Chelsea Will Not Give Up On Signing Frenkie De Jong

Chelsea looks to battle to the very end to sign Dutch Midfeidler Frenkie De Jong with only a couple of weeks left of the summer transfer window.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United seem confident when it comes to signing De Jong however his current club Barcelona has made it clear he intends on staying at the Spanish side despite rumors of his exit.

The 25-year-old has reportedly chosen Chelsea as his preferred destination over Manchester United if the Dutchmen were to leave to the club due to the Blue's Champions League position.

According to Reshan Rahman , Chelsea will try everything possible this summer to bring De Jong to Stamford Bridge.

The Holland international only started on the bench in Barcelona's opening game of the season against Rayo Vallecano which saw the game finish in a 0-0 draw.

The Blues have lost N'Golo Kante to injury in yesterday's heated London derby against Spurs. The French midfielder had to be helped off the pitch by Chelsea's medical team after feeling his hamstring go.

Thomas Tuchel says he is "concerned" with Kante's injury as the Frenchmen will now join Mateo Kovacic on the midfielder's injury list.

With this being a reoccurring injury for Kante, bringing in De Jong could very well become Chelsea's main priority.

