Linn County, IA

LCSO: Two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 sends one to hospital with minor injuries

Davenport Journal
 3 days ago
Linn County, IOWA – According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred right after 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

It happened on Highway 13 just north of Martin Creek Rd.

Linn County Sheriff’s deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance and Marion Fire Department crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash.

The responding crews discovered that Ford Flex and GMC Acadia crashed at the location.

Both vehicles were southbound on highway 13 in the inside lane.

The driver of the Acadia made a sudden left turn into a farm field cut over, was struck from behind by the Ford Flex and both vehicles came to rest across the northbound lanes and in the east ditch.

The driver of the Ford Flex, later identified as Joseph McCarthy, was not injured.

The driver of the GMC Acadia, later identified as Valerie Williams, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

McCarthy was cited for following too close, LCSO officials said.

Joseph Mccarthy
