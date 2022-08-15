ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floral City, FL

Citrus County Sheriff On The Scene Of Barricade Situation In Floral City

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akXA5_0hHlHIx700

FLORAL CITY, Fla. – Citrus County Sheriff’s Office officials are currently on the scene of a barricaded subject.

According to deputies, earlier this morning, deputies responded to a residence off of S. Brookwood Terrace in Floral City to serve an arrest warrant.

When they arrived, the wanted subject retrieved a firearm and barricaded himself inside the home. There is no one else in the home with the barricaded subject. A perimeter was setup in this area and neighboring residences were evacuated as a safety precaution.

“At this time, we ask that the public avoid this area as CCSO’s Crisis Negotiation Team is actively working on a peaceful resolution,” said CCSO.

In the news: Polk County Deputy Recovering After Being Hit By Car While On Foot In Lakeland

We will update this story as more details become available.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Homeless Man Arrested In Tampa Shooting Homicide

  HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested homicide suspect, 43-year-old Willie Frank Hunter. Hunter was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, and is facing charges of First Degree Premeditated Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. On Sunday, August 14, 2022,
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

‘Extremely intoxicated’ DUI suspect taken to Emergency Room at Brownwood

An “extremely intoxicated” drunk driving suspect was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Emergency Room at Brownwood. Carmen Elaine Powers, 71, of Gainesville, was driving a silver 2012 Kia Rio on Monday night when she crashed in to a fence at the Dogwood Mobile Home Park near Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, the vehicle’s key was in the ignition and the engine was running. There was also a cup containing alcohol in the vehicle.
BUSHNELL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Citrus County, FL
Citrus County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
City
Floral City, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after being accused of stealing two vehicles

A 36-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing two vehicles. On Tuesday, MCSO deputies responded to the Circle K gas station located at 6820 SE Maricamp Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barricade#S Brookwood Terrace#National Headlines#The Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WFLA

Citrus County deputies arrest armed suspect after standoff

FLORAL CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man Monday morning after an armed standoff. The sheriff’s office said in a release that deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home off South Brookwood Terrace in Floral City. According to deputies, the wanted person, identified as […]
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence

A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
LADY LAKE, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
131K+
Followers
17K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy