ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Adelaide River earns Classic quotes with Dundalk success

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qI1Yt_0hHlCFhF00

Adelaide River emerged as a potentially smart performer with victory at the first time of asking at Dundalk.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Australia colt was sent off at 11-4 for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden and made those odds look generous with a bloodless success under Wayne Lordan.

He only needed to be pushed out, without his rider having to get serious at any stage, for a two-and-three-quarter-length victory over Golden Temple, with odds-on favourite Gimmie Shelter in third.

The winner holds a number of big-race engagements and was given a 40-1 quote for next year’s Derby by Paddy Power.

Lordan said: “He’s a lovely colt. He always showed a bit at home, but was always the lazy one as well. He went down to the start today nice and sleepy.

“He jumped a bit slow, but thankfully I had the room to get him up into a good position. He came down past the two (pole) well and went forward nicely and was pricking his ears. He had plenty left.

“I was just travelling, but that’s the way he is and you would know there is plenty there. When he did get there, he pulled up a bit.

“He is just one of those types, you would never know how much he is going to keep improving. He is a fine horse.”

Harry’s Bar absolutely loves Dundalk and recorded his sixth win on the Polytrack as he defied the welter burden of 10st 10lb in the Bar One Racing Mourne Handicap, to lead home an Ado McGuinness-trained one-two.

McGuinness said of his 100-30 favourite: “Yes (a fair effort) under that weight. The young lad (Adam Caffrey) was very good on him, he’s great value for 7lb. He was excellent on him, he didn’t panic. They went good and fast and sometimes lads would panic, but he didn’t. He gave him a great ride and my other horse (Dream Today) ran a belter as well.

“I don’t know what he is going to be rated after today! He’s a very, very good horse and the boys have had great fun out of him. He’s a horse of a lifetime for a bunch of lads. We’ll just tip away with him. I don’t know what we will do next. We will come back here for the Group Three later on in the year (Mercury Stakes on October 21), that will be his main target.

“We did travel him before, he definitely wants Tapeta or some sort of an all-weather surface. We were going to take him to Canada one year and it was too much money to fly him out. He will travel again somewhere.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Alpinista answers every call in thrilling Yorkshire Oaks

Alpinista dug deep to bring up a magnificent seventh straight victory in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York. It was also the fifth time in a row the gutsy Kirsten Rousing-owned mare has triumphed at Group One level, with the success for the brave daughter of Frankel a first Group One on home soil for trainer Sir Mark Prescott since Marsha landed the Nunthorpe at the same track in 2017.
WORLD
newschain

Putin blasts US ‘hegemony’ and predicts the end of a ‘unipolar’ world order

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of trying to encourage extended hostilities in Ukraine as part of what he described on Tuesday as Washington’s alleged efforts to maintain its global hegemony. Addressing a security conference attended by military officials from Africa, Asia and Latin America, Mr Putin...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adelaide River#Dundalk#Derby By Paddy Power#Polytrack
newschain

Lady Louise off to St Andrews to study English after A-level success

The Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor is to attend St Andrews University to study English, after receiving her A-level results, Buckingham Palace said. Lady Louise – the 18-year-old daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex – will start her degree course in September. She follows in...
EDUCATION
newschain

Lightly-raced Haskoy making giant strides

Haskoy brought home a Juddmonte one-two British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes at York, as Ralph Beckett’s filly flew home up the far rail in the hands of Ryan Moore to deny Harry and Roger Charlton’s Time Lock. It was the winner’s stablemate Luna Dorada that...
SPORTS
newschain

All options – including the Arc – open to Baaeed following York cruise

Twenty four hours on from Baaeed’s scintillating performance in the Juddmonte International and two unexpected options have added a twist to the autumn of his career. It has long been stated Ascot’s British Champions Day would be the scene of his farewell performance – most probably for the Champion Stakes.
SPORTS
newschain

Shouldhavebeenaring leaves it late for big sales prize

Shouldhavebeenaring justified some lumpy bets when getting up late to win the £250,000 Goffs UK Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Stakes at York. A winner at Ripon on his second start, he was backed into 5-2 favouritism despite a field of 19 heading to post. Very few of them got...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

O’Brien taking plenty of positives from gallant effort of Tuesday

Aidan O’Brien insisted he was “happy enough” as Cazoo Oaks heroine Tuesday was a gallant runner-up to Alpinista in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks. Tuesday was having her first outing since finishing fourth to Westover in the Irish Derby at the Curragh in June. Under Ryan Moore, Tuesday...
WORLD
newschain

Peterborough midfielder Joel Randall a doubt for Lincoln clash

Peterborough are waiting for the results of a scan on Joel Randall but the midfielder is likely to miss the visit of Lincoln. The 22-year-old fell awkwardly in training and injured his shoulder and collarbone which ruled him out of the midweek win over Sheffield Wednesday and he is not expected to return at the weekend.
SOCCER
newschain

Royal Scotsman ready to play his part in high-class Gimcrack

Oliver Cole feels Royal Scotsman is better than ever as he bids to follow up Glorious Goodwood success with victory in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York on Friday. Third in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, the Gleneagles colt proved that effort was no...
SPORTS
newschain

Ryan Giggs breaks down in court describing night in cell as ‘worst experience’

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has broken down in court as he described his night in a police cell as “the worst experience of my life”. The 48-year-old later admitted to being “jealous” and “hot-headed” on occasions in his relationship with PR executive Kate Greville and had bullied and threatened her.
SPORTS
newschain

Twins go separate ways after identical success in A-levels

Twin sisters Elena and Rosa Launder are heading their separate ways after getting identical top results in their A-levels. The Millfield School students each achieved three A* grades but are splitting up for the first time since birth and heading to opposite ends of the country for university. Elena will...
EDUCATION
newschain

Magnificent seven at York in Stradivarius’ sights

Stradivarius looks to continue his love affair with York when he lines up in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup on Friday. Unbeaten in six visits to the Knavesmire, he has already entertained his northern-based fans once this season when landing the Yorkshire Cup during the Dante meeting. Pre-season it looked...
SPORTS
newschain

Giggs admits ‘love cheat’ reputation, but says he has never assaulted a woman

Self-confessed “love cheat” Ryan Giggs has told a jury that he had been unfaithful in all his previous relationships, but had never assaulted a woman. The ex-Manchester United footballer made the frank admissions about his personal life as he gave evidence against allegations he headbutted ex-partner Kate Greville, 38, and was controlling and coercive during their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Ukraine’s Zelensky hosts talks with UN chief and Turkey leader

Turkey’s president and the UN chief met with Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky on Thursday in a high-stakes bid to ratchet down a war raging for nearly six months, boost desperately needed grain exports and secure the safety of Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant. The gathering, held far from...
POLITICS
newschain

Forest agree initial £25million fee for Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest have agreed a fee of £25million, which could rise to over £40m with add-ons, for Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, the PA news agency understands. Gibbs-White, 22, who spent the first half of the 2020/21 season under Forest boss Steve Cooper while on loan at Swansea, is set to become the East Midlands club’s 16th summer signing.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy