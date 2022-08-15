Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Mayor Benny McGuire Addresses Accomplishments by County Commission
During his last monthly meeting this week, Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire highlighted some recent accomplishments made by the County Commission. In making his farewell speech, Mayor McGuire said he was proud of decisions that can help the county going forward.(AUDIO) The Mayor then addressed the financial gain for the...
thunderboltradio.com
Construction manager, engineer to discuss design for Dresden City Hall, Fire and Police Departments
The design for a new Dresden City Hall, Fire Department, and Police Department will take a closer step Thursday afternoon when the construction manager and engineer meet to discuss the project. The meeting will be Thursday at 2:00 at Dresden City Hall inside in the McWherter Civic Center. The public...
Chester County Independent
City of Henderson seeks new Fire Chief
Former Henderson Fire Department Chief, Greg Lipford, had his resignation accepted by the City of Henderson Mayor and board of Aldermen during other business in the city’s August meeting. The city is now hiring for the position. With the position vacant, the city board discussed the hiring process. In...
westkentuckystar.com
City of Hickman hires new police chief
The City of Hickman has hired a new Chief of Police. According to KYTN, the Hickman City Commission recently chose Scott McKnight to fill the position. McKnight had previously served with the Hickman Police Department, before accepting a position with the Hornbeak Police Department, in Obion County. Being familiar with...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Sworn-In as Union City Councilman; Moss Receives Award from Mayor Hailey
Union City Council members welcomed a new member to the board this week. Cody Martin took a seat on the Council representing Ward 4. Martin won the city election in August, to replace the late Frank Tucker. He was sworn-in to start the meeting by City Clerk Tracy Gore. Also...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Commissioners Honor Mayor Benny McGuire With Naming of Building
Today was the final County Commission meeting for Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire. Following a farewell address to the board, and a full room of attendees, Commissioner Paul Albright introduced a motion to honor McGuire with the naming of a building.(AUDIO) Mayor McGuire was visably moved by the announcement, with...
Stewart County High School parents livid over delayed school threat announcement
Stewart County High School parents are voicing their frustration over the district's notification of a school threat. According to a district Facebook post, there was a threat against students at Stewart County High School.
thunderboltradio.com
Dismissal Time Change Announced for Union City Kindergarten
A new dismissal time for Kindergarten students is now in effect at Union City Elementary School. Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Kindergarten students may be picked up at 2:35 each day, instead of the previous time of 2:45. The change was made to alleviate traffic congestion in front of, and...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City School System Schedules Parent Nights
Parent Nights have been scheduled for both Union City Elementary School and Middle School. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said parents of students in first and third grades are invited to attend a meeting on Tuesday at 6:00. Parents of students in the second and fourth grades will meet August...
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County Clerk & Master Regina VanCleave lauded for exemplary leadership
During last week’s Tennessee Association of Property Tax Professionals Conference in Rutherford County, Weakley County Clerk & Master Regina VanCleave received overwhelming commendation for her service as an exemplary President of the TAPTP. The TAPTP membership is made up of County Trustees, Collecting Officials, Clerk & Masters, Attorneys, and...
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County Sheriff’s Office increases impaired driving enforcement
The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign through September 5, surrounding the Labor Day holiday. The initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to...
WBBJ
Jackson Animal Care Center ‘beyond full,’ finds abandoned dog tied outside facility
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Animal Care Center is asking for anyone looking to adopt a pet to give them a visit. “We have approximately 68,000 residents in Jackson, statistically that puts us at about 17,000 pet owning households,” said Director Whitney Owen. “So we have one building and 35 dog kennels to handle the pet demands and animal needs of 17,000 households that own pets.”
KFVS12
2 arrested in ATV theft in Caruthersville, Mo
Business owners in Cape Girardeau are raising concerns involving the community center. Herrin School District adds school resource officer. House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation. The Breakfast Show headlines 8/17. Updated: 13 hours ago. |
westkentuckystar.com
Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge
A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
thunderboltradio.com
South Fulton Police Arrest Fulton Man on Outstanding Warrant and Assault Charges
South Fulton police made an arrest of an individual wanted on an outstanding warrant. Police Chief Mitchell Maynard said officers arrested 25 year old Dequan Coleman Green, of Fulton, at a residence on Stovall Street. Green was wanted on a warrant in Obion County for probation violations. Chief Maynard said...
Lexington Progress
Flat Tire Causes Truck Fire on Interstate 40
The Henderson County Fire Department’s Station Three received a late-night call at the 118 mile-marker of Interstate 40, Tuesday August 9, 2022. According to Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy, the department responded to the fire at 11:02 p.m. Friction from a flat tire caused the blaze. For this...
Lexington Progress
Henderson County Chamber Announces New Leadership
The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce has named a new Executive Director and a new Assistant/Manager of Member Services. Kristina Anderson will begin her job as Executive Director on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, according to Chamber President Tasha Johnson. The Chamber also hired Sydney Lopiccolo as the new Assistant/Manager of Member Services.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Opens Football Season at Lake County
The Union City Golden Tornadoes will open their high school football season on the road at Lake County. Coach Nick Markle’s team returns to play following a (7-3) regular season record a year ago, with a first round playoff loss at Memphis Fairley. Following summer practices and scrimmages, coach...
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on August 18, 2022
NO. P-2022-PR-669 Notice is Hereby Given that on Aug. 3, 2022, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Maggie Hickey, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his/her Estate...
westkentuckystar.com
Trigg sheriff warns of attempts to steal cattle
The Trigg County Sheriff's Office is advising farmers to count their cattle after learning of attempts to steal the animals from a local farm. Sheriff Aaron Acree said a bullet and shell casing were recovered from a farm after someone attempted to steal cattle. After reports of cattle thefts in...
