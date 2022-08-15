ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Decatur man charged with robbery, obstructing justice

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On July 24, Decatur Police Department officers responded to a home on 6th Street Northwest in reference to a robbery that happened in the area. Once officers arrived the victim told officers they had property taken from them at gunpoint by multiple suspects. During the investigation,...
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lauderdale County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Lauderdale County, AL
Crime & Safety
WAFF

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office details multiple drug incidents in county jail

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office detailed multiple incidents that have occurred within the Morgan County Jail recently. In a Facebook post, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday a man allegedly took a substance and began to overdose. Other inmates then alerted officers who gave the man medical attention.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Fayetteville Animal Services

Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home. Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home. HPD, NADTF discusses 2022 drug overdoses, recent arrests. Updated: 5 hours ago. HPD, NADTF discusses 2022 drug overdoses, recent arrests. Controversial post by Lawrence County Republican Party. Updated:...
DECATUR, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Connolly
Person
William Powell
WAFF

Man charged with murder found dead in jail cell

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was serving a life sentence at the Limestone County Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 11. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Jonathan Cossey, 42, was taken to the health care unit after he was found unresponsive in his cell.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Cowarts#Times Daily
WAFF

39-year-old killed in Franklin Co. two-vehicle crash

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning when the motorcycle struck a truck. A spokesman with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that Brandon George, 39, was killed when the 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. The crash occurred...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

UNA Police arrest man for armed robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, police with the University of North Alabama arrested a man for an armed robbery. According to a Facebook post from the UNA Police Department, Joseph Auchly was arrested for a strong-arm robbery that occurred Sunday night. Auchly has been charged with third-degree robbery and...
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Police searching for wanted man thought to be hiding inside Muscle Shoals business

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a wanted man inside a Muscle Shoals business. They are searching for Nicholas Pierre Boudoin, 26, of Florence inside North American Lighting on Counts Drive in Muscle Shoals. About 11 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Florence and Muscle Shoals police departments tried to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Overnight fire destroys Gatlin Road mobile home in Toney

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Toney mobile home was destroyed in an overnight fire on Gatlin Road. According to firefighters on the scene just off Highway 53, the home is a complete loss. The homeowner was not inside at the time of the fire. The fire is believed to have...
TONEY, AL
AL.com

Motorcyclist dies in north Alabama accident

One man died Tuesday in a two-vehicle traffic accident in Athens, police said. Police identified the victim as Andrue Josiff Olson, 25, of Athens. Olson was driving a motorcycle and collided with another vehicle, according to police. The accident occurred about 12:22 p.m. on U.S. 72 and Hastings Road. Updated...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed on Tuesday in a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 in the area of Hastings Road and Sweetland Drive around 12:30 p.m. One westbound lane on U.S. 72 is closed at this time.
ATHENS, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy