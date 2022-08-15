Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk County Football 2022: Wolverines hope experience, talent can overcome depth concerns
Bruce Ollis sees a lot to like about this year’s Polk County football squad. He just wishes there were a few more bodies in the picture to review. “We’ve got some very talented players, particularly on the skill level,” Ollis said. “The difference between a lot of (2A) teams that we play than the teams we played in 1A is that those guys just play on one side of the ball.
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Week Zero 4A/5A Preview
We made it. Football season is here. It’s finally time to preview what’s coming up in Week 0 in 4A and 5A in our area. The Dorman Cavaliers open the Dustin Curtis era at home against the Greenville Red Raiders. The Cavaliers will once again be expected to be very good along the offensive and defensive lines. The O-line boasts a couple of division 1 commits in seniors DJ Geth (UNC) and Markee Anderson (SC). They also return quarterback Hudson Talley who has looked sharp throwing the ball in scrimmages. Greenville is a team that has some talented speedsters at the skill positions, but I expect the Cavs to have a distinct advantage along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball this week. If Talley can throw the ball well enough to keep the Red Raiders defense off balance, it will open things up for running back Demarius Foster to have a big night. As long as the Cavs don’t get sloppy with penalties and turnovers, I believe they come away with a comfortable win.
Gaffney, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Pointe High School football team will have a game with Gaffney High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk Volleyball 2022: Familiar faces seek return to familiar winning places
Molly Hill hopes a repeat of last year will not lead to a rerun of last year. Take a look at the 2022 roster for Polk County’s volleyball squad and you’ll be forgiven for thinking it’s an outdated copy. This year’s Wolverines, who begin their regular season Tuesday at East Henderson, are almost an exact mirror of last year’s squad, with only two seniors lost to graduation.
Positive update on Clemson's injured receivers
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney provided a positive update on the status of two of the Tigers' injured receivers following the team's second and final full scrimmage of preseason camp today. E.J. Williams is back at (...)
golaurens.com
12-year-old Clinton bowler places second in national event
Ryan Campbell, a 12-year-old from Clinton, has been bowling since he was nearly 18 months old and he is currently one of the top bowlers in the nation. Campbell started bowling with no bumpers at age 2. He’s bowled in a league since age 5 and he’s bowled competitively since age 7.
Businesses pull in revenue during American Legion World Series
SHELBY, N.C. — The American Legion World Series is in full swing in Shelby as baseball teams from across the country have been competing since last week. The series also brings in a lot of money to the city. A recent economic impact study conducted before the pandemic revealed...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The Saga of Daniel Morgan
One of the first colts saved by HERD, Daniel Morgan, we named after the famous American Revolutionary War hero who fought on January 17, 1781, near the town of Cowpens, South Carolina. The battle was a turning point in history for the American Revolution. Today in the heart of downtown Spartanburg, on Morgan Square, one can visit a bronze masterpiece of Daniel Morgan. The statue was erected in 1881. The renowned sculptor John Quincy Adams Ward created it. The monument commemorates his valor and victory at the Battle of Cowpens. Morgan was one of the most respected battlefield tacticians of the American Revolutionary War of 1775–1783.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Being well informed is key when it comes to black bears in Polk County
FOOTHILLS – It seems as though you can’t go anywhere in the area – to the store, grabbing a cup of joe at the coffee shop, or perusing online without local bear sightings coming up as a topic of conversation. In fact, one recent post online of a juvenile bear near Howard Gap Rd. in Tryon had 871 “likes” and generated 22 comments from readers, while another sighting of a momma bear and her three cubs off Rippy Rd. in Tryon had the internet equally abuzz.
kiss951.com
Study: The Best Chicken Fingers In North and South Carolina
No Bones, plenty of perfectly proportioned chicken, and just enough sauce and seasoning. Who doesn’t love a good chicken finger? They aren’t just for kids and they aren’t just for fast food places. If you are like us, you love to eat! And you might love knowing where you can find the best chicken fingers in both North and South Carolina.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Betty Carr
Tryon– Betty Carr of Tryon, NC, fell asleep in death on August 9, 2022, surrounded by family after a short illness. Betty was born in Thelma, KY to Mason Blanton and Emma Childers Blanton James. She was proceeded in death by a son, Stephen Carr, sisters, Fern Younts of Independence KY, Helen Stafford of Van Lear, KY, Thelma (Katherine) Butcher of Shelby, OH, Diane Meek of Thelma, KY and 1 brother David Blanton of Cynthiana, KY.
counton2.com
Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Summer Bird Walk at FENCE
Join FENCE for a Summer bird walk around the property! Late Summer can be full of surprises. As fall migration begins, you never know what birds you might find! Join Michael Plauche, Ventures Birding guide, at 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 25 for an easy and enjoyable morning exploring the trails at FENCE in search of resident birds as well as early migrants.
Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
Duncan Mayor Clyde ‘Rog’ Rogers passes away
Duncan Mayor Clyde "Rog" Rogers passed away late Monday, the town announced. He was 64.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Mark your calendar for Saluda’s next Top of the Grade concert
The Top of the Grade Summer Concert Series’ next performance is on August 26 featuring Peggy Ratusz & Friends. A well-established presence in the Asheville music scene, Peggy Ratusz and her array of musical configurations will perform an infectious, sultry, multi-layered brand of original, traditional and modern blues, soul, R&B and jazz.
Spartanburg students head back to school as enrollment rises
Monday was the first day of school for several districts across the Upstate. In Spartanburg County, some school leaders said they're welcoming more students back to school, as enrollment goes up.
Student hit while walking home in Spartanburg Co.
A high school student was hit while walking home from school Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Noted Baptist minister filled Tryon Presbyterian pulpit 40 years ago
Forty years ago, Tryon Presbyterians heard regular sermons preached by a notable Baptist minister. Dr. Claude U. Broach retired to Tryon, with his wife Katherine, in 1980 after a distinguished and sometimes controversial career that included three decades as pastor of St. John’s Baptist Church in Charlotte, followed by six years as director of the Ecumenical Institute at Wake Forest University.
FOX Carolina
Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Judson Mill Shooting Investigation. Updated:...
