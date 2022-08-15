Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kwhi.com
BRENHAM, BURTON STUDENTS RETURN TO SCHOOL
Washington County students return to the classroom today (Wednesday). Brenham and Burton ISDs open today for the start of the new school year. Opening enrollment at Brenham ISD is projected at 4,953 students, while approximately 521 students are enrolled in Burton ISD. A priority for both Brenham ISD Superintendent Dr....
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS SUMMER, BACK-TO-SCHOOL STAFF DEVELOPMENT
Brenham ISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction will be tomorrow's (Thursday) guest for the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Brandi Hendrix will discuss the summer months and staff development to prepare for the start of school. The program can be heard every Thursday during the school year at...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD COMMITS $1.4 MILLION FOR SAFETY, SECURITY UPGRADES
Brenham ISD has designated $1.4 million to be used for school safety and security improvements. The Brenham School Board on Monday approved recommitting funding previously set aside in the fund balance for construction to instead use for added perimeter fencing, rekeying interior doors and bringing locks up to current safety code, and exchanging key locks on some exterior doors for card readers.
kwhi.com
TEXAS LEADERSHIP SUMMIT OCT. 8 AT BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM
A faith-based organization in Washington County created to grow and equip leaders across the state will host a summit in Brenham. The inaugural Texas Leadership Summit will be held on Saturday, October 8th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brenham High School Auditorium. The group seeks to build a network of people that can grow and lead in their faith.
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOL INTERIM PRINCIPAL LEAVING FOR ANOTHER JOB
After just little over a month on the job, Giddings High School Interim Principal John Schumacher is leaving to take a new position. Schumacher has been hired as an assistant superintendent for Prosper ISD, which is just north of Dallas. Giddings ISD is currently negotiating on a mutually agreeable date for his departure.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD CALLS BOND ELECTION FOR NOVEMBER
Brenham ISD will go out for a bond election this fall. The Brenham School Board on Monday agreed with the bond planning committee’s recommendation given last week of presenting two separate bond proposals in November. The first proposition will include a new junior high school housing 1,450 students in grades 6-8 for $111 million, with an estimated tax rate impact of $0.1500. The second will cover Career and Technical Education (CTE) facility renovation and new construction for $25 million and an estimated tax impact of $0.0360.
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY FOR FIVE FIELD FARM
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Tuesday) for an equestrian center east of Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Five Field Farm, located at 9400 Champion Lane on the Dos Brisas Ranch, with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Five Field Farm offers...
kwhi.com
GUNS & HOSES BLOOD DRIVE FRIDAY, SATURDAY IN BRENHAM
A Guns and Hoses Blood Drive is happening this weekend in Brenham. The two-day blood drive will take place tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, located at 1100 Niebuhr Street. Coffee, juice, soda and Max Donuts will be provided in the morning....
kwhi.com
FRIENDS OF BLUEBONNET OPRY SHOW THURSDAY
The Friends of Bluebonnet Opry’s next show is set for tonight (Thursday) at Silver Wings Ballroom in Brenham. Tonight’s performance will feature Glenda Hundl of Pearland, Randy Moore of Lufkin and Lynn Landry of Slaughter, Louisiana. Doors to Silver Wings open at 5:30 p.m. The show starts at...
kwhi.com
BLINN CHEER/DANCE TO HOST FIRST EVER KIDS CLINIC
The Blinn College cheer and dance teams are excited to host their first ever kids clinic. The clinic is open to children in grades K-through-8th grade. The clinic will take place from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Marie Heineke Gymnasium located on the Blinn Brenham campus. Clinic...
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL GARDEN CLUB DONATES $3,000 TO WASHINGTON CO. EMS
An organization promoting beautification in Chappell Hill has donated to Washington County first responders. The Chappell Hill Garden Club gave Washington County EMS a donation of $3,000 on Tuesday, during Washington County Commissioners Court. Garden Club President Dale Ramey recalled the care EMS provided to her late husband, Bobby, saying...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO DISCUSS INFRASTRUCTURE MANUAL AT NEXT MEETING
The Brenham City Council is scheduled to hear a presentation on the City of Brenham’s Infrastructure Design Manual at their next meeting. The Public Infrastructure Design Manual would enforce the quality of professional design standards and materials used for the construction of public infrastructure, such as the water utility and road network within the City of Brenham.
Navasota Examiner
Chamber welcomes Red Board Tavern and Table
A large crowd was on hand this week to welcome Grimes County's newest restaurant with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting at the Red Board Tavern and Table in the heart of Navasota's beautiful Railroad District. Owners Steve and Janice Scheve welcomed everyone and introduced Chef Craig Schmidt. The restaurant is currently open for lunch and will soon be open for dinner as well.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM, BURTON, AND A FULL NIGHT OF HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team is off to a 9-1 start to the 2022 season. Tonight (Tuesday), the Cubettes will host their home opener against St. Agnes at the Brenham High School Gym. The freshman and JV teams get underway at 4:30pm, and the varsity begins at 5:30pm. The Burton...
money.com
The 10 Best Colleges in Texas
A better student loan experience. Get started today. Even the best colleges are bigger in Texas. Rice University is Money’s top private college in Texas, while Texas A&M University — one of the largest colleges in the country — is the highest-scoring public college in the state.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. CHAMBER TO HOST COMMUNITY HEALTH, FITNESS & WELLNESS EXPO
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its first-ever Community Health, Fitness & Wellness Expo. The event is set for Thursday, October 20th from 8 a.m. to noon at the Blinn College Student Center in Brenham. Four different information sessions will be presented throughout the morning, covering...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY RECEIVES AWARD FROM TEXAS EMS ALLIANCE
The Washington County EMS was honored last week at the Texas EMS Alliance Awards, which were held at the Horseshoe Bay Resort. Washington County was chosen as the 2022 EMS Agency of the Year. Director Kevin Deramus accepted the award on Washington County’s behalf. According to the press release...
KBTX.com
Caldwell’s 37th annual Kolache Festival is coming up in September
CALDWELL Texas (KBTX) - For over 20 years Caldwell has hosted the Kolache Festival in its downtown square and it’s getting to be that time again. Susan Mott, Director of the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce, and Hannah Kovar, a member of the Kolache Festival committee, joined First News at Four to share more about this year’s festivities.
kwhi.com
BURTON LADY PANTHERS SPLIT MATCHES ON TUESDAY AND AREA SCOREBOARD
The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball Team split their matches on Tuesday in Iola. Burton lost to Iola 25-13, 25-12, and 25-17. However, they came back and beat Bremond 3-1. Burton won two thrillers in the first two sets 26-24 and 29-27. Bremond won the first third set 25-18. However, the Lady Panthers came back and won the fourth set 25-19.
wtaw.com
College Station And Brazos County Firefighters Stop Grass Fires Before Reaching Structures
College Station firefighters stopped a grass fire Tuesday afternoon before it reached homes, a church, a retail store, and business offices. The cause remains undetermined of the fire that was in a field next to St. Thomas Aquinas church and near the Academy store. On Monday night, Brazos County volunteer...
