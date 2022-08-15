Read full article on original website
Key George Floyd witness will not testify in upcoming trial
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A key witness in George Floyd's murder plans to invoke the Fifth Amendment during the next trial connected to Floyd's killing. Morries Hall, who was in the car with Floyd moments before he died, will not testify during the upcoming state trial of former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng.
Hopkins psychic pleads guilty to swindling $130K from vulnerable adults
(FOX 9) - A Hopkins psychic accused of swindling $130,000 from customers with promises to lift curses has pleaded guilty. Cynthia Evans, also known as Psychic Cynthia, stole from, manipulated and targeted vulnerable adults who visited her business, scamming people out of thousands of dollars. Evans has pleaded built to...
Floyd friend won't testify at upcoming trial of two ex-cops
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A friend who was with George Floyd when he was killed has, for a second time, invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to avoid testifying in the upcoming trial of two former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting. The Star-Tribune reports that Morries Lester Hall also took the Fifth at the trial of Derek Chauvin. Chauvin’s attorney said Hall’s testimony could have revealed that Floyd used drugs before the deadly encounter with Minneapolis police.
On the lam since 2007, suspect in MN murder case arrested in Florida
A murder suspect on the lam since 2007 will return to Minnesota and face trial after being arrested last week in Florida. Gov. Tim Walz announced the arrest on Wednesday and said an interstate extradition warrant has been issued for the suspect, Tajiddin Akbar, at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.
Sigler Sentenced to nearly Five Years in Prison for Vehicular Homicide
Tabitha Sigler, the 22-year-old Cambridge woman convicted in the death of a 148th Fighter Wing member, was sentenced in a Pine County court this week after pleading guilty to felony criminal vehicular homicide charges. Sigler was traveling south on I35 in Pine County in May of 2021 when she crossed...
Minneapolis cold case murder trial: Opening statements, victim's mom testifies
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Opening statements in the trial of a man charged in a 1993 murder in Minneapolis wrapped up Tuesday morning, with the victim's mom expected to be called as the first witness. Jerry Westrom, an Isanti hockey dad and businessman, is charged with first-degree murder in the...
Two Former Officers Reject Plea Deal In George Floyd Killing
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing told a judge that they have rejected plea deals that would have resulted in three-year sentences. The statements from Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng on Monday at a brief hearing in Minneapolis set the...
Woman shot, man arrested in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — A man was arrested in St. Paul after a 39-year-old woman was shot three times inside a home on Wednesday night. According to information provided by St. Paul police, officers were sent to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue West after a 911 caller said a woman had been shot.
Former Minneapolis Police Officers Reject Plea Deal
(KNSI) — The two former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd rejected a plea deal Monday morning. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were offered the deal to avoid a state trial and additional prison time stemming from their federal civil rights convictions earlier this year.
Tekle Sundberg's family calls for full release of bodycam video in MPD shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It’s been about two months since 24-year-old Tekle Sundberg was killed by Minneapolis police. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is still investigating the use of force by Minneapolis police that followed an overnight standoff at an apartment building that started with Sundberg apparently firing shots into a neighboring apartment.
Inmate at Stillwater prison found dead in cell, investigators suspect drug use
STILLWATER, Minn. -- An inmate at the Minnesota Correction Facility - Stillwater was found dead in his cell on Monday, the Minnesota Department of Corrections announced.Castle Rodger Ahlbeck, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell around 11 a.m. Prison staff attempted life-saving measures, and EMS was dispatched to the facility and pronounced him dead at the scene.Staff in Ahlbeck's cell said they noticed substances and paraphernalia that appeared consistent with possible narcotic use. Preliminary testing indicates the substances were positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy on Ahlbeck to determine his cause of death.The incident is under investigation by the Department of Corrections Office of Special Investigations and local law enforcement.
Full jury seated in 1993 cold case murder trial in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A full jury has now been seated for a trial in the cold case murder of a Minneapolis woman who was found stabbed to death inside her apartment nearly 30 years ago. Hockey dad and Isanti businessman Jerry Westrom faces a charge of first-degree murder in...
Inmate found dead at Stillwater Prison
STILLWATER, Minn. — A special investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in a Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater prison cell, surrounded by substances that tested positive for narcotics. A Department of Corrections (DOC) spokesman says prison staff found 30-year-old Castle Rogers Ahlbeck unresponsive around 11 a.m. Monday. Staffers...
Pakistani doctor pleads guilty to terror charge in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator has pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge, more than two years after he was arrested for telling paid FBI informants that he pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group. Muhammad Masood pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist group. Masood was arrested in 2020 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Authorities say he had expressed a desire to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS and a desire to carry out lone wolf attacks in the U.S. A sentencing date has not been set. The Mayo Clinic previously confirmed that Masood formerly worked at the medical center, but said he was not employed there when he was arrested.
George Floyd witness to invoke the fifth again
A key witness in George Floyd's murder plans to plead the fifth during the next trial connected to Floyd's killing. Morries Hall, who was in the car with Floyd moments before he died, will not testify during the upcoming state trial of former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng.
St. Paul police calling Tuesday’s shooting a murder-suicide
St. Paul police are calling the shooting that took place on Tuesday a murder-suicide as preliminary information points to the male suspect shooting and killing the female before turning the gun on himself.
Trial begins for single punch death outside Minneapolis nightclub
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The trial has begun for an Andover man charged with manslaughter after a punch outside a Minneapolis nightclub led to the death of another. Emmanuel Ejiro Ogboru, 24, is on trial for first- and second-degree manslaughter after charges allege in the early morning hours of July 24, 2021, police responded to North Memorial Medical Center for a reported assault near Lowry Avenue North and Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis.
Man Gets 40 Years After Body Found In Dakota County Culvert
A 41-year-old Minneapolis man who was found guilty of murdering a 39-year-old was given a 40-year jail term. Investigators claim that in March 2021, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez murdered a man in Minneapolis, traveled to Dakota County, and dropped the corpse into a culvert. Approximately one mile east of Chippendale Avenue and...
2 suspects arrested after shooting in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people have been arrested after a shooting in Prior Lake early Wednesday, police said. The Prior Lake Police Department says two people, ages 24 and 25, were arrested and booked into jail on probable cause for reckless discharge of a firearm. According to...
Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4
Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
