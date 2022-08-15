Read full article on original website
In viral TikTok videos, San Francisco’s Wag Hotels accused of neglecting dogs in its care
A company executive acknowledged "there were a few issues" with a dog's recent stay.
The Daily 08-16-22: Price reductions soar in Bay Area as home sales plunge
The Bay Area housing market continues to cool, with new data from Compass showing that price reductions in the region are up nearly 200%. Read more. • 13-year-old SF Bay Area girl reported missing • Scorching heat, thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
SFGate
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Queens Willow Pill and Jinkx Monsoon on Adulting, Sobriety and Eating Haggis
“Drag Race: All Stars” Season 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon made “Drag Race” her-story when she became the first queen to win twice. Willow Pill is still coming to terms with winning the main show in April. She made her-story when she became the first Trans contestant to win there.
The Daily 08-17-22: Coyote experts question viral Bay Area attack on celeb runner
Celebrity ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ harrowing tale of a coyote attack near the Golden Gate Bridge made headlines across the Bay Area and the country. But coyote experts, in public statements and in response to questions from SFGATE, cast doubts on Karnazes’ dramatic account. Read more. • Apple pushes Bay Area employees into stringent return-to-office plan • SF Starbucks votes for union after long closure, plumbing issues
Byron Allen, HBCU GO, announce SWAC football schedule
Media mogul Byron Allen and his HBCU GO streaming service will be broadcasting football games featuring SWAC squads this fall. The post Byron Allen, HBCU GO, announce SWAC football schedule appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Cosm to Open Public Venue in Hollywood Park
Experiential media and immersive technology company Cosm will launch its first public venue in Hollywood Park, it announced on Wednesday. The location will be the first venue of its kind to utilize Cosm’s domed and compound curved LED technology. As part of Hollywood Park’s retail district, the venue will...
Why Nob Hill's Tahona Mercado will never carry celebrity-owned tequila
"We've been seeking out a lot of these vendors since we had the idea."
Housing hotspots at risk of recession price drops
While visions of a housing market meltdown haunt some buyers more than a decade after the Great Recession, many economists don't anticipate widespread home value declines even if a recession hits again. The combination of more highly qualified homeowners with extensive home equity, low unemployment and the continued shortage of...
California man jailed after sharp sound, Vegas airport panic
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A California man jailed in Las Vegas on suspicion of causing a loud noise that sparked panic and travel delays Sunday at Harry Reid International Airport had been arrested at the airport less than 24 hours earlier for allegedly causing a disturbance near a ticket counter, a police official said Monday.
