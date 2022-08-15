Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Alumni, community members on their vision for Capitol High School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capitol High School alumni, teachers, students, and community members were given a chance to voice their vision for the future of the school. For years, Capitol High School has been running as a recovery school. This means they’ve been running under their own board. But next year it will return to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.
theadvocate.com
Years after state takeover, Capitol High alumni seek local control: 'We want our history'
It was unusually cool in the Capitol High gym Wednesday night thanks to the recent addition of air-conditioning but the passions still ran warm as an audience of more than 100 people, most of them graduates, shared what they want to see in the future for this historic Baton Rouge school.
brproud.com
Three common problems teachers often face at the start of the school year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The 81 public schools located in East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish opened their doors to students for the start of the school year Monday, August 8, and for just over a week, teachers have been hard at work in the business of educating young learners.
brproud.com
Southern University System reinstates indoor mask mandate for all campuses
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University System announced Sunday (August 14) that it will reinstate its indoor mask mandate on all of its campuses beginning Monday, August 15. The institution issued the notice in a news release, which stated, “In an effort to continue to keep its campus...
West Side Journal
Brusly High student among those completing a paid craft internship at ExxonMobil
BATON ROUGE – On Thursday, Aug. 4, 10 local high school students completed their eight-week summer high school craft internship at ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge sites. During their paid internship, students job-shadowed ExxonMobil craft specialists to explore job opportunities, were mentored by employees and learned how to get started in a variety of trades to obtain a rewarding career in industry.
lsuagcenter.com
AgCenter researchers seek solutions to structural inequality in food advertising, accessibility
(08/16/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — Heathy eating is a challenge for many Americans even in low inflationary times, but for African Americans, additional obstacles pile on to make it especially burdensome. An LSU AgCenter researcher recently conducted a study demonstrating that little research has addressed the cycle of structural...
wbrz.com
Baker school going virtual Tuesday due to uptick in COVID cases
BAKER - A Baker school will be transitioning to online learning for Tuesday after an uptick in COVID cases, the school says. The Impact Charter School notified parents Monday that their students would be online until Wednesday for deep cleaning and disinfection of the school building and busses. They posted...
theadvocate.com
Schools in metro Baton Rouge are struggling to find teachers. Here's how districts compare.
A week into the new school year, schools throughout the capital region, especially those in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, are still hiring, hunting for educators and support personnel against a backdrop of historic shortages nationwide. The district is leading the pack with more than 300 vacancies overall...
NOLA.com
State's 2023 teacher and principal of the year are both from St. Charles Parish
The Louisiana Department of Education honored Brittany Bonnaffons, of Hahnville High School, and David Schexnaydre Jr., of Harry Hurst Middle School, as the 2023 Louisiana teacher and principal of the year, respectively, at the Cecil J. Picard Educator Awards Gala at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. This is...
brproud.com
Multiple positive COVID-19 cases at Baker charter school, students to work remotely
BAKER, La (BRPROUD) — Due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases with the staff and or students, the Impact Charter School will be closed on Aug. 15 and 16, according to the school’s administration team. Students are allowed to work remotely Monday and Tuesday. The school released the following...
NOLA.com
Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull
At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
brproud.com
District 10 councilwoman gives out school supplies at Sunday family event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 10 Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman held a family fun day Sunday where she gave out school supplies and other things. Coleman hosted a Family Sunday Funday to bring the entire district together to enjoy some fun in the community. “You need to be able...
thehoofprint.org
The New and Improved Zachary High
From preparing students for college to upgrading the outdated dress code, Zachary High’s new administration is keeping up with the times. After a challenging year, Mrs. Lindsey Spence stepped up as Zachary High School’s new principal. She previously served twenty-one years in the education field, six of those years as the assistant principal of the Freshman Academy. Her first order of business as principal was to address the ancient dress code: “… [this year] students can have facial hair… tattoos can be visible as long as they are appropriate… and also earrings are going to be allowed for males and females.”
WAFB.com
It's the first day of school for Southern University Jags!
Police identify deadly shooting victim at gas station on Plank Road. Jeremy Williams, 35 was shot multiple times after having an argument with an unidentified male suspect, a spokesman with BRPD confirmed. Lafayette police officer in hospital after being hit and dragged by vehicle. Updated: 2 hours ago. The GoFundMe...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Chime In To Chimes Boutique
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - A new women’s clothing boutique is now open on 1230 O’Neal Lane, Suite 2, Baton Rouge. I spoke with the owner, Tanika Morrison about her journey and about owning a business. For more information on Chimes Boutique visit https://chimesboutique.com/
WAFB.com
Happy First Day of class, Southern University!
theadvocate.com
Residents, alumni get chance to sound off on return of Capitol High to Baton Rouge control
As state and local education leaders try to hash out the next plan for Capitol High School in Baton Rouge, members of the Capitol community this week will get a chance to say what they want for the historic school. This forum on “The Future of Capitol High” is set...
brproud.com
WATCH: Gov. Edwards, Mayor Broome and Lt. Governor Nungesser on litter abatement projects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joined Gov. John Bel Edwards at Burden Museum & Gardens on Tuesday morning to announce funding for the first phase of a clean-up project. “The difference between today and a little more than six months...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge tenants demand help from Metro Council, say landlords need to be held accountable
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The battle for livable housing continues and now community members are calling on the Metro Council to take action. “Just because it’s low income doesn’t mean we should have to live like this,” said Crystal Flucker, a tenant at Spanish Arms.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Aug. 17, 2022
Library branches in the area have some events planned. Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road, will host Wills and Living Wills, with Justice of the Peace Lynda Austin and attorney John C. Hopewell. Learn how to get started on a will or living will and have your questions answered at 9:30 a.m., Sept. 20. Call (225) 658-1540 to sign up or for information.
