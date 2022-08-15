There is a neighborhood at the far eastern end of Nantucket called Codfish Park. Most of the cottages here are tiny — cozy, a realtor might say — shingles situated right in the sand. Codfish Park began its life as a public beach, a place that virtually washed away in the October Gale of 1841. By the 1880s, sand accreted, the beach built back up. I give tours of this area to visitors and it is hard for them to imagine that there was a time where there was no there there. You live along the shoreline long enough and you begin to understand that the sea isn’t always going to stay on its side of the line.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO