Carly Pearce Reveals Something She's 'A Little Afraid' To Do

Photo: Getty Images

Carly Pearce might not get a ton of time to enjoy summer activities this year while she’s on tour with Kenny Chesney , but the “ What He Didn’t Do ” artist always loves getting outside by the water.

Pearce, however, might have a slight preference between spending time at a lake or the ocean. She revealed that she has a fear of the unknown at the bottom of the ocean, so if she goes to the beach, she often prefers to stay on the shore rather than get in the water. She said in a statement shared by her record label:

“I like both. I’m a little afraid of the ocean, like I don’t really know what’s goin’ on in there, so I’m not big to get in there, but I love to sit by it. And I love the lake. Anytime you can get out with friends on the lake, that’s fun too.”

Pearce will be performing during the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 24th. Fans can tune in to stream live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and watch via an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network in October. Find available tickets here .