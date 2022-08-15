Report lists South Carolina as 6th worst state to live in
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub.
South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, respectively.What South Carolina counties have the highest birth rates?
North Carolina ranked 29th on the list.
The rankings are based on a score that includes affordability, economy, education, safety, health and quality of life. Housing costs and homeownership rates were also factors.
South Carolina took a hit from its economy and health and education ranking, coming in the fifth lowest on both lists.
The five worst states to live in are:
46. New Mexico
47. Arkansas
48. Louisiana
49. Alaska
50. MississippiWhat South Carolina county has the longest commute?
The five best states to live in are:
5. Virginia
4. Idaho
3. New York
2. New Jersey
- Massachusetts
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 12