yellowscene.com
Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed
A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
Cherokee Co. placing weapon detection systems in all schools
Cherokee County is looking at ways to improve safety in all of its schools.
Student hit while walking home in Spartanburg Co.
A high school student was hit while walking home from school Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
Spartanburg School District 3 students benefit from school renovations
All five schools in Spartanburg County District Three Schools spent the summer being renovated in preparation for the new school year.
greenville.com
Brushy Creek Elementary Teacher Wendy Frans Named 2022-23 Teacher of the Year
Brushy Creek Elementary School fifth grade teacher Wendy Frans recently received the district’s highest teaching honor when Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster named her the 2022-23 GCS Teacher of the Year. Three runners-up were also announced. Michelle Stein, seventh grade special education inclusion teacher at Northwest Middle School, was named...
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
FOX Carolina
Greenwood District 50 to begin random metal detector checks
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 announced plans to implement random metal detector checks in schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Starting Monday, Aug. 22, the district said metal detectors will be placed at different entry points in schools and handheld metal detectors will also be used to wand students at entrances not covered by machines.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg District 2 Back to School
Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: Back to school with Greenville County Schools
Students started the 2022-2023 school year in the Greenville County Schools district Monday. Aug. 5. Photos provided by Greenville County Schools.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County student head back to class
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Spartanburg non-profit aims to revitalize Duncan Park. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. Ware Shoals Shooting Update.
FOX Carolina
Oconee County Schools addresses incident involving Walhalla Middle students
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina)- The School District of Oconee County addressed recent reports circulating about an incident involving Walhalla Middle School students over the summer. Multiple people in the community posted on social media about reports that a student posted a song with explicit lyrics. School officials said the...
Earthquake reported in Anderson Co.
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
Body found along Greenville Co. road
A body was found Wednesday afternoon near a Greenville County road.
greenvillejournal.com
‘Zero-dollar tuition’ model could be the future of technical college
It’s a tale of two colleges, from an enrollment perspective. Greenville Technical College, with 9,700 students the second largest school in the technical college system behind Trident Tech, has declined in enrollment for the second straight year. Its 2021 numbers were 7.4% lower than 2020, according to South Carolina Commission on Higher Education.
FOX Carolina
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes stops in Upstate
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You may spot a driver on roads in the Upstate this week that really stands out: the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Oscar Mayer has six different Wienermobiles that tour the country to promote their brand. They are each manned by a pair of recent college graduates who serve a year-long position.
The Post and Courier
Greenville pink church debate continues, with Sept. 5 deadline for ideas
WEST GREENVILLE — When Ron Rallis first opened the doors of his brazenly painted pink church to a puzzled community, it was to explain why he created a spectacle in the heart of a historically underprivileged area. The prominent Greenville developer said it was done in protest of a...
Duncan Mayor Clyde ‘Rog’ Rogers passes away
Duncan Mayor Clyde "Rog" Rogers passed away late Monday, the town announced. He was 64.
SLED: Upstate man arrested for obstructing justice
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]
WYFF4.com
Students, spectators face 'clear bag protocol' at Oconee County School District sports events
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Another Upstate school district announced Tuesday it will allow people to only carry clear bags and backpacks to athletic events this school year. The School District of Oconee County said in a release it will implement a clear bag protocol as part of the screening process at all athletic events.
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Shots fired near businesses in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to gunfire near businesses on North Pleasantburg Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina News about a large law enforcement presence near North Pleasantburg and Springdale Drive. Dispatchers said they received multiple...
