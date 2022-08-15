Read full article on original website
Related
healio.com
Phase 3 trial of canakinumab for non-small cell lung cancer misses endpoint
A randomized phase 3 trial designed to evaluate canakinumab as adjuvant treatment for completely resected non-small cell lung cancer failed to meet its primary endpoint, according to the agent’s manufacturer. Canakinumab (ACZ885, Novartis) is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to and inhibits interleukin-1 beta. The multicenter, double-blind CANOPY-A...
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
MedicalXpress
Two-medication strategy offers both benefit and risk after coronary artery bypass surgery
A new analysis shows that a combination of two anti-platelets drugs can benefit patients after the most common type of cardiac surgery—while also increasing the risk of potentially dangerous bleeding. This double-edged finding from Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian investigators suggests physicians should carefully weigh the use of these medications after this procedure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
consultant360.com
COVID-19 Roundup: Variant Component in Boosters, Damage to Cardiac Muscle, Hypertension Risk
FDA Recommends Inclusion of Omicron BA.4/5 Component for COVID-19 Booster Doses1. The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee convened to consider if there was a need to modify the current vaccine strain composition of COVID-19 booster vaccine doses for the upcoming 2022 fall and winter seasons.
healio.com
Comorbidities appear prevalent among patients with rhinitis, rhinosinusitis
The most common comorbidities among patients with rhinitis and rhinosinusitis included asthma, other chronic respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal diseases and cardiovascular diseases. 3.9% of all patients had nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug-exacerbated respiratory disease. A patient’s visit burden increased with more inflammatory upper airway diseases. Patients with rhinitis and rhinosinusitis frequently suffered...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Companion Diagnostic for Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in HER2-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
The Oncomine Dx Target Test is a next-generation sequencing–based companion diagnostic developed to analyze 23 genes associated with non–small cell lung cancer in patients who harbor an activating HER2 mutation. The FDA granted approval to the Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with...
targetedonc.com
Interleukin-Based Treatments Find Footing in Ongoing Research
Current- generation cytokines are being engineered to extend their half-life and improve tumor targeting using polyethylene glycol conjugation, fusion to tumor-targeting antibodies, alterations of cytokine/cell receptor–binding affinity, and other strategies. The discovery of antitumor activities of pro-inflammatory cytokines in animal models led to subsequent approvals of recombinant interferon alpha...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
healio.com
Sublobar resection noninferior to lobectomy for patients with small-sized lung cancer
Sublobar resection conferred similar survival outcomes as lobectomy among certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer, according to phase 3 study results. The findings, presented during International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer World Conference on Lung Cancer, showed noninferior DFS and OS with the less extensive surgery specifically among patients with tumors of 2 cm or less in size.
ajmc.com
Kidney Function Linked With Parkinson Disease Risk in Patients With T2D
Korean patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) who had reduced levels of estimated glomerular filtration rate and/or proteinuria, 2 hallmarks of diabetic kidney disease, had a greater risk of developing Parkinson disease. Reduced kidney function in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) may increase the risk of developing Parkinson disease...
targetedonc.com
Findings of Pathogenic Germline Variants in Lung Cancer Leads to Recommendation for Germline Testing for All Patients
New findings suggest that all patients with lung cancer undergo germline testing. In an analysis of cancer-causing pathogenic germline variants (PGVs) among 7788 patients with lung cancer, almost all PGVs identified among these patients were found to be potentially clinically actionable and almost two/thirds of these were in DNA damage repair (DDR)/homologous recombination repair (HRR) genes.
curetoday.com
Investigational Drug-Chemoradiotherapy Combo Improves Treatment Responses in Patients With Advanced Rectal Cancer
The researchers hypothesize that treatment with the investigational drug combined with chemoradiotherapy may reduce the need for invasive surgery to remove the rectum and surrounding tissue in this patient population. Treatment with neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy was more effective in patients with locally advanced rectal cancer who first received the investigational drug...
MedicalXpress
Tabrecta gains full FDA approval for non-small cell lung cancer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted regular approval to capmatinib (Tabrecta) for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a genetic mutation leading to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, according to an agency news release. The drug previously received accelerated approval for the...
Nature.com
Role of necroptosis in airflow limitation in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: focus on small-airway disease and emphysema
Airflow limitation with intractable progressive mechanisms is the main disease feature of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The pathological process of airflow limitation in COPD involves necroptosis, a form of programmed necrotic cell death with pro-inflammatory properties. In this paper, the correlations of small-airway disease and emphysema with airflow limitation in COPD were firstly reviewed; then, based on this, the effects of necroptosis on small-airway disease and emphysema were analysed, and the possible mechanisms of necroptosis causing airflow limitation in COPD were explored. The results showed that airflow limitation is caused by a combination of small-airway disease and emphysema. In addition, toxic particulate matter stimulates epithelial cells to trigger necroptosis, and necroptosis promotes the expulsion of cell contents, the abnormal hyperplasia of pro-inflammatory mediators and the insufficient clearance of dead cells by macrophages; these processes, coupled with the interaction of necroptosis and oxidative stress, collectively result in small-airway disease and emphysema in COPD.
cancernetwork.com
TP53 Gain-of-Function Status Linked With Outcomes Based on Sidedness in Metastatic CRC
Investigators found that patients with non–gain-of-function TP53-mutant right-sided metastatic colorectal cancer and gain-of-function TP53-mutant left-sided tumors had poorer survival vs their counterparts. Patients with non–gain-of-function (non-GOF) TP53-mutant right-sided metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) appeared to have worse survival compared with those diagnosed with left-sided tumors. However, in the left-sided cohort,...
hcplive.com
Empagliflozin Significantly Reduced Myocardial Glucose Metabolic Rate in T2D Treatment
26 weeks of treatment with empagliflozin reduced the myocardial glucose metabolic rate by 45.1% in patients with type 2 diabetes. Treatment with empagliflozin was linked to a significant reduction in the myocardial glucose metabolic rate in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) without coronary artery disease, according to recent findings.
Nature.com
Potential role of oxidative stress in the pathogenesis of diabetic bladder dysfunction
Diabetes mellitus is a chronic metabolic disease, posing a considerable threat to global public health. Treating systemic comorbidities has been one of the greatest clinical challenges in the management of diabetes. Diabetic bladder dysfunction, characterized by detrusor overactivity during the early stage of the disease and detrusor underactivity during the late stage, is a common urological complication of diabetes. Oxidative stress is thought to trigger hyperglycaemia-dependent tissue damage in multiple organs; thus, a growing body of literature has suggested a possible link between functional changes in urothelium, muscle and the corresponding innervations. Improved understanding of the mechanisms of oxidative stress could lead to the development of novel therapeutics to restore the redox equilibrium and scavenge excessive free radicals to normalize bladder function in patients with diabetes.
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Priority Review to Olaparib Combination for mCRPC
Olaparib in combination with abiraterone and prednisone, or prednisolone may soon be an FDA-approved treatment for adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The FDA granted priority review for the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for olaparib (Lynparza) in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone for treatment of adult...
Nature.com
Modified risk-stratified sequential treatment (subcutaneous rituximab with or without chemotherapy) in B-cell Post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (PTLD) after Solid organ transplantation (SOT): the prospective multicentre phase II PTLD-2 trial
The prospective multicentre Phase II PTLD-2 trial (NCT02042391) tested modified risk-stratification in adult SOT recipients with CD20-positive PTLD based on principles established in the PTLD-1 trials: sequential treatment and risk-stratification. After rituximab monotherapy induction, patients in complete remission as well as those in partial remission with IPI"‰<"‰3 at diagnosis (low-risk) continued with rituximab monotherapy and thus chemotherapy free. Most others (high-risk) received R-CHOP-21. Thoracic SOT recipients who progressed (very-high-risk) received alternating R-CHOP-21 and modified R-DHAOx. The primary endpoint was event-free survival (EFS) in the low-risk group. The PTLD-1 trials provided historical controls. Rituximab was applied subcutaneously. Of 60 patients enrolled, 21 were low-risk, 28 high-risk and 9 very-high-risk. Overall response was 45/48 (94%, 95% CI 83"“98). 2-year Kaplan"“Meier estimates of time to progression and overall survival were 78% (95% CI 65"“90) and 68% (95% CI 55"“80) "“ similar to the PTLD-1 trials. Treatment-related mortality was 4/59 (7%, 95% CI 2"“17). In the low-risk group, 2-year EFS was 66% (95% CI 45"“86) versus 52% in the historical comparator that received CHOP (p"‰="‰0.432). 2-year OS in the low-risk group was 100%. Results with R-CHOP-21 in high-risk patients confirmed previous results. Immunochemotherapy intensification in very-high-risk patients was disappointing.
ajmc.com
Biomarker Linked With Risk of Diabetes, Cancer Deaths
A cross-sectional association was found between plasma prostasin level and risk of diabetes and cancer mortality in patients with high blood glucose levels. Plasma prostasin levels had a cross-sectional association with the risk of cancer mortality and the risk of diabetes, which may help understand the link between diabetes and cancer.
Comments / 0