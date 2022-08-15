Read full article on original website
Man charged after children found shot during Decatur traffic stop
A suspect is in custody after three children were found shot during a traffic stop in Decatur.
Suspect in custody in shooting of 3 underage victims in north Alabama, authorities say
A suspect is in custody in connection with a Saturday night shooting involving three underage victims in north Alabama, authorities said Wednesday. Decatur patrol police officers placed the suspect, who was not immediately publicly identified, in custody on Wednesday, said police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez. An officer with Decatur police’s patrol...
Decatur man charged with robbery, obstructing justice
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On July 24, Decatur Police Department officers responded to a home on 6th Street Northwest in reference to a robbery that happened in the area. Once officers arrived the victim told officers they had property taken from them at gunpoint by multiple suspects. During the investigation,...
Department of Justice: New Hope felon arrested for possessing nearly 20 firearms
Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home. Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home. HPD, NADTF discusses 2022 drug overdoses, recent arrests. Updated: 5 hours ago. HPD, NADTF discusses 2022 drug overdoses, recent arrests. Controversial post by Lawrence County Republican Party. Updated:...
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office details multiple drug incidents in county jail
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office detailed multiple incidents that have occurred within the Morgan County Jail recently. In a Facebook post, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday a man allegedly took a substance and began to overdose. Other inmates then alerted officers who gave the man medical attention.
Horrific details released in fatal Tuscumbia stabbing
Court documents lay out horrific details of the stabbing death of Jennifer Parrish last week, following the arrest of her "significant other" Marlan Phillips.
Fayetteville Animal Services
Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday night a Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officer was on a routine patrol in the Point Mallard Drive SE area when they saw a car moving recklessly. Once the car stopped the officer saw three juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, more officers were called...
Vina man killed in motorcycle crash
A man from Vina was killed on Monday morning in a motorcycle crash.
Maryland woman indicted for murder in Limestone County
A woman from Maryland has been indicted on a capital murder charge stemming from an April incident in Athens, according to court records.
3 underage gunshot victims found inside vehicle during north Alabama traffic stop, police say
Three juvenile gunshot wound victims are recovering in Huntsville Hospital after police found them inside a vehicle that was stopped Saturday night after its driver was operating the vehicle recklessly, authorities said Monday. An officer with Decatur police’s patrol division was on routine patrol near Point Mallard Dr. SE around...
Man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was serving a life sentence at the Limestone County Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 11. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Jonathan Cossey, 42, was taken to the health care unit after he was found unresponsive in his cell.
39-year-old killed in Franklin Co. two-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning when the motorcycle struck a truck. A spokesman with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that Brandon George, 39, was killed when the 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. The crash occurred...
UNA Police arrest man for armed robbery
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, police with the University of North Alabama arrested a man for an armed robbery. According to a Facebook post from the UNA Police Department, Joseph Auchly was arrested for a strong-arm robbery that occurred Sunday night. Auchly has been charged with third-degree robbery and...
UPDATE: Police on scene at North American Lighting in Muscle Shoals
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — UPDATE from Muscle Shoals Police on the incident at North American Lighting. Police say that the suspect is not believed to be armed. Information regarding the incident at North American Lighting (NAL) is as follows:. On August 16, 2022 at approximately 11:00am, Florence Police Department...
Police searching for wanted man thought to be hiding inside Muscle Shoals business
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a wanted man inside a Muscle Shoals business. They are searching for Nicholas Pierre Boudoin, 26, of Florence inside North American Lighting on Counts Drive in Muscle Shoals. About 11 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Florence and Muscle Shoals police departments tried to...
Overnight fire destroys Gatlin Road mobile home in Toney
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Toney mobile home was destroyed in an overnight fire on Gatlin Road. According to firefighters on the scene just off Highway 53, the home is a complete loss. The homeowner was not inside at the time of the fire. The fire is believed to have...
Lauderdale County murderer found dead in Limestone Correctional Facility
A man serving a life sentence for murder out of Lauderdale County has died at the Limestone Correctional Facility. Jonathan Cossey, 42, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was taken to the health care unit and pronounced dead after life-saving...
Motorcyclist dies in north Alabama accident
One man died Tuesday in a two-vehicle traffic accident in Athens, police said. Police identified the victim as Andrue Josiff Olson, 25, of Athens. Olson was driving a motorcycle and collided with another vehicle, according to police. The accident occurred about 12:22 p.m. on U.S. 72 and Hastings Road. Updated...
Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed on Tuesday in a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 in the area of Hastings Road and Sweetland Drive around 12:30 p.m. One westbound lane on U.S. 72 is closed at this time.
