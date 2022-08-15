ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

San José Spotlight

Ousted Santa Clara commissioner ‘lied’ about residency

A Santa Clara planning commissioner has been fired after officials discovered he does not live in Santa Clara and falsely claimed to be a registered voter in the city. Ron Patrick served in one June meeting of the Santa Clara Planning Commission when his eligibility for the position was called into question. Councilmember Andrew Becker, who is running for mayor, recently told San José Spotlight he erred when he voted to appoint Patrick, who does not live in Santa Clara and actually lives in Mountain View. Planning commissioners are required to live in Santa Clara.
sanjoseinside.com

San Jose Police Union: According to Mayor Liccardo, Down Is Up and Up Is Down

The mayor’s shoes must be worn out because the Sam (Liccardo) Shuffle has been in overdrive over his defense of the status quo with our police department. When Liccardo rage types a 1,000 word article loaded with obscure statistical references, misleading charts and his ongoing obsession with everything Cindy Chavez, (apparently one of Sam’s affordable housing goals is to allow Cindy to live rent free in his head) residents know it’s time to strap in for Silicon Valley’s version of Disneyland’s Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride. His Aug. 15 opinion piece in San Jose Inside was quite the ride.
SAN JOSE, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Mayor Rich Tran withdraws from City Council race

Mayor Rich Tran has withdrawn from the 2022 Milpitas City Council race after announcing his candidacy late last year and then proceeding to actively and publicly support his Council opponents. Today, August 17, marked the close of the Nomination Period for all Council candidates, and the day ended with Tran...
MILPITAS, CA
Santa Clara, CA
San José Spotlight

Massive Silicon Valley food bank held up by appeal

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley could be close to breaking ground on its new headquarters in Alviso, but the nonprofit food bank must clear one more hurdle. Plans for the massive, 250,000 square-foot warehouse—which will serve as a food handling facility with 31 loading docks, operations offices and a volunteer center—received approval from San Jose’s planning division assistant director in late May. Then one Alviso resident, Marcos Espinoza, filed an appeal opposing the project on the grounds it needs further environmental review. The San Jose City Council will decide Tuesday whether to grant Espinoza’s appeal, or deny it and let the project move ahead.
SAN JOSE, CA
sanbenito.com

Gilroy officials object to South Valley mining proposal

The Gilroy City Council voted unanimously Aug. 15 to voice its opposition to the proposed quarry in southern Santa Clara County, but noted that while such a resolution makes a strong statement, the county is ultimately in charge of the project’s fate. The recent vote adds to the growing...
GILROY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

CalPERS seeks $1.8 million from former police chief in San Mateo County

In one of the largest “double-dipping” cases in recent memory, the state’s main pension fund is demanding that a former police chief return $1.8 million in “unlawful” retirement benefits he accrued while working in the tiny San Mateo county neighborhood of Broadmoor. The California Public Employees’ Retirement System, or CalPERS, claims in a case filed in administrative court that former Broadmoor Police Chief David Parenti was earning retirement benefits and a full-time salary simultaneously for more than a decade. CalPERS rules prohibit individuals from receiving...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

'It's a disgrace': Mayor Breed dismisses civil grand jury report on Hunters Point Shipyard cleanup

After decades of cleanup efforts marked by scandal, scrutiny and concerns over the looming impacts of climate change, Mayor London Breed has decided that when it comes to the remediation of the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, she’s content with the status quo. Last week, Breed responded to a civil grand jury report that found San Francisco is unprepared to address climate threats to the shoreline Superfund site, refuting many of the report’s findings and dismissing its recommendations to conduct an independent study of the shipyard. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

Residents push back against housing project at Creekside Inn site

A developer’s plan to replace Creekside Inn with 382-apartments is offering Palo Alto a rare opportunity to merge parcels and bring a major housing complex to a large site along El Camino Real. But for neighborhood residents, the project represents something else: a massive overreach that would threaten Matadero...
PALO ALTO, CA
svvoice.com

Owens Corning Closing Santa Clara Plant

After more than 70 years of service in Santa Clara, Owens Corning is winding down operations at its plant on Central Expressway near Lafayette Street. The company will close the facility at the end of October and reportedly lay off approximately 225 employees. “We greatly appreciate our Santa Clara employees...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KGET

CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
48hills.org

The Laguna Honda crisis never should have happened

On the surface, the nightmare that is the federal crackdown on Laguna Honda Hospital appears to be a failure by San Francisco to address some problems at the legendary hospital and some bureaucratic tangles at the federal level that are preventing the city from fixing the problems. Now the feds...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nypressnews.com

Portland, San Francisco and Cleveland have America’s most deserted downtown areas

San Francisco, Cleveland and Portland have the most deserted downtowns in the US as soaring crime rates in the Democratic cities scare away workers and tourists. In a recent study by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California Berkeley, San Francisco’s downtown area was found to be only 31 percent active over the spring of 2022 when compared to pre-pandemic levels, with Cleveland at 36 percent and Portland at 41 percent.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

