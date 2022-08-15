Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Governor Abbott Announces $1.25 million for Uvalde School DistrictTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
'Where’s this money going?' Millions donated after Uvalde shooting still haven’t reached victims and families
UVALDE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. Alfred Garza III wakes up at around 11 a.m. most days and downs a can of Monster Energy drink. After a shower, he heads to a popular eatery here, El Herradero de Jalisco, and orders a fajita chicken salad. Then, he makes his way to his father’s mechanic shop, where he hangs out until evening.
texasstandard.org
Millions of dollars have been sent to Uvalde. Why are shooting survivors struggling financially?
In the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in May, millions of dollars support flowed into Uvalde to support the community as it recovered from the tragedy. In addition to $14 million in private donations for affected families, Gov. Greg Abbott set aside $6.5 million in state funds for mental health resources for residents.
Pleasanton Express
An evening in Uvalde
A head of Jourdanton’s first scrimmage against Uvalde, we made a pit stop at the office of the Uvalde Leader News. I was joined by my sports editor, Stephen Whitaker. We met with the general manager, Pete Luna, and used the opportunity to catch up before we arrived at the stadium.
KSAT 12
‘I would invite the governor to love his people’: San Antonio archbishop’s message to Gov. Greg Abbott on Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, the leader of the San Antonio Archdiocese and one of the top two Catholic leaders in Texas, shared his thoughts about Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the Uvalde school shooting massacre in an emotional interview. “We don’t need to show power at...
'GMA's John Quiñones talks Uvalde with Archbishop of San Antonio
The two talked about Uvalde's resilience.
Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains
SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
tpr.org
Uvalde school officials incorrectly said there were no limits to enrollment in its virtual academy
Last week the superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said any parent who wants to enroll their child in the district’s new virtual academy would be able to. But according to the Texas Education Agency, Uvalde CISD is still currently required to limit virtual instruction to 10%...
fox26houston.com
Uvalde school shooting victim honored with portrait by Austin artist
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin artist is leaving a mark on a hurting town. Almost three months since the Robb Elementary School shooting, a mural of the victims is being painted in Uvalde. "You literally feel like you can walk up to him and hug him," artist Ruben Esquivel said.
Former Robb Elementary students welcomed at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde, principal talks security upgrades
UVALDE, Texas — Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde opened its doors on Monday morning to more than 100 students, including children who once attended Robb Elementary. “Schools need to be beacons of hope,” said Joseph Olan, principal of Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde. At least a...
San Antonio-based 2M Smokehouse renovates a $3M Castroville restaurant
It's moving into a former Dan's Meat Market.
KSAT 12
Uvalde CISD board discusses details of district police chief’s termination hearing
UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD school board unanimously approved procedural rules for district police chief Pete Arredondo’s termination hearing and the district’s legal representation in closed session Monday night. The board did not give a date for the hearing during the meeting. When the board reconvened...
fox40jackson.com
Oklahoma mom goes viral with at-home active shooter drill with son using bulletproof backpack
Since the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, nationwide attention has again turned to school safety with people placing an increased emphasis on active shooter drills. One mother took the initiative to supplement school drills with an at-home training and bulletproof backpack to prepare her son for the...
Texas man sentenced to 50 years in prison for deadly shooting that killed two
SAN ANTONIO — A Devine man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a 2021 shooting that left two people dead. Fernando Rojas, 39, pled guilty Tuesday to charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Rojas had been involved in an argument with three people outside a home in far southeast Bexar County on Aug. 6, 2021, evidence showed.
Uvalde families petitioning local gun dealer to pull AR-15-style weapons from shelves
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 1,600 people have so far signed a petition asking a Uvalde gun dealer to stop selling AR-15-style firearms and ammunition. Organizers with Uvalde Strong for Gun Safety say they'll protest outside Oasis Outback if the store's owner does not comply with their request within 30 days. Their countdown started when a mailman delivered a formal petition to the store owner on Aug. 11.
KSAT 12
‘I feel really empty’: Annabell Rodriguez’s family speaks out nearly 3 months after Uvalde shooting
UVALDE – Nearly three months later, KSAT 12 is continuing to honor the victims killed inside Robb Elementary School. Annabell Rodriguez’s family welcomed us into their home to talk about the girl who they said had the biggest heart. “She would always do a lot of TikToks with...
Bandera Bulletin
Skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road
An autopsy has been ordered for skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road, says Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. King said the body, for which gender could not be determined, appeared to have been wrapped in a tarp and set on fire. He added the department was alerted...
KSAT 12
Man trapped inside train more than 12 hours had snuck aboard in Eagle Pass, firefighters say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters say a man who had spent more than 12 hours trapped inside a freight train car on the city’s Southwest side had secretly boarded the train in Eagle Pass. Fire crews first found out about him after they responded to a call...
devinenews.com
Experts coming to survey “likely” tornado damage in Moore, Frio￼
After many months of severe drought, the skies opened up and rain came pouring down this Monday, August 15. Unfortunately, it brought winds and rotation with it, causing damage to a couple of homes in Moore. NWS experts will be out to look at some of the worst damages on Wednesday, and said it was “likely” a tornado, though unconfirmed at this point.
