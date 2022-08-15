Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
The Gospel Music Association Announced Nominees for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove AwardsVeronica Charnell MediaNashville, TN
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Dog Days Dining-Down South TodayDoc LawrenceNashville, TN
Related
WSMV
Metro Council to vote on plan to reduce crashes in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council is expected to vote on NDOT’s Vision Zero Action Plan Tuesday night. The plan aims to cut back crashes in Nashville. Last month, WSMV 4 brought you the story of Abbey Dailey, a pregnant mother of four who got into a bad wreck on Gallatin Pike. We checked in to see how she is doing now and how she and her family feel about the plan.
WSMV
National Black Business Month: Punches n’ Bunches boxing studio
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - August is National Black Business month and one Black-owned boxing studio is hoping it’s making a different and setting the tone for other Black entrepreneurs who want to get into that side of the fitness industry. “Me personally, I don’t really have a lot of...
WSMV
Developers come across possible pre-civil war remains in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wedgewood-Houston area is a place of major development. But crews said at one project, they found remains believed to be from the pre-civil war era. AJ Capital Partners built the Nashville Warehouse Co. They have also been working on what will be an apartment complex...
WSMV
Metro Nashville Police Dept. addresses body camera concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to provide context and body camera footage of an incident that occurred in July 2021 where MNPD employees redacted profanity from the footage. During that incident, an MNPD officer responded to a call regarding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
WSMV 4 to add 3 p.m. newscast, additional local programming
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 will be starting a new hour-long 3 p.m. weekday newscast beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The station will also be expanding its midday news by 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, WSMV will also expand Today In Nashville to an hour and will be moving the lifestyle program to 2 p.m.
WSMV
Murfreesboro woman gives kids free haircuts
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) — You could argue it takes a special kind of person to cut children’s hair, but one Murfreesboro woman spent one week doing it for free. It was such a success, Amanda Prince partnered with a Franklin kids gym to do it again Wednesday. “I...
WSMV
One man injured during drive-by shooting in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to police at the scene, a man was standing outside of a house on 16th Avenue North when a vehicle drove by and opened fire, striking the man in the upper body. He was transported to the hospital but is expected to survive.
WSMV
MNPD launches self-reporting program for certain vehicle crashes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chief John Drake announced a new program that will take effect on Monday, Aug. 22 that will allow drivers involved in many property damage crashes to self report driver information and collision details through an online portal. The system, developed by Lexis-Nexis will route the completed...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSMV
Tennessee State Fair kicks off in Wilson Co.
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - ‘95 reasons to celebrate Tennessee’ is the theme for the 2022 Tennessee State Fair. It honors all 95 counties in the Volunteer State. There are several educational attractions, including the Travel Tennessee exhibit, where you can learn about every county. More than 60 rides...
WSMV
Gaylord Opryland prepares for the return of ICE!
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gaylord Opryland Resort has announced the return of the beloved Nashville holiday tradition, ICE!. The annual event has not been held for the last two years. This year, ICE! will include 12 scenes from the classic 1964 animated holiday television special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The...
WSMV
Waverly resident working to make sure deadly flooding never happens again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the most memorable videos from last year’s deadly flooding in Waverly was people being rescued by two brothers on a jet ski. One of the people they saved is now working to make sure the flooding they saw never happens again. When Darlene...
WSMV
Middle Tennessee dog daycares see uptick in kennel cough cases
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Throughout the Middle Tennessee area, many doggy daycares have been seeing a spike in kennel cough cases. While veterinary clinics have been filling up, many of the daycares have been emptying. Paw Pals Dog Daycare and Boarding in Brentwood managers said right now they have been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Several resolutions pass during Metro Council Meeting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday night, the Metro Council Meeting passed several resolutions that will affect the masses in Nashville. Included in what was passed were Vision Zero and License Plate Readers. The Metro Council voted to approve the Vision Zero Action Plan to achieve zero traffic deaths and...
WSMV
Friends, family seek justice in death of Wilson Co. woman who ‘lit up a room’
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says they have not received many tips regarding the homicide of a 22-year-old woman whose body was found earlier this month. The Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Mya Fuller’s remains were found on August 6 off Trammel Lane in...
WSMV
Metro’s free pre-K program begins, teachers needed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today is the first day of school for the Metro Action Commission’s expanding Pre-K program. The Head Start Program has spaces available at 7 centers in Davidson County. This free childcare program is for low-income children, 3-5 years old, and Davidson County families already on...
WSMV
Is Tennessee’s anti-camping law working? It depends on who you ask
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s anti-camping law has been in effect for more than a month and a half, so how is it being enforced? It depends on who you ask. Some homeless advocates said with the new law on the books, encampments are being targeted and displaced, so they are popping up in new places. Others told WSMV 4 that they feel their encampments have largely been left alone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Semi-truck overturns, shuts down I-40 west ramp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tractor-trailer travelling north on the I-40/I-65 split rolled on its side while on the ramp to I-40 West. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday and the ramp to I-40 West was closed to traffic until 6:15 a.m. The truck was carrying medication and the trailers was refigerated, likely to keep the medicine cool. Crews used air bags to right the trailer onto its wheels to prevent collapsing.
WSMV
Predators to host gift cards for guns event
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators Foundation has announced they will partner with the Metro Nashville Police Department and Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church to host Gift Cards for Guns. During the event, all unwanted guns can be brought to Greater Revelations Church on Aug. 20 and exchanged for...
WSMV
PETA members protest vegan milk upcharge at Nashville Starbucks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- An apparent protest is being held at a Nashville Starbucks over the coffee shop upcharging for vegan milk. Protesters with PETA, the animal rights organization, were seen outside of Starbucks, 3005 West End Ave., holding signs stating:. “MORE BUCKS FOR STARBUCKS: Stop Upcharging for Vegan Milk.”
WSMV
Nashville man arrested with illegal narcotics, including 168 grams of fentanyl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man in possession of dangerous amounts of drugs on Wednesday afternoon near Nashville International Airport. Police conducted a search inside an apartment belonging to 41-year-old Vernon Roberts on Glastonbury Road before making the arrest. According to the affidavit, the search revealed roughly...
Comments / 0