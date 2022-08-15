Read full article on original website
Inquirer and Mirror
Today’s Beach Report: Calm seas, jellyfish and south shore wind
(Aug. 16, 2022) Nantucket's lifeguarded beaches opened at 10 a.m. today with calm surf around the island, but jellyfish reported at all beaches, and increasing offshore winds on the south shore. Harbormaster Sheila Lucey is advising anyone heading to the south shore to leave their pool toys, inflatables, kayaks and...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Preparing for the Island’s future flooding
Mark Borrelli, a coastal geologist and director of the Provincetown-based Center for Coastal Studies’ seafloor mapping program, led and completed a two-year coastal resiliency and sea level rise study on Martha’s Vineyard. Borrelli presented the study earlier this month at Sailing Camp Park in Oak Bluffs. He said the event “went pretty well,” with around 30 to 40 people in attendance who had “lots of good questions” from “an engaged crowd.”
capeandislands.org
The shifting sea reshapes a neighborhood on Nantucket
There is a neighborhood at the far eastern end of Nantucket called Codfish Park. Most of the cottages here are tiny — cozy, a realtor might say — shingles situated right in the sand. Codfish Park began its life as a public beach, a place that virtually washed away in the October Gale of 1841. By the 1880s, sand accreted, the beach built back up. I give tours of this area to visitors and it is hard for them to imagine that there was a time where there was no there there. You live along the shoreline long enough and you begin to understand that the sea isn’t always going to stay on its side of the line.
6 dolphins rescued and released off Cape Cod in the last week
Four were rescued and released last Thursday, and the other two on Monday. Two dolphins were rescued and released off of Cape Cod Monday, bringing the total number of dolphins released on the Cape this past week to six. The two dolphins were in just one to two feet of...
yourtravelcap.com
The Views from Scargo Tower, South Dennis, Cape Cod
Scargo Tower is a 30-foot stone tower in South Dennis, on Cape Cod. From the top, you can see sites as far as Plymouth and Provincetown. On one fine, early summer day, Benny, the Mrs., and I were driving home from a business meeting. Yes, that’s right. A business meeting. The attendees were Benny, myself, and my wife, and it took place at an ice cream shop.
vineyardgazette.com
Blue Crabs Are Booming This Summer
Earlier this summer, as Great Pond Foundation director Emily Reddington helped her survey team dredge a section of Edgartown Great Pond with a large seine net designed to capture a wide cross-section of pond life, from clams to fish to crabs, she had a bit of a surprise. This year, the fish in the net turned up headless: As the net had dragged toward the surface, dozens of blue crabs had descended on the trapped fish—and begun devouring them.
capecod.com
Falmouth Opposes Potential Addition of Early Morning Ferry Trip
FALMOUTH – An addition of a potential early morning freight trip by the Steamship Authority from Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard has received negative response from Falmouth town officials, who say the area is already congested and overburdened. Peter Jeffery, Falmouth member of the Authority’s board of governors,...
nypressnews.com
Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard beaches close to swimming after shark sightings: Great white spotted 25 yards from shore
Shark spotters have sure been busy these last few weeks along the Cape and Islands, including over the weekend as several shark alerts lit up the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app. Multiple great white shark sightings continued to trigger beach closures on Sunday. Two beaches on Martha’s Vineyard...
capeandislands.org
Fecal bacteria shuts Cape beaches, but officials say no need to worry
Kathryn: There have been a number of beach closures in Falmouth, Barnstable, Mashpee and beyond over the last few weeks due to fecal bacteria found in the water. CAI’s climate and environment reporter Eve Zuckoff joins us now to explain what exactly is going on, and whether you need to be worried. Hi Eve.
vineyardgazette.com
Nantucket Sidelined Again Due to Engine Issue
The Steamship Authority’s M/V Nantucket was back out of service on Wednesday due to a nagging mechanical problem that first arose last weekend, leaving some cars and passengers stranded on both the Island and in Woods Hole today. On Saturday morning, a governor, an engine device that regulates speed,...
Boston Magazine
Five New Cape and Islands Boutiques to Shop Before Summer Ends
Wrap up another glorious summer by the sea with jaunts to these recently opened Cape and Islands boutiques. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. For Women’s Clothing. Ashley Irene Boutique. Cheerfulness abounds at this Mashpee...
iheart.com
Swimming At Edgartown's South Beach Closes From Multiple Shark Sightings
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Sunday, officials closed South Beach and Norton Point in Edgartown after multiple shark sightings were reported. The southern beach on Martha's Vineyard had a few unconfirmed sightings earlier in the day, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app. "The water at...
Inquirer and Mirror
Hy-Line running abbreviated schedule Tuesday
(Aug. 16, 2022) Due to a mechanical issue, Hy-Line Cruises is running an abbreviated fast-ferry schedule between Nantucket and Hyannis today. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurants
Provincetown, Mass.WestportWiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The popular town of Provincetown on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, ordered its food establishments to close along a busy section of the waterfront after thunderstorms brought “larger than normal wastewater volume” and overtaxed the sewer system.
Woman climbs into seal pool, swims around at Woods Hole aquarium
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A woman went into the seal enclosure at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Wednesday. The aquarium’s supervisor tells Boston 25 the woman climbed over the wall of the pool, swam around and briefly walked around the enclosure. There were two seals in the enclosure...
luxury-houses.net
Masterfully Designed to Offer Resort Living at Its Finest, This Magnificent Oceanfront Estate Asks for $10.595 Million in Mashpee
The Estate in Mashpee boasts every imaginable amenity for any occasion and total privacy with a breathtaking backdrop, now available for sale. This home located at 78 Triton Way, Mashpee, Massachusetts; offering 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with 12,090 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul E Grover – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties – (Phone: (508) 364-3500) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mashpee.
Lost Charm on Falmouth Beach Clearly Holds Important Meaning
Janine Martignetti, frequent visitor to a Falmouth beach, found a charm necklace that clearly has important meaning to someone. Now, she wants to find the owner. Some of us carry things that remind us of someone special we lost. It's heartbreaking to lose anything, but especially something that carries sentimental...
What we know about ‘Jaws Bridge’ incident on Martha’s Vineyard where Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin were killed
On Wednesday, state police said they were continuing to search for 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin, who reportedly jumped off “Jaws Bridge” in Martha’s Vineyard and has been missing since Sunday night. Tavaughn reportedly jumped into the water with his brother Tavaris Bulgin, 26, both of Jamaica, with two...
Inquirer and Mirror
Jean L. Gallaher, 87
Jean L. Gallaher, 87, of Nantucket and Vero Beach, Fla., died July 20, 2022 at The Homestead on Nantucket. There will be no services.
Inquirer and Mirror
Concert: Maudjeani Pellisier
Nantucket Community Music Center student and Nantucket High School graduate Maudjeani Pelissier will perform a selection of original compositions before heading to New Haven University to study music production. Free.
