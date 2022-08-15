Read full article on original website
WITN
Charges pending after car hits motorcyclist near Greenville Town Common
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say charges are coming in a crash on Wednesday that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Officer Brandon Johnson said a car being driven by Shaniya Hunter was making a left turn out of the Town Common onto First Street when it collided with the motorcycle.
WITN
Pamlico River Ferry suspended until evening for ramp work
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Service on the Bayview-Aurora Ferry will be suspended for the day Thursday to work on ramp maintenance. Work is slated to last until 5 p.m. Thursday. After work is complete, service should resume for evening commuters. The maintenance was originally scheduled for earlier in the week...
WITN
GREENVILLE POLICE: Requesting community help to find missing man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police are asking for the community’s help to find a man who has been missing for multiple days. Authorities are looking for Clinton Jackson III. Jackson was reported missing on Monday. He is about five foot seven and 230 pounds. Police say he was last...
WITN
Motorcyclist injured in crash near Greenville Town Common
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist has been sent to the hospital after a crash near the Greenville Town Common Wednesday. Greenville police spokesperson Brandon Johnson says a Honda Accord was making a left turn out of the Town Common onto First Street at about 4:30 p.m. when it collided with a motorcycle going west on First Street.
WITN
Greenville police searching for missing man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Greenville Police Department says 29-year-old Clinton Jackson III was reported missing on Monday. He was last seen in the area of Fairfax Avenue dressed in a black t-shirt and black pants.
Charges pending after incident with gun at New Bern High School
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a gun was reportedly displayed during an altercation between two New Bern High School student-athletes outside of the school after football practice Monday, deputies said. A preliminary investigation indicated the gun was not fired, and no injuries were reported. At 11:35 a.m. Monday, deputies responded […]
carolinacoastonline.com
No one injured in Atlantic Beach motel fire
ATLANTIC BEACH - Atlantic Beach Fire Department confirmed a structure fire was handled Sunday evening at the Oceanana Pier Motel. Responders said calls first came in at approximately 5 p.m. to report a fire in the area. The incident was contained in the laundry room and no one was injured,...
wcti12.com
Suspicious device removed by bomb squad, Havelock intersection back open
HAVELOCK, Craven County — A suspicious device found in Havelock has been removed by bomb squads from MCAS Cherry Point and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the intersection of McCotter Blvd. and Kyle Dr. is back open, making for easier travel for drivers that need to get to Highway 101 or U.S. 70.
Havelock intersection reopens after ‘suspicious item’ found Monday morning
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with the Havelock Police Department said they responded to a “suspicious item” found at an intersection in the town. Police said they received a call on Monday at around 8:15 a.m. Havelock Police Chief Christopher Morning said a public works crew noticed a small object in the road at the […]
WITN
DEPUTIES: Nine ounces of cocaine found in Winterville man’s pants
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Winterville man was arrested in Edgecombe County after a stash of cocaine was found in his pants. Edgecombe County deputies said on Monday they stopped a vehicle on Colonial Road for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies say Gyron Langley resisted, attempted to...
WITN
All-way stop installed at intersection in Lenoir County
LENOIR COUNTY (WITN) — An all-way stop will be installed in Lenoir County on Tuesday. The stop will be installed at the intersection of NC 903 and Don Hardy Road. Crews will begin work at 8:00 a.m. and will end around noon. Drivers are advised to slow down when...
WITN
Holly Shelter fire now 65% contained
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - That big forest fire in Pender County is now 65% contained. The Juniper Road Two Fire began August 2nd and has remained within the Holly Shelter Game Land. Firefighters from the North Carolina Forest Service have been able to keep the fire to 1,226 acres...
Pamlico Co. man facing drug charges after shots-fired call
BAYBORO, N.C (WNCT) — A Pamlico County man has been arrested and is facing multiple drug-related charges after deputies began investigating a shots-fired call. On Tuesday, Pamlico County sheriff’s deputies went to a location in the Vandemere community after getting the initial call. The deputies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle leaving the area […]
WITN
Juniper Road Two Fire now 53% contained, remains 1,226 acres in size
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service continues to work to contain a wildfire within the Holly Shelter Game Land. The fire is now 56% contained and has remained 1,226 acres in size after Monday’s rainfall delivered a half inch of rain on the fire. Officials say the rainfall will help put out the flames but crews remain vigilant.
WITN
Man arrested in Lenoir County on drug trafficking charges
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in Lenoir County on drug trafficking charges. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Jason Hill has been charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for the keep and sale of controlled substances, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WITN
No bond for Grantsboro man after midnight traffic stop
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grantsboro man is being held without bond after his arrest on more than a half-dozen charges, including possessing meth and cocaine. Richard Henries was stopped by deputies around midnight in the Vandemere area of Pamlico County after they were investigating a ‘shots fired’ call.
‘It was all gone in a blink of eye’; Local family loses everything in house fire, reaches out to community for help
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A family in Jacksonville is picking up the pieces after a recent fire destroyed their home and all of their belongings. Charred remains are all that’s left of the family’s home. With school right around the corner, they’re reaching out for help to get back on their feet. “I pretty much […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Highway Patrol identifies motorcyclist in Beaufort fatality
BEAUFORT - North Carolina Highway Patrol officers have identified the motorcyclist who died in a one-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 as 71-year-old Rev. Dr. Robert C. Peurifoy of Sugar Grove. According to the investigating officer's report, the retired United Methodist pastor was eastbound on Live Oak Street...
thewashingtondailynews.com
In search of the last sandy dirt road
When Milt and I leave home in the morning to take our long walks around town, we always come back home with a treasure trove of memories. Our recent walk had us on the terrain of my childhood that I must have crossed hundreds of times, the corner of Fifth and Bridge Streets. I crossed that street going to school and coming home for eleven years.
Jacksonville mobile home destroyed by fire
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Tuesday morning in Jacksonville. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Starwood Village Mobile Park on Starwood Lane. Officials told WNCT’s Claire Curry a Good Samaritan helped get two children and an elderly woman out of the home. That woman was taken to a […]
