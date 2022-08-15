ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amny.com

STILL RACING TO DELIVER: Catching up with the fast-changing world of 15-minute grocery delivery apps in NYC

Last fall, amNewYork Metro Metro explored the sudden, skyrocketing popularity of quick-commerce grocery delivery services. A host of brand-new, private equity-backed companies promising to deliver everything from canned goods to specialty meats from local brands in 15 minutes or less were spreading across New York City, and small businesses, local politicians, and consumers didn’t know what to make of them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
amny.com

Bronx entrepreneur and philantropist Arlington Leon Eastmond Jr. passes away at 95

Arlington Leon Eastmond Jr., President of EASCO Boiler Corporation, passed away at the age on 95 on Aug. 9, 2022. “Leon” as he was affectionately known, was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and mentor to dozens. He will always be remembered as both a titan and trailblazer in the boiler industry. Leon made the Eastmond name synonymous with boilers.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy