Brenham ISD will go out for a bond election this fall. The Brenham School Board on Monday agreed with the bond planning committee’s recommendation given last week of presenting two separate bond proposals in November. The first proposition will include a new junior high school housing 1,450 students in grades 6-8 for $111 million, with an estimated tax rate impact of $0.1500. The second will cover Career and Technical Education (CTE) facility renovation and new construction for $25 million and an estimated tax impact of $0.0360.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO