ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Carly Pearce Reveals Something She's 'A Little Afraid' To Do

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U9f63_0hHlGnef00
Photo: Getty Images

Carly Pearce might not get a ton of time to enjoy summer activities this year while she’s on tour with Kenny Chesney , but the “ What He Didn’t Do ” artist always loves getting outside by the water.

Pearce, however, might have a slight preference between spending time at a lake or the ocean. She revealed that she has a fear of the unknown at the bottom of the ocean, so if she goes to the beach, she often prefers to stay on the shore rather than get in the water. She said in a statement shared by her record label:

“I like both. I’m a little afraid of the ocean, like I don’t really know what’s goin’ on in there, so I’m not big to get in there, but I love to sit by it. And I love the lake. Anytime you can get out with friends on the lake, that’s fun too.”

Pearce will be performing during the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 24th. Fans can tune in to stream live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and watch via an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network in October. Find available tickets here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
MICHIGAN STATE
Lefty Graves

New mom puzzled when she’s shopping alone and clerk asks her how old her child is

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend’s daughter was in her early 20s when she had her first child. One afternoon, her daughter’s husband told her to get out of the house and take some time to herself. He would watch their six-week-old baby while she took a few hours to get out of the house.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Carly Pearce
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy