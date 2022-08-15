Read full article on original website
Twelve-year-old San Diegan Dillon Daruthy wins Gold in National Jr. Olympics
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Twelve-year-old Dillon Durruthy-Faulkner won gold in the National Junior Olympics doing the 80 meter hurdles, making him the fastest 7th grade hurdler in the nation. He competed against over 60 national athletes to take the gold, and he also took silver in the pentathlon. Durruthy-Faulkner...
La Mesa, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mira Mesa High School football team will have a game with Helix Charter High School on August 18, 2022, 17:15:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center Ready for Ambitious Expansion Plans
One of the many interesting things about Chula Vista is its nickname. “Their moniker is City of Champions,” said Brian Melekian, President and COO of the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. So, it’s probably safe to say the Elite Athlete Training Center is …. “The crown jewel...
San Diego Business Journal
Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli Opens in Oceanside
Coastal North County resident Heather Bradshaw has found a taste of home, right in her own backyard. The 23-year-old Midwestern transplant and vegetarian with love for Jewish-style delicatessen food has been anticipating the opening of a specialty dining establishment that she hoped would feed her soul, spirit and stomach. Her...
SBLive’s San Diego Section Top 10 Football Rankings: Carlsbad begins the season at No. 1
The fall 2022 high school football season kicks off this week in the CIF San Diego Section with games on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night. Ahead of the first games, here are SBLive’s preseason San Diego Section football rankings. The rankings cover all CIFSDS divisions and are ...
kusi.com
PPR Podcast: Helix High School’s WR/CB Adren Parker
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Helix Charter High School’s football team has historically been impressive. But in the 2022 season, PPR’s Paul Rudy and Burt Grossman want to keep a close eye on the speedy WR & CB, Adren Parker. Parker shared some insight into his athletic career...
kusi.com
The PPR Alarm Clock Pep-Rally returns Friday at Otay Mesa High School
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been nearly two years since KUSI’s Prep Pigskin Report has been able to hold an Alarm Clock Pep Rally, but this week the tradition is coming back to Good Morning San Diego. The famous PPR Alarm Clock Pep Rally is where local...
kusi.com
SeaWorld San Diego challenges visitors to ride every roller coaster in the park
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Did you know August 16th, 2022 was National Roller Coaster Day?. In order to celebrate, SeaWorld San Diego challenged visitors to ride every roller coaster in the park. With the opening of the new “Emperor,” last March, the park now has four roller coasters for...
kusi.com
Hot Wheels Skate™ to host Demo Days in Oceanside on August 20
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hot Wheels Skate™ will be partnering with Nitro Circus and Walmart to host Demo Days in Oceanside on August 20. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Micah Kranz, a Nitro Circus announcer, to talk about the upcoming event. The free, family-friendly event will...
NBC San Diego
San Diego's Best Tacos? Two Chula Vista Taquerias to Win Over Your Taste Buds
San Diego’s love for tacos is insatiable. There are hundreds of taco options across the county to satisfy the taste buds of locals and visitors alike. The quest for the perfect taco here is, therefore, an endless game that can take you in many directions. For those chasing authentic Mexican taco flavors, Chula Vista might be one of the best places to visit. Situated parallel to the Mexican border, San Diego County’s second largest city is home to many amazing taquerias, taco stands and food trucks. Whether it’s a quick bite on the go, a date or a nice family dinner, the options are endless.
iheart.com
FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide
A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
NBC San Diego
Arcade Games OK'd to Operate in Restaurants Where Alcohol is Served in Unincorporated San Diego County
Two supervisors announced Wednesday that a decades-old county ordinance preventing businesses from having coin-operated amusement devices, including arcade games, in the same area where alcohol is served will be repealed next month. The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the repeal Tuesday at the behest of Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora...
NBC San Diego
Ever Wonder Where All These San Diego Millennials Come From? So Did the Census Bureau
You've seen them at the beach, on campus, in the Gaslamp. Where do they all come from? New census data shows the places those millennials are migrating to San Diego from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 70% of young adults who grew up in America's Finest City stayed home in San Diego as young adults. The numbers reflect where people from 16-26 moved.
Plans for SeaWorld’s next roller coaster take shape
With the long-awaited Emperor dive coaster finally open, SeaWorld San Diego is setting its sights on the park's next thrill ride -- and we're starting to get an idea of what to expect.
KPBS
Former San Diego homes of Dr. Seuss and Ted Williams for sale
Teddy Ballgame, the splendid splinter, the Kid: Ted Williams was — and still is — called by many names. The baseball Hall of Famer is best known for his time playing on the Boston Red Sox and as a military veteran. But all of his greatness began in...
Best Neighborhoods In San Diego To Buy A Home
Known for beaches, surfing, and breathtaking hiking trails, there's something for everyone in sunny San Diego. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
kusi.com
DA Summer Stephan to host Senior Wellness Community Event
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – DA Summer Stephan is hosting a Senior Wellness Community event to educate seniors about the topic of elder abuse, and how to avoid becoming a victim. Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9-11 a.m. 1050 Los Vallecitos Blvd. San Marcos, California. At the event, seniors can:. –...
Fun & Unique Date Night Ideas around San Diego
Prioritizing your relationship is hard when you have kids—especially when enlisting a babysitter means that even a cheap date night just got a whole lot more expensive. To maximize your time and your wallet, we’ve pulled together fun date night ideas that are both thrilling and adventurous (none that include going to the beach)—plus a few romantic date night ideas thrown in for good measure. From rock climbing, indoor sky diving, to sunset cruises and escape rooms, you’ll never ask what to do for a date night in San Diego again.
Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse Joining The Headquarters at Seaport
Texas-Based Steakhouse to Bring 17 Cuts of Meat Plus a Gourmet Salad Bar to Seaport Village
kusi.com
Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount since March 5
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Thursday for the 63rd time in 64 days since rising to a record, decreasing 2 cents to $5.307, its lowest amount since March 6. The average price has decreased $1.066...
