Springfield, MO

KOLR10 News

Neighbors fight to keep houses from turning into commercial development

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The University Heights Neighborhood Association said developers are holding a meeting Thursday evening to talk about plans to re-zone five houses near National Avenue and Sunshine Street. Neighbors said developers have purchased homes on Sunshine, University, and National to potentially turn into retail development. “The homes in question are historic homes that […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Crash on Chestnut Expressway leaves one hospitalized

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One driver has been hospitalized following a collision in northern Springfield. At around 1:43 p.m. a truck traveling westbound on E. Chestnut Expressway collided with a Ford Mustang turning eastbound from N. Fremont Ave. Details of how the crash occurred have not yet been made available. The driver of the Mustang had to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield, MO
Business
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Four States Home Page

Joplin Police chase comes to a halt at dead end

JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning police chase in south Joplin came to an end when the vehicle authorities were pursuing ran out of roadway. It started just after midnight on Tuesday (8/16), when officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle near 32nd and Schifferdecker. That vehicle didn’t stop […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Woman shot, man arrested in Greene Co. Thursday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around Farm Road 178 Thursday morning. According to a GCSO release, the deputies responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Aug. 18. A woman with […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Springfield will have new home building code requirements in 2023

Contractors and builders in Springfield will have new codes to adhere to when they apply for building permits beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Springfield City Council passed a bill to adopt the International Residential Building Code with some modifications related to energy efficiency on Aug. 8, by an 8-0 vote. The code change takes effect on New Year’s Day.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KYTV

Car crashes into Springfield home; driver leaves the scene

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crashed into a Springfield woman’s home early Sunday morning while she slept. It happened at the 1800 block of East Walnut in Springfield. Police reported no injuries. The vehicle took out the whole left front side of the house. The next-door neighbor says...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Vandalism At Church In North Springfield

(KTTS News) — Someone wrote satanic messages on a north Springfield church this week. The vandalism happened Monday night at Acts of Praise church, a predominately black church. Church members say they feel targeted because of their color. KY3 says a church next door was not damaged. Acts of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Fatal 3-wheeler crash in Lawrence County, 3 JPD officers retire, and a local hospital honors 1st responders

HALLTOWN, Mo. Authorities respond to a three-wheeler crash just outside of Halltown, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Edward Griffin, age 72, of Halltown traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. The collision overturned Griffin’s Honda Goldwing trike. Griffin was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner at 8:40am Sunday morning.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO

