KTTS
Vandalism At Church In North Springfield
(KTTS News) — Someone wrote satanic messages on a north Springfield church this week. The vandalism happened Monday night at Acts of Praise church, a predominately black church. Church members say they feel targeted because of their color. KY3 says a church next door was not damaged. Acts of...
Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
KYTV
Moms and Money: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It doesn’t take long after stepping foot into the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri to fall in love with the dogs and cats inside. “I think there’s just something about animals, there’s that connection there,” said McKenzie Palmer, Volunteer Coordinator at Humane Society of Southwest Missouri. “If you have pets at home, you know, there’s just something about them. That’s so sweet and so loving, so gentle.”
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield will have new home building code requirements in 2023
Contractors and builders in Springfield will have new codes to adhere to when they apply for building permits beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Springfield City Council passed a bill to adopt the International Residential Building Code with some modifications related to energy efficiency on Aug. 8, by an 8-0 vote. The code change takes effect on New Year’s Day.
Famed hot dog advertisement vehicle coming to the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Wienermobile is steadily advancing toward Springfield for a “meat” and greet with residents, according to a pun-stuffed press release. The Queen City hasn’t been graced by Oscar Mayer’s hot dog car in a year — but the wait will soon be over. The famed advertisement vehicle will be in Springfield and […]
KYTV
Neighbors to the re-expanded Thunder Ridge Arena express thoughts on venue
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - The newly expanded Thunder Ridge is set to reopen in September, holding up to 50,000 people for events like bull riding and large music acts. Big Cedar Lodge marketing Jeff Wilhoit said the new venue will wow people. “It’s a massive facility, and the great thing...
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos […]
Neighbors fight to keep houses from turning into commercial development
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The University Heights Neighborhood Association said developers are holding a meeting Thursday evening to talk about plans to re-zone five houses near National Avenue and Sunshine Street. Neighbors said developers have purchased homes on Sunshine, University, and National to potentially turn into retail development. “The homes in question are historic homes that […]
sgfcitizen.org
Cats, crime and neighbors: Why some Springfield users love Nextdoor
I’m a newshound. Every day it’s a diet of newspapers, radio, online news feeds, social media and TV. But it’s Gus, the neighborhood stray cat of Wildwood Estates, that I truly care about. I couldn’t wait to find out what the vet said about the growth on the side of that cat’s head, and if it was operable.
This is how many illegal Airbnb properties are operating in the Springfield area
KOLR 10 Investigates looked at data from Springfield, Nixa and Branson. All three cities have rules about permits or licensing for short-term rentals, and found there are likely hundreds of people renting out short-term stays with no city oversight.
Joplin Community rallies to support local restaurant
JOPLIN, Mo- The Joplin Community comes together to support a local restaurant that was on the brink of closing its doors. Fu Noodle House posted on their Facebook page that they would have to close down soon if business did not pick up– and the response is one that they were not expecting.
themissouritimes.com
Southern Missouri cattlemen give their input on a “tough year for farmers”
Southern Missouri — It’s been a difficult year for farmers. An unseasonably wet spring followed by a serious drought during the summer has forced many farmers, and especially cattlemen, to make tough decisions about culling their herd. Keith Baxter is a cattleman in Rogersville, Mo. he’s dealt with...
Girl left in hot car dies in southwest Missouri
Authorities confirm that a young girl found inside a car on Friday in Carthage, Missouri, has died.
New Springfield Buc-ee’s will be the first in MO
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Chain convenience store and gas station Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center in Springfield on August 23. At 3284 N. Mulroy Road, several local leaders like Mayor Ken McClure will be celebrating the start of construction at 12 p.m. Buc-ee’s Springfield is the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Missouri. […]
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
Joplin Police chase comes to a halt at dead end
JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning police chase in south Joplin came to an end when the vehicle authorities were pursuing ran out of roadway. It started just after midnight on Tuesday (8/16), when officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle near 32nd and Schifferdecker. That vehicle didn’t stop […]
Expanded Missouri arena to reopen with Garth Brooks concert
A newly expanded arena in Missouri will reopen with a Garth Brooks concert, and tickets go on sale next week.
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
KYTV
Springfield woman describes nearly being shot at convenience store; calls for an end to the gun violence
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield mother narrowly escapes gunfire while at work. “Had I not had the ability to just run I would have been on the concrete with a sheet. Some officer would have shown up to my house to tell my 16, 13, and 8-year-old daughters that they don’t have a momma anymore”, said Katherine Burkett.
KYTV
Classic car struck by a bullet in Springfield as driver and son headed to Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returned to Springfield over the weekend after a three-year absence because of the pandemic. Many people were happy to see the fun, joyous throwback to the good ‘ole days return as a reminder of simpler times. But for one...
