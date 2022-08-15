ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Broadway’s Community Supper to Benefit BPS Teacher Classroom Supplies

Inspired by home-cooked meals enjoyed at the family table, The Broadway is back with another Community Supper! Enjoy a three-course meal for just $50 with profits going to a local charity or neighborhood organization!

Not only will you be enjoying a delicious home-style meal with other neighborhood residents, you’ll also be supporting a local non-profit! It’s a win/win!

The month’s Community Supper will take place on Tuesday, August 16th from 6pm-10pm! This month proceeds will go to BPS School Teacher Brooke Dougherty- and her back to school classroom supplies.

“As a teacher, I want to positively influence each one of my students and their lives. I try to inspire my students each day to believe in themselves no matter what their capabilities might be. Most importantly, I want my students to know that I care about them and their well-being, especially the students who are less fortunate. I look forward to each school day being greeted with a warm welcome and a big smile,” says Brooke.

Community Supper Menu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLEy3_0hHlE9YY00

You can reserve your spot here!

