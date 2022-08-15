Read full article on original website
New Cheeseburger Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FSurprise, AZ
New BBQ Joint Now OpenGreyson FChandler, AZ
Head coach Rick Schantz out at Phoenix Rising after five yearsJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Save Big At the Pump, Plus New Food Options at Local Gas StationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Legendary Burger Chain Opening In TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
East Valley Tribune
Chandler’s A’Mauri Washington felt at home after move from Detroit
A’Mauri Washington can’t help but smile and laugh when he thinks about his first workout as a member of the Chandler Wolves football team heading into his junior season last year. Between the heat, the weight training program and field work, Washington was forced into his back in...
Valley hotels begin selling out ahead of Super Bowl weekend
Hotels around the Valley are selling out for Super Bowl weekend, as the countdown to the Big Game in Glendale is less than 200 days away.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State to Stripe Stadium for Arizona State Game on Sept. 10
Oklahoma State is going a little outside of the box with this season’s striping of Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU Athletics announced the plan Wednesday to horizontally stripe Boone Pickens Stadium instead of the traditional vertical stripes when the Cowboys host Arizona State on Sept. 10, OSU’s second game of the season. People in the lower bowl are asked to wear orange, the middle will wear white, the upper will wear black and those in the box seats are also asked to wear orange.
kjzz.org
Report: Phoenix will see hotter temperatures and longer heat waves in coming decades
It’s hot now, but Phoenix is only going to get hotter over the next 30 years. A new report from the climate research firm, First Street Foundation, projects Maricopa County could see days that reach 125 degrees by the middle of this century. "We'll look back at this summer,...
Notebook: Newell out for season; Edwards to name starting QB this week
Arizona State freshman tight end Jacob Newell is expected to miss the season after suffering a left foot injury during the team's fourth practice of fall camp, according to head coach Herm Edwards. Newell, a former three-star recruit who was one of just six high school recruits that ASU signed...
More areas of the Valley shifting to a 'buyer’s market' for homes
Just a couple of months ago in May housing markets across the state were red hot. Inventories were down and prices were up double digits annually.
Former ASU QB Jayden Daniels speaks on why he left for LSU
Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels spoke with the media for the first time since transferring to Louisiana State in March and provided his thought process that brought on the decision to leave. “Decided to make the transfer, make the best decision for me and my future,” he said Tuesday....
Phoenix New Times
ASU Students Struggle Under Weight of Soaring Rents in Tempe
As Arizona State University students return for the start of fall classes on Thursday, they arrive in Tempe to what seems like a new inevitability: intractable surges in rent. While Tempe remains cheaper than other suburban enclaves such as Gilbert and Chandler, the city is becoming less affordable for many residents, especially students. Monthly rent for one-bedroom apartments start at $1,527 — well over the average in nearby Phoenix — and the upswing is likely to continue.
5 Phoenix serial killers and serial shooting investigations
Police are continuing their search for the person responsible for a series of deadly shootings, but this is not the first time Valley residents have had to be on high alert.
QSR Web
White Castle to expand Arizona footprint
White Castle plans to open a second Arizona location, this time in Tempe. The new restaurant is expected to open in the first half of 2023 and will create 60 jobs, according to a press release. "We're really looking forward to satisfying even more cravings in the Valley of the...
This Is Arizona's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
kjzz.org
Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more
The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
'Twas the Night Before…' by Cirque du Soleil is headed to Phoenix
Get in the Christmas spirit! Cirque du Soleil is coming back to the Valley this winter to perform 14 live shows of “Twas the Night Before…” in December.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?
The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona detectives' SUV struck by lightning in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A trio of Arizona Department of Public Safety detectives escaped serious injury when the SUV they were riding in was struck by lightning in Phoenix. DPS said the incident happened last weekend as the on-duty detectives were riding along eastbound Interstate 10. "They initially felt a shock &...
kjzz.org
Rain in the forecast this week in Phoenix and northern Arizona
The forecast predicts rain for northern Arizona in the next couple of days and into the weekend. With wildfire-caused burn scars in the area, residents should stay on guard. Lamont Bain is with the National Weather Service. “Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll see the coverage of showers and storms diminish but...
AZFamily
Hamilton High considers appeal after football team placed on probation following recruiting violation
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hamilton High School is responding after its football team was placed on probation after a recruiting violation. The Arizona Interscholastic Association confirmed the news to Arizona’s Family Monday afternoon, stating that the team was placed on probation after a reported recruiting violation. Sources say Hamilton defensive coordinator Tim Dougherty sent a direct message to a player at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen in late June. The player had been named MVP at a high school big man event. Prior to Monday’s announcement, Hamilton had suspended Dougherty for the first three games of the season.
KTAR.com
6 Arizona restaurants make OpenTable’s best date night spots
PHOENIX — For those in Arizona looking for a new place to go out for date night, OpenTable has you covered. Teaming up with the dating app Bumble, OpenTable came up with the best 100 spots for a date night, with six restaurants in the state making the list.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
