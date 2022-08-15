ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Alumni, community members on their vision for Capitol High School

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capitol High School alumni, teachers, students, and community members were given a chance to voice their vision for the future of the school. For years, Capitol High School has been running as a recovery school. This means they’ve been running under their own board. But next year it will return to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
West Side Journal

Brusly High student among those completing a paid craft internship at ExxonMobil

BATON ROUGE – On Thursday, Aug. 4, 10 local high school students completed their eight-week summer high school craft internship at ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge sites. During their paid internship, students job-shadowed ExxonMobil craft specialists to explore job opportunities, were mentored by employees and learned how to get started in a variety of trades to obtain a rewarding career in industry.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baker school going virtual Tuesday due to uptick in COVID cases

BAKER - A Baker school will be transitioning to online learning for Tuesday after an uptick in COVID cases, the school says. The Impact Charter School notified parents Monday that their students would be online until Wednesday for deep cleaning and disinfection of the school building and busses. They posted...
BAKER, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull

At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thehoofprint.org

The New and Improved Zachary High

From preparing students for college to upgrading the outdated dress code, Zachary High’s new administration is keeping up with the times. After a challenging year, Mrs. Lindsey Spence stepped up as Zachary High School’s new principal. She previously served twenty-one years in the education field, six of those years as the assistant principal of the Freshman Academy. Her first order of business as principal was to address the ancient dress code: “… [this year] students can have facial hair… tattoos can be visible as long as they are appropriate… and also earrings are going to be allowed for males and females.”
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB.com

It's the first day of school for Southern University Jags!

Police identify deadly shooting victim at gas station on Plank Road. Jeremy Williams, 35 was shot multiple times after having an argument with an unidentified male suspect, a spokesman with BRPD confirmed. Lafayette police officer in hospital after being hit and dragged by vehicle. Updated: 2 hours ago. The GoFundMe...
LAFAYETTE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Chime In To Chimes Boutique

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - A new women’s clothing boutique is now open on 1230 O’Neal Lane, Suite 2, Baton Rouge. I spoke with the owner, Tanika Morrison about her journey and about owning a business. For more information on Chimes Boutique visit https://chimesboutique.com/
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Happy First Day of class, Southern University!

Police identify deadly shooting victim at gas station on Plank Road. Jeremy Williams, 35 was shot multiple times after having an argument with an unidentified male suspect, a spokesman with BRPD confirmed. Lafayette police officer in hospital after being hit and dragged by vehicle. Updated: 2 hours ago. The GoFundMe...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Aug. 17, 2022

Library branches in the area have some events planned. Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road, will host Wills and Living Wills, with Justice of the Peace Lynda Austin and attorney John C. Hopewell. Learn how to get started on a will or living will and have your questions answered at 9:30 a.m., Sept. 20. Call (225) 658-1540 to sign up or for information.
ZACHARY, LA

