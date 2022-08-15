ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Shacks and campers listed for rent as availability dwindles in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville is full and may not be able to house many more renters, according to a new report from the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors. The report found that the city's occupancy rate soared to nearly 99% in the second quarter of 2022, and so people hoping to rent a home in Knoxville may not be able to find anything in their budget. As a result, the price of renting in the city has increased.
wvlt.tv

This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
WBIR

Progress continuing on affordable housing project in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More rentals are being built in East Knoxville. One project is being built at the location of an abandoned hotel. It's called the Ammons at Asheville Highway project and tenants will pay rent there based on their income, according to officials. Construction started in the fall, and city leaders said it could take around a year to complete.
wvlt.tv

E-Bikes coming to Knoxville

'Nobody is above the law' | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Officer John Pickens was assigned as a school resource officer at Fulton High School.
wvlt.tv

Neighbor Helps Couple Displaced by Walker Springs Apartment Fire

The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue.
wvlt.tv

How East Tennesseans are fighting back on inflation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you changed your shopping habits? University of Tennessee’s professor and the Dee and Jimmy Haslam Chair in Logistics, Thomas Goldsby, said shoppers have noticed higher prices and look for deals. “Our economy is completely dependent on people spending money,” Goldsby said giving an update...
WATE

Fire damages Steak N’ Shake in Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at a Powell fast food restaurant Wednesday, Aug. 17. A Steak N’ Shake restaurant was one fire on 500 East Emory Road in Powell. KFD responded and was able to extinguish the fire. The fire seemed to...
WATE

Fire & Salt restaurant opening in Oak Ridge this year

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge will have a new restaurant opening in the area called Fire & Salt, founded by Chef Alex Gass of Maryville’s Walnut Kitchen. “Born and raised in Oak Ridge, [Tennessee], food has always been a big part of my life. Some of my best memories are from a child helping my late mother and grandmother, and also my aunt, prepare food for hundreds within our church and exploring the art of smoking meats with my uncle Jim,” Gass said in a statement.
wvlt.tv

DUI crackdown underway in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville police officials said if you drink and drive, be ready to pay the cost. They started a holiday enforcement campaign Wednesday. Sgt. Caleb Brien and his fellow officers will hit the roads looking for impaired drivers over the coming weeks. “We are mobilizing more officers...
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
wvlt.tv

Dates set for 2023 Visit Knoxville Open

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Book it golf fans! The 2023 Visit Knoxville Open will take place around the Memorial Day weekend next year. For the third straight year, Holston Hills Country Club in East Knox County will host the Korn Ferry Tour event. Tournament week activities will get underway May...
KNOXVILLE, TN

