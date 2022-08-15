ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Family mourns Alabama man as three are sentenced in Columbus robbery, slaying

By Tim Chitwood
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4McECP_0hHlDlma00

Travis Henry Jr. thought Columbus might be the place to start a new life, after the Montgomery, Alabama, man lost both his grandmother and mother.

“He wanted a new change, something new, to get past what he was going through,” an aunt said Friday in Muscogee Superior Court.

Instead the 22-year-old died here June 21, 2020, when he was shot at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Nina Street, where four people had schemed to rob him.

They took his BMW and left him face-down in the street, where neighbors noticed his body the next morning. and called police.

“My nephew didn’t deserve this,” his aunt Latoya Bell told Superior Court Judge John Martin in a sentencing hearing for three of the four people involved , lamenting how people “are always trying to take from you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7Dhc_0hHlDlma00
Travis Henry Jr. Tim Chitwood/tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

She said Henry was friendly and trusting, and known for his smile. “Even after he buried his mama and grandmama, he still smiled every day,” she said.

Another aunt, Sylvia Rice, testified that Henry had been the family’s first male grandson. “He was our baby,” she said.

She said he was beloved by younger relatives who don’t understand that they’ll never see him again, and ask, “When’s Travis coming back?”

“How do you honestly answer that?” she asked. “We have no answers.”

The sentences

The three people Judge John Martin sentenced Friday pleaded guilty before testifying against triggerman Lydell Maynard “Trapa” Sparks, who in June was tried and convicted of felony murder, armed robbery and using a gun to commit a crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t8AUE_0hHlDlma00
Superior Court Judge John Martin, center, listens Thursday morning to an argument from Assistant District Attorney Peter Hoffman, left, during the trial of Lydell Maynard “Trapa” Sparks. Sparks is being represented by Mike Garner, right. 06/16/2022 Mike Haskey/mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Sparks, 21, faces a maximum of life in prison without parole, in Henry’s case. He’s now in prison for a separate crime, will have to be brought back to Columbus to be sentenced, likely in September, attorneys said.

According to trial testimony, Sparks and his codefendants robbed and killed Henry after Terreona Horton and Kalaya Sumter flirted with the victim on Facebook, eventually enticing him to come to Columbus.

Besides Horton and Sumter, Wayman McMillian also pleaded guilty in Henry’s homicide, and testified against Sparks.

Here are their pleas and sentences:

  • Sumter, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison with six years to serve and the rest on probation.
  • Horton pleaded guilty to armed robbery. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison with eight to serve and the rest on probation.
  • McMillian, 27, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and being a convicted felon with a firearm. He was sentenced to 15 years with eight to serve and the rest on probation.

The scheme

Henry got to Columbus in his black BMW around 9 p.m., was shot sometime after 11:30 p.m., and was found dead about eight hours later . Police said they found a wad of money, a silver necklace and a cloth gun holster either on him or lying nearby.

Finding his Facebook exchanges with Horton and Sumter, investigators questioned the two women, who implicated Sparks and McMillian.

Upon taking the witness stand, none of Sparks’ cohorts admitted to planning a robbery. Horton and Sumter testified that Sparks on his own decided to rob and shoot Henry.

McMillian said he knew of no robbery scheme , and didn’t see the shooting, because it was too dark and he was too far away.

Detective Sherman Hayes testified that Horton and Sumter both detailed the robbery plan, under police questioning, and described the roles Sparks and McMillian played in it.

Hayes said Henry had attracted their notice because he posted Facebook photos showing he had money, fashionable clothes and nice cars .

Henry met the four at Whisperwood Apartments on Flat Rock Road, where Horton got into Henry’s BMW to go to the Chattahoochee RiverWalk downtown, with the others following in Horton’s Volkswagen Jetta, Hayes said.

They later left downtown and drove to Nina Street and 17th Avenue, near the Farley Homes housing complex, and parked there in the dark.

Hayes said Sumter told investigators McMillian got out of the Volkswagen and hid in the bushes as Sparks, holding a pistol, had Sumter walk in front of him as they approached the BMW, where Sparks pointed the gun at Henry as Horton got out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SibvM_0hHlDlma00
Lydell Maynard “Trapa” Sparks, center, motions to the back of the courtroom while waiting for court to resume Tuesday afternoon. 06/14/2022 Mike Haskey/mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

“All I heard was Mr. Sparks say, ‘Give me everything you got,’” Sumter testified.

Hayes said Henry had a gun in the cloth holster at his waistband, so he likely reached for it as Sparks shot him across the upper torso,. then pulled him from the driver’s seat and drove the BMW to Phenix City, with the others following in the Volkswagen.

Sparks left the car at a spot Horton picked out on Brickyard Road in Phenix City, where she had relatives, and he wiped it down with a shirt before leaving in the Volkswagen with the others, the detective said.

Comments / 20

Steve Paulo
3d ago

So pointless. The car and money the deceased had wasn’t enough to buy grocery. They all planned to rob him but murder was on one suspect’s mind. Don’t plan crimes. Plan a job application

Reply
9
Jeffery Monroe
3d ago

I guess a job or school application was not in his future? Section 8 honor roll student

Reply(7)
4
Related
CBS 42

US Marshal’s searching for murder suspect in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The United States Marshal’s Task Force is currently searching for a murder suspect believed to be in the Montgomery area. John Robert Hollon III, 34, is wanted on a murder charge and is known to frequent hotels in the area of Eastern Boulevard, Carmichael Road and Monticello Drive in Montgomery, according […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him

A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama#Sentencing#Robbery#Shooting#Violent Crime#Muscogee Superior Court#Bmw
WSAV News 3

Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Ga.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s […]
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Cold Case: Can You Solve the Murder of Elizabeth Spence?

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Elizabeth Spence as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. On Wednesday, January 2, 1991, Spence, who was 27, was reported missing in...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

19-year-old victim in south Columbus shooting dies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A victim in a south Columbus shooting has died due to his injury, Coroner Buddy Bryan says. On Monday, August 15, Sgt. Evrard said officers were called to the scene on Eddy Drive at 1:30 a.m. The victim, 19-year-old Keith Johnson, suffered from headshot wounds and...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Muscogee Co. sheriffs seize multiple firearms, drugs during area patrol

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made two felony arrests and seized multiple firearms and drugs due to a traffic stop, officials say. According to authorities, on Aug. 15, officers conducted patrols based on citizen complaints and requests. During one of the stops, arrests were made, and officers found the following in the vehicle:
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene

UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning.  Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
AUBURN, AL
allongeorgia.com

Marion County Man Arrested for Operating a Chop Shop

According to the GBI, Jose Mezquite Ramirez, age 45, of Marion County, has been arrested for operating a chop shop, three counts of buying, selling, receiving, concealing, using, possessing, or disposing of motor vehicle or part thereof from which identification has been removed or altered, theft by receiving stolen property – automobile, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
MARION COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Police: LaGrange man charged with attempted murder, other charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange husband is charged with multiple crimes following a domestic violence altercation that began with him holding his wife at knifepoint. According to Lt. Lohr with the LaGrange Police Department, 32-year-old Reginald Saffold pulled a knife out on his wife and took her into a vehicle.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Police search for stolen van from nonprofit in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local non-profit organization that delivers meals to seniors says they were a van short after someone stole one. Direct Services off Hamilton Road in Columbus typically delivers 12,00 meals daily across 16 counties. However, that number was cut short Monday after they said someone stole one of their vans over the weekend.
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thieves targeted a number of east Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible. Tea Town in Festival Plaza on Vaughn Road just opened Friday. Now they are already having to do repairs thanks to thieves.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus, GA
2K+
Followers
63
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

The Enquirer, which later merged with The Ledger, was founded in 1828, the same year the city of Columbus was incorporated. As the city has grown into the vibrant place to live and work that it is today, so has the media company that started out with it. Providing 24/7 news coverage across mobile, desktop and printed products, the Ledger-Enquirer is committed to being the Chattahoochee Valley's and East Alabama's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary. Columbus itself is Georgia’s third largest city, and the Ledger-Enquirer is telling the story of its growth, including the development of the world’s longest urban whitewater course on the Chattahoochee River, as well as the downtown migration of Columbus State University’s schools of nursing, music, theater, and studio art. The city is supported by a growing financial and business district that features four publicly traded companies — Aflac Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., Total System Services Inc., and Carmike Cinemas Inc. Nearby Fort Benning, home of the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, is the area’s largest employer.

 https://www.ledger-enquirer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy