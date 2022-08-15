Read full article on original website
Neighbors fight to keep houses from turning into commercial development
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The University Heights Neighborhood Association said developers are holding a meeting Thursday evening to talk about plans to re-zone five houses near National Avenue and Sunshine Street. Neighbors said developers have purchased homes on Sunshine, University, and National to potentially turn into retail development. “The homes in question are historic homes that […]
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos […]
KYTV
Classic car struck by a bullet in Springfield as driver and son headed to Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returned to Springfield over the weekend after a three-year absence because of the pandemic. Many people were happy to see the fun, joyous throwback to the good ‘ole days return as a reminder of simpler times. But for one...
Crash on Chestnut Expressway leaves one hospitalized
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One driver has been hospitalized following a collision in northern Springfield. At around 1:43 p.m. a truck traveling westbound on E. Chestnut Expressway collided with a Ford Mustang turning eastbound from N. Fremont Ave. Details of how the crash occurred have not yet been made available. The driver of the Mustang had to […]
This is how many illegal Airbnb properties are operating in the Springfield area
KOLR 10 Investigates looked at data from Springfield, Nixa and Branson. All three cities have rules about permits or licensing for short-term rentals, and found there are likely hundreds of people renting out short-term stays with no city oversight.
Joplin Police chase comes to a halt at dead end
JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning police chase in south Joplin came to an end when the vehicle authorities were pursuing ran out of roadway. It started just after midnight on Tuesday (8/16), when officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle near 32nd and Schifferdecker. That vehicle didn’t stop […]
Woman shot, man arrested in Greene Co. Thursday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around Farm Road 178 Thursday morning. According to a GCSO release, the deputies responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Aug. 18. A woman with […]
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield will have new home building code requirements in 2023
Contractors and builders in Springfield will have new codes to adhere to when they apply for building permits beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Springfield City Council passed a bill to adopt the International Residential Building Code with some modifications related to energy efficiency on Aug. 8, by an 8-0 vote. The code change takes effect on New Year’s Day.
KYTV
Springfield woman describes nearly being shot at convenience store; calls for an end to the gun violence
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield mother narrowly escapes gunfire while at work. “Had I not had the ability to just run I would have been on the concrete with a sheet. Some officer would have shown up to my house to tell my 16, 13, and 8-year-old daughters that they don’t have a momma anymore”, said Katherine Burkett.
KYTV
Neighbors to the re-expanded Thunder Ridge Arena express thoughts on venue
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - The newly expanded Thunder Ridge is set to reopen in September, holding up to 50,000 people for events like bull riding and large music acts. Big Cedar Lodge marketing Jeff Wilhoit said the new venue will wow people. “It’s a massive facility, and the great thing...
Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
KMBC.com
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen as part of a multi-million-dollar business in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines. The Department of Homeland Security says the theft was part of a multi-million-dollar business,. Danielle Ice, 34, of...
KYTV
Springfield Police release new information on assault of Springfield couple
The Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus announces it will disband and call for peace and unity within the Republican-led chamber. Nixa, Mo. city leaders discussing possible sales tax initiative for new police station, parks. Updated: 6 hours ago. City leaders in Nixa began discussions for a possible one-cent sales tax to...
KYTV
Car crashes into Springfield home; driver leaves the scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crashed into a Springfield woman’s home early Sunday morning while she slept. It happened at the 1800 block of East Walnut in Springfield. Police reported no injuries. The vehicle took out the whole left front side of the house. The next-door neighbor says...
KTTS
Vandalism At Church In North Springfield
(KTTS News) — Someone wrote satanic messages on a north Springfield church this week. The vandalism happened Monday night at Acts of Praise church, a predominately black church. Church members say they feel targeted because of their color. KY3 says a church next door was not damaged. Acts of...
Law enforcement rallies to locate missing 5-Year-Old; K9 successfully tracks child
SARCOXIE, Mo. – Law enforcement officers successfully locate a missing 5-year-old as K9 units lead the way. Yesterday evening, Sarcoxie Police Dispatch received a call regarding a missing child. Police say they began searching the immediate area and surrounding woods when they arrived. After the initial search, a successful...
KCTV 5
Missouri woman admits to role in conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters across state lines
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty, admitting her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multimillion-dollar business. Danielle Ice, a 34-year-old from Columbia and a former Springfield resident, pleaded guilty in federal court...
Pickup goes off-road, flips upside down into trees near Seneca, Mo.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning reports of a single vehicle crash along State Hwy K near Seneca alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Seneca Rural Fire, Newton County Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn from MSgt C.S. Mason the driver was not injured....
News to Know: Fatal 3-wheeler crash in Lawrence County, 3 JPD officers retire, and a local hospital honors 1st responders
HALLTOWN, Mo. Authorities respond to a three-wheeler crash just outside of Halltown, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Edward Griffin, age 72, of Halltown traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. The collision overturned Griffin’s Honda Goldwing trike. Griffin was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner at 8:40am Sunday morning.
KYTV
Child hospitalized after getting hit by a car at a Springfield McDonald’s
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A child was sent to the hospital after the child wwas hit by a car Friday night. According to the Springfield Fire Department, it happened at McDonald’s at 1114 W Kearney Street in Springfield at 10:41 p.m. We do not know the extent of the...
