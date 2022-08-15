ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

East Valley Tribune

Chandler’s A’Mauri Washington felt at home after move from Detroit

A’Mauri Washington can’t help but smile and laugh when he thinks about his first workout as a member of the Chandler Wolves football team heading into his junior season last year. Between the heat, the weight training program and field work, Washington was forced into his back in...
CHANDLER, AZ
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State to Stripe Stadium for Arizona State Game on Sept. 10

Oklahoma State is going a little outside of the box with this season’s striping of Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU Athletics announced the plan Wednesday to horizontally stripe Boone Pickens Stadium instead of the traditional vertical stripes when the Cowboys host Arizona State on Sept. 10, OSU’s second game of the season. People in the lower bowl are asked to wear orange, the middle will wear white, the upper will wear black and those in the box seats are also asked to wear orange.
STILLWATER, OK
Arizona Sports

Former ASU QB Jayden Daniels speaks on why he left for LSU

Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels spoke with the media for the first time since transferring to Louisiana State in March and provided his thought process that brought on the decision to leave. “Decided to make the transfer, make the best decision for me and my future,” he said Tuesday....
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

ASU Students Struggle Under Weight of Soaring Rents in Tempe

As Arizona State University students return for the start of fall classes on Thursday, they arrive in Tempe to what seems like a new inevitability: intractable surges in rent. While Tempe remains cheaper than other suburban enclaves such as Gilbert and Chandler, the city is becoming less affordable for many residents, especially students. Monthly rent for one-bedroom apartments start at $1,527 — well over the average in nearby Phoenix — and the upswing is likely to continue.
TEMPE, AZ
QSR Web

White Castle to expand Arizona footprint

White Castle plans to open a second Arizona location, this time in Tempe. The new restaurant is expected to open in the first half of 2023 and will create 60 jobs, according to a press release. "We're really looking forward to satisfying even more cravings in the Valley of the...
TEMPE, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more

The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?

The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona detectives' SUV struck by lightning in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A trio of Arizona Department of Public Safety detectives escaped serious injury when the SUV they were riding in was struck by lightning in Phoenix. DPS said the incident happened last weekend as the on-duty detectives were riding along eastbound Interstate 10. "They initially felt a shock &...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Rain in the forecast this week in Phoenix and northern Arizona

The forecast predicts rain for northern Arizona in the next couple of days and into the weekend. With wildfire-caused burn scars in the area, residents should stay on guard. Lamont Bain is with the National Weather Service. “Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll see the coverage of showers and storms diminish but...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Hamilton High considers appeal after football team placed on probation following recruiting violation

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hamilton High School is responding after its football team was placed on probation after a recruiting violation. The Arizona Interscholastic Association confirmed the news to Arizona’s Family Monday afternoon, stating that the team was placed on probation after a reported recruiting violation. Sources say Hamilton defensive coordinator Tim Dougherty sent a direct message to a player at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen in late June. The player had been named MVP at a high school big man event. Prior to Monday’s announcement, Hamilton had suspended Dougherty for the first three games of the season.
CHANDLER, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

New BBQ Joint Now Open

A new BBQ restaurant has opened.Luis Santoyo/Unsplash. There’s truly nothing like a well-made barbecue. Whether it’s a rack of ribs or pulled pork when meat is seasoned and cooked just right it’s hard to top. In metro Phoenix, there are already a number of BBQ joints slinging all kinds of styles, ranging from Kansas City to southern BBQ. And now, one of the most recognized and award-winning BBQ restaurants in the region has launched a second location, which should make it easier for lovers of the food to grab some barbecue plus all the fixings.
CHANDLER, AZ

