Bryce Dallas Howard: I Made ‘So Much Less’ Money Than Chris Pratt on ‘Jurassic World’ Sequels, but He Fought for Pay Equity

Kanye West Responded To Backlash Over His Yeezy Gap "Trash Bag" Displays And Said He's Not About To "Sit Up And Apologize"
Kanye West faced backlash after images surfaced showing that his Yeezy Gap collection was being sold in bags instead of on hangers, forcing shoppers to dig in and sift through piles of clothes just to find their size.
‘Twilight’ Director Rejected Taylor Swift’s Cameo Request Because It’d Be Too Distracting: ‘I Kick Myself for It, Too’
Taylor Swift’s acting career is about to get a huge boost with David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” which stars the multi-Grammy winner in a key supporting role as a grieving woman. The drama, headlined by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, is set to be Swift’s most high-profile movie yet. However, it turns out she could’ve had “The Twilight Saga” on her résumé had her agent’s wishes not been rejected by “New Moon” director Chris Weitz.
Jonah Hill Actually "Hated" McLovin Actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse When He Was Cast In "Superbad"
"The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want."
‘Feud’ Season 2 at FX Casts Tom Hollander as Truman Capote, Adds Calista Flockhart and Diane Lane (EXCLUSIVE)
The trio join previously announced series stars Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny. The second season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series will tell the true story of how Truman Capote was friends with numerous members of New York high society until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel “Answered Prayers,” with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite.
‘World of Jumanji’ Attraction Coming to U.K. Theme Park Chessington World of Adventures
Sony Pictures Entertainment has inked a deal with U.K. theme park and resort Chessington World of Adventures Resort to bring “Jumanji” to life. “World of Jumanji,” a £17 million ($20 million) entirely new land, is set to open at Chessington in spring 2023. More from Variety.
Review: ‘Beast,’ with Idris Elba, has B-movie bite
Sharks, grizzlies, giant snakes and rampaging apes have traditionally been the go-to choices for animal-kingdom antagonists in survival thrillers. Lions not so much. Maybe the king of the jungle has always been too regal, too majestic — too heroic — to be lowered to the status of mere summer-movie marauder.
