ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTTS

Vandalism At Church In North Springfield

(KTTS News) — Someone wrote satanic messages on a north Springfield church this week. The vandalism happened Monday night at Acts of Praise church, a predominately black church. Church members say they feel targeted because of their color. KY3 says a church next door was not damaged. Acts of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Moms and Money: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It doesn’t take long after stepping foot into the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri to fall in love with the dogs and cats inside. “I think there’s just something about animals, there’s that connection there,” said McKenzie Palmer, Volunteer Coordinator at Humane Society of Southwest Missouri. “If you have pets at home, you know, there’s just something about them. That’s so sweet and so loving, so gentle.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Springfield will have new home building code requirements in 2023

Contractors and builders in Springfield will have new codes to adhere to when they apply for building permits beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Springfield City Council passed a bill to adopt the International Residential Building Code with some modifications related to energy efficiency on Aug. 8, by an 8-0 vote. The code change takes effect on New Year’s Day.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Greene County, MO
Society
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Society
State
Tennessee State
County
Greene County, MO
KOLR10 News

Famed hot dog advertisement vehicle coming to the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Wienermobile is steadily advancing toward Springfield for a “meat” and greet with residents, according to a pun-stuffed press release. The Queen City hasn’t been graced by Oscar Mayer’s hot dog car in a year — but the wait will soon be over. The famed advertisement vehicle will be in Springfield and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Neighbors fight to keep houses from turning into commercial development

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The University Heights Neighborhood Association said developers are holding a meeting Thursday evening to talk about plans to re-zone five houses near National Avenue and Sunshine Street. Neighbors said developers have purchased homes on Sunshine, University, and National to potentially turn into retail development. “The homes in question are historic homes that […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methodists#Ozarks#Congregation#Segregation#Pastor#Christian#The Underground Railroad
sgfcitizen.org

Cats, crime and neighbors: Why some Springfield users love Nextdoor

I’m a newshound. Every day it’s a diet of newspapers, radio, online news feeds, social media and TV. But it’s Gus, the neighborhood stray cat of Wildwood Estates, that I truly care about. I couldn’t wait to find out what the vet said about the growth on the side of that cat’s head, and if it was operable.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KOLR10 News

New Springfield Buc-ee’s will be the first in MO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Chain convenience store and gas station Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center in Springfield on August 23. At 3284 N. Mulroy Road, several local leaders like Mayor Ken McClure will be celebrating the start of construction at 12 p.m. Buc-ee’s Springfield is the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Missouri. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts

Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Four States Home Page

Joplin Police chase comes to a halt at dead end

JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning police chase in south Joplin came to an end when the vehicle authorities were pursuing ran out of roadway. It started just after midnight on Tuesday (8/16), when officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle near 32nd and Schifferdecker. That vehicle didn’t stop […]
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy