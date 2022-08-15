Read full article on original website
Jenna Jameson Denies Having HIV As She Continues to Battle Mystery Illness
While JennaJameson's months-long illness is yet to be diagnosed, the former adult film star has definitively ruled out HIV.
New mom puzzled when she’s shopping alone and clerk asks her how old her child is
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend’s daughter was in her early 20s when she had her first child. One afternoon, her daughter’s husband told her to get out of the house and take some time to herself. He would watch their six-week-old baby while she took a few hours to get out of the house.
Complex
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
Today host Hoda Kotb reveals major personal news in tell-all interview amid ‘feud’ with co-host Savannah Guthrie
TODAY host Hoda Kotb has revealed some major personal news in a tell-all interview released on Tuesday. The 58-year-old has returned to work this week after taking a few days off for her birthday, with her absence coming amid her alleged feud with co-host Savannah Guthrie. In a new interview...
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
Kanye West Responded To Backlash Over His Yeezy Gap "Trash Bag" Displays And Said He's Not About To "Sit Up And Apologize"
Kanye West faced backlash after images surfaced showing that his Yeezy Gap collection was being sold in bags instead of on hangers, forcing shoppers to dig in and sift through piles of clothes just to find their size.
Idris Elba’s Daughter Auditioned To Play His Daughter In His New Movie "Beast," But Shockingly Didn’t Get The Role
Although she did really well in her audition, the chemistry between Idris and his daughter, Isan, just didn't translate on film.
