the Study of Forgiveness
Growth in the moral virtues has been de-emphasized in philosophy and in psychotherapy. Yet, when clients are given the opportunity to forgive those who have hurt them, this new therapeutic approach can be very healing for clients. Perhaps it is time to re-examine the ancient tradition of encouraging people to...
psychologytoday.com
Letting Go of Hurt
Without healing our wounds, the path of happiness can be difficult. Forgiving doesn't mean "forgetting, condoning, or excusing offenses," or "imply reconciliation, trust, or release from legal accountability." Imagining that someone apologizes and shows clear remorse can be a tool for forgiveness. You might have been betrayed, cheated on, broken...
psychologytoday.com
The Infantilization of Elders and People With Disabilities
Talking down to older people is called “elderspeak” or “baby talk.” This is a form of infantilization. The language is offensive to those on the receiving end, as it is interpreted as patronizing and condescending. It is preferable to ask how a person wants to be...
People Are Sharing "Helpful" Things Parents Say That Are Actually Problematic, And We Need To Talk More About This
"'I love you, but I don't like you.' Parents who say that to a child are awful."
Comments / 0