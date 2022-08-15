ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

sanantoniothingstodo.com

SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50’S PARTY

Southside Market Days host local vendors and artisans from the community. Celebrate the 50s with live music, a look-alike contest, and a hula hoop contest!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Tasting Texas at San Antonio Botanical Garden

Texas and the SA area are home to many edible native plants. Experience and learn about the history of native plants during this tasting class.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

SLIGHTLY STOOPID CONCERT

Are you a fan of reggae? Don't miss out on Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, Common Kings, and the Fortunate Youth making their way to the Whitewater Amphitheater!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Brunch Bingo at Chicken N Pickle

Late start to your Sunday? That's fine! Chicken N Pickle will be serving brunch and hosting Bingo in the late morning, so you don't have to feel like you're running behind.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts

National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.

