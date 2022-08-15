Parachutist found dangling 40 feet above the ground in a tree, Oregon photos show

A parachutist was found dangling dozens of feet in the air — and Oregon rescuers rushed to help them.

The person planned to parachute Friday, Aug. 12, when they landed in a tree near Mulino, about 25 miles south of Portland.

The parachutist was hanging 40 feet above the ground when rescuers arrived, the Clackamas Fire District said.

Rescuers extended an aerial ladder from a firetruck to help the parachutist down from the branches. The person was able to get out of the tree with no injuries, according to the fire district.

Officials did not say how the person ended up stuck and did not disclose their identity.

BASE jumper plunges to his death in ‘rugged and hazardous’ valley, Utah officials say

69-year-old paraglider slams into mountain 700 feet above ground in Hawaii

Skydivers crash to ground after parachutes fail in deadly tandem jump, Texas cops say