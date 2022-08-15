ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report lists South Carolina as 6th worst state to live in

By Braley Dodson
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub.

South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, respectively.

What South Carolina counties have the highest birth rates?

North Carolina ranked 29th on the list.

The rankings are based on a score that includes affordability, economy, education, safety, health and quality of life. Housing costs and homeownership rates were also factors.

South Carolina took a hit from its economy and health and education ranking, coming in the fifth lowest on both lists.

The five worst states to live in are:

46. New Mexico

47. Arkansas

48. Louisiana

49. Alaska

50. Mississippi

What South Carolina county has the longest commute?

The five best states to live in are:

5. Virginia

4. Idaho

3. New York

2. New Jersey

  1. Massachusetts
Comments / 12

BOB
2d ago

Yes Andrew I agree with you this is the worst place in the world live.. All you Yankees that are moving here please go on by go to Georgia and Florida and stay in North Carolina coast South Carolina’s horrible no vacancy please stay away

Reply
4
Andrew McCaskill
2d ago

Good, now perhaps all the folks moving here from the North and California will go somewhere else!

Reply
6
Larry Leek
2d ago

Lol that’s great. Hopefully that will keep out the RIF RAF, Personally I wouldn’t live anywhere else….

Reply
3
WNCT

WNCT

