ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gleason, TN

Comments / 0

Related
thunderboltradio.com

Mayor Benny McGuire Addresses Accomplishments by County Commission

During his last monthly meeting this week, Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire highlighted some recent accomplishments made by the County Commission. In making his farewell speech, Mayor McGuire said he was proud of decisions that can help the county going forward.(AUDIO) The Mayor then addressed the financial gain for the...
OBION COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

City of Henderson seeks new Fire Chief

Former Henderson Fire Department Chief, Greg Lipford, had his resignation accepted by the City of Henderson Mayor and board of Aldermen during other business in the city’s August meeting. The city is now hiring for the position. With the position vacant, the city board discussed the hiring process. In...
HENDERSON, TN
westkentuckystar.com

City of Hickman hires new police chief

The City of Hickman has hired a new Chief of Police. According to KYTN, the Hickman City Commission recently chose Scott McKnight to fill the position. McKnight had previously served with the Hickman Police Department, before accepting a position with the Hornbeak Police Department, in Obion County. Being familiar with...
HICKMAN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gleason, TN
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
thunderboltradio.com

Dismissal Time Change Announced for Union City Kindergarten

A new dismissal time for Kindergarten students is now in effect at Union City Elementary School. Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Kindergarten students may be picked up at 2:35 each day, instead of the previous time of 2:45. The change was made to alleviate traffic congestion in front of, and...
UNION CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#City Hall#Code Enforcement#Condemned Property#Food Drink#Gleason Board#The Gleason City Board#The Board
thunderboltradio.com

Union City School System Schedules Parent Nights

Parent Nights have been scheduled for both Union City Elementary School and Middle School. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said parents of students in first and third grades are invited to attend a meeting on Tuesday at 6:00. Parents of students in the second and fourth grades will meet August...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Weakley County Clerk & Master Regina VanCleave lauded for exemplary leadership

During last week’s Tennessee Association of Property Tax Professionals Conference in Rutherford County, Weakley County Clerk & Master Regina VanCleave received overwhelming commendation for her service as an exemplary President of the TAPTP. The TAPTP membership is made up of County Trustees, Collecting Officials, Clerk & Masters, Attorneys, and...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Weakley County Sheriff’s Office increases impaired driving enforcement

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign through September 5, surrounding the Labor Day holiday. The initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson Animal Care Center ‘beyond full,’ finds abandoned dog tied outside facility

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Animal Care Center is asking for anyone looking to adopt a pet to give them a visit. “We have approximately 68,000 residents in Jackson, statistically that puts us at about 17,000 pet owning households,” said Director Whitney Owen. “So we have one building and 35 dog kennels to handle the pet demands and animal needs of 17,000 households that own pets.”
JACKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KFVS12

2 arrested in ATV theft in Caruthersville, Mo

Business owners in Cape Girardeau are raising concerns involving the community center. Herrin School District adds school resource officer. House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation. The Breakfast Show headlines 8/17. Updated: 13 hours ago. |
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge

A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
Lexington Progress

Flat Tire Causes Truck Fire on Interstate 40

The Henderson County Fire Department’s Station Three received a late-night call at the 118 mile-marker of Interstate 40, Tuesday August 9, 2022. According to Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy, the department responded to the fire at 11:02 p.m. Friction from a flat tire caused the blaze. For this...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
Lexington Progress

Henderson County Chamber Announces New Leadership

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce has named a new Executive Director and a new Assistant/Manager of Member Services. Kristina Anderson will begin her job as Executive Director on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, according to Chamber President Tasha Johnson. The Chamber also hired Sydney Lopiccolo as the new Assistant/Manager of Member Services.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Opens Football Season at Lake County

The Union City Golden Tornadoes will open their high school football season on the road at Lake County. Coach Nick Markle’s team returns to play following a (7-3) regular season record a year ago, with a first round playoff loss at Memphis Fairley. Following summer practices and scrimmages, coach...
UNION CITY, TN
Chester County Independent

Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on August 18, 2022

NO. P-2022-PR-669 Notice is Hereby Given that on Aug. 3, 2022, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Maggie Hickey, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his/her Estate...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Trigg sheriff warns of attempts to steal cattle

The Trigg County Sheriff's Office is advising farmers to count their cattle after learning of attempts to steal the animals from a local farm. Sheriff Aaron Acree said a bullet and shell casing were recovered from a farm after someone attempted to steal cattle. After reports of cattle thefts in...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy