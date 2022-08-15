Citrus County Sheriff On The Scene Of Barricade Situation In Floral City

FLORAL CITY, Fla. – Citrus County Sheriff’s Office officials are currently on the scene of a barricaded subject.

According to deputies, earlier this morning, deputies responded to a residence off of S. Brookwood Terrace in Floral City to serve an arrest warrant.

When they arrived, the wanted subject retrieved a firearm and barricaded himself inside the home. There is no one else in the home with the barricaded subject. A perimeter was setup in this area and neighboring residences were evacuated as a safety precaution.

“At this time, we ask that the public avoid this area as CCSO’s Crisis Negotiation Team is actively working on a peaceful resolution,” said CCSO.

We will update this story as more details become available.

