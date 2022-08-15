Read full article on original website
Shacks and campers listed for rent as availability dwindles in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville is full and may not be able to house many more renters, according to a new report from the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors. The report found that the city's occupancy rate soared to nearly 99% in the second quarter of 2022, and so people hoping to rent a home in Knoxville may not be able to find anything in their budget. As a result, the price of renting in the city has increased.
Retail shops, restaurants and apartments to be built in Alcoa business park, opening in early 2024
ALCOA, Tenn — A business park in Alcoa may soon see construction trucks and crews working after a Nashville-based developer announced plans to build a "mixed-use residential development project." Ramson Capital said they would spend up to $80 million on the project, according to the Industrial Development Board of...
This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
Progress continuing on affordable housing project in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More rentals are being built in East Knoxville. One project is being built at the location of an abandoned hotel. It's called the Ammons at Asheville Highway project and tenants will pay rent there based on their income, according to officials. Construction started in the fall, and city leaders said it could take around a year to complete.
Crews work house fire in Farragut
Rural Metro Fire-Knox County is at the scene of a reported house fire in the Farragut area, the agency tweeted Thursday morning.
Jacksboro apartments raise rent by 60 percent leaving residents scrambling
If you rent a place, you're familiar with rent inflation. For those living at a small apartment complex in Campbell County, rising rent is hitting elderly and disabled residents especially hard.
E-Bikes coming to Knoxville
‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Officer John Pickens was assigned as a school resource officer at Fulton High School. A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.
Proposed Cumberland Avenue changes upsetting business-owners, UT students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Strip along the University of Tennessee campus will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a 10-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. The changes are causing a stir among some. Louie Albaba, the owner of...
Loudon County couple getting sporadic mail delivery amid staff shortage
The United States Postal Service says it has staffing issues and that is impacting mail delivery in Loudon County. From budget cuts to stolen mail and issues with COVID, the postal service has had a rough year, to say the least.
27-Year-Old Toby McClellan Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motorcycle accident occurred on Tazewell Pike on Sunday evening. The officials stated that Earnest Helm, 71, was travelling westbound on [..]
100s of jobs open as Gatlinburg employers work to attract workers
Gatlinburg is the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and hosts millions of tourists every year. The city is thriving economically and the cost of living is 13% below the national average, but Gatlinburg also has a problem: hundreds of job vacancies.
Neighbor Helps Couple Displaced by Walker Springs Apartment Fire
The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. Your headlines from 8/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD internal investigation, deadly fire victim identified, good news on chicken prices. Have...
Knoxville woman’s close encounter with bear at Gatlinburg restaurant
Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window.
How East Tennesseans are fighting back on inflation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you changed your shopping habits? University of Tennessee’s professor and the Dee and Jimmy Haslam Chair in Logistics, Thomas Goldsby, said shoppers have noticed higher prices and look for deals. “Our economy is completely dependent on people spending money,” Goldsby said giving an update...
Fire damages Steak N’ Shake in Powell
POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at a Powell fast food restaurant Wednesday, Aug. 17. A Steak N’ Shake restaurant was one fire on 500 East Emory Road in Powell. KFD responded and was able to extinguish the fire. The fire seemed to...
Knoxville revokes beer license of Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill for 10 years
The beer license of Hatmaker's Bar & Grill in Fountain City will be suspended following a pre-trial hearing before the City of Knoxville Beer Board.
Fire & Salt restaurant opening in Oak Ridge this year
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge will have a new restaurant opening in the area called Fire & Salt, founded by Chef Alex Gass of Maryville’s Walnut Kitchen. “Born and raised in Oak Ridge, [Tennessee], food has always been a big part of my life. Some of my best memories are from a child helping my late mother and grandmother, and also my aunt, prepare food for hundreds within our church and exploring the art of smoking meats with my uncle Jim,” Gass said in a statement.
DUI crackdown underway in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville police officials said if you drink and drive, be ready to pay the cost. They started a holiday enforcement campaign Wednesday. Sgt. Caleb Brien and his fellow officers will hit the roads looking for impaired drivers over the coming weeks. “We are mobilizing more officers...
East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
Dates set for 2023 Visit Knoxville Open
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Book it golf fans! The 2023 Visit Knoxville Open will take place around the Memorial Day weekend next year. For the third straight year, Holston Hills Country Club in East Knox County will host the Korn Ferry Tour event. Tournament week activities will get underway May...
