SC gas prices dip below $3.50

By Sophie Brams
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- More relief is coming for South Carolina drivers as gas prices have tumbled to their lowest point since February.

The state gas price fell by 9.6 cents and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.46 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

This past week marked the ninth consecutive week of falling prices at the pump in the Palmetto State.

South Carolina 6-month average retail price chart (GasBuddy.com)

Gas prices in South Carolina are 56.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 60.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.00 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.75 per gallon, a difference of $1.75 per gallon.

Where is the cheapest gas in the Charleston area?

“For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.9 cents, averaging $3.92 per gallon today. The national average is down 63.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 74.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

