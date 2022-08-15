Read full article on original website
Related
Kane Brown Reveals ‘Different Man’ Album Tracklist, Including Duet With His Wife
Kane Brown announced in July that his highly-anticipated third studio album Different Man will be released on Sept. 9. This week, Brown revealed more album details, including the tracklist. According to the graphic shared by Brown, Different Man will feature 17 tracks, including his latest country single, "Like I Love...
Chris Stapleton’s Cover Of Willie Nelson’s “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning” Is Officially Certified Gold, And It’s An All-Time Great Rendition
Talk about a stone cold country classic. One of my all-time favorite Willie Nelson songs is his classic country heartbreaker “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning.”. Written by Gary Nunn and Donna Farar, it was released as the third single from Willie’s iconic 1982 album, Always On...
ZZ Top And Willie Nelson Prove Age Is Just A Number At Outlaw Music Festival
Every summer since 2016, the Outlaw Music Festival lines up music stars across America for performances, which happened again in 2022. Featuring on the lineup this year were British Singer Sir Elton John, Rock bands ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe, and Particle Kid – Nelson’s son Micah. There were several eye-catching performances starting with the Gov’t Mule rock band. With a strong performance, amplifier by cheers from their loyal fanbase, Gov’t Mule had a remarkable outing on stage.
Brian Wilson’s Original Lyrics for The Beach Boys’ ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’ Were Completely Different
Different versions of The Beach Boys' "Fun, Fun, Fun" became hits in the United States and the United Kingdom during different decades.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chris Stapleton’s Rendition Of “Shameless” Will Leave You Speechless
As country fans, I’m sure many of us know the Billy Joel classic “Shameless” because of Garth Brooks’ iconic cover. I mean, it took me forever to realize it wasn’t originally by Garth Brooks…. It’s still one of my favorite of his songs though because...
Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'
Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
Nine-Year-Old Girl Crushes Cover Of “Seminole Wind” In Front Of John Anderson
Somebody should’ve put this girl on the John Anderson tribute album, Something Borrowed, Something New. We’re only a couple of weeks removed from the release date of that album, featuring Luke Combs singing “Seminole Wind,” Ashley McBryde covering “Straight Tequila Night,” Tyler Childers performing “Shoot Low Sheriff!,” and more.
This video of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan proudly watching their sons killing it onstage is wholesome AF
Iowa metallers Vended, featuring Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's offspring, are touring Europe for their first time with Slipknot, and their daddies couldn't be more proud
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?
Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
Bob Dylan Said He Never Gives Anything 100 Percent Effort: ‘I’m Not Judy Garland’
Bob Dylan once got the advice that he shouldn't put in 100% effort. He shared why he took that advice to heart in his career.
Watch Merle Haggard Deliver Spot-On Impressions Of Johnny Cash, Buck Owens & More
Everyone knows Merle Haggard is one of the most talented country musicians of all time, but unless you’ve seen this clip, you’d have no clue he could also do perfect impressions of other country artists. During one of his appearances on the Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour, Merle was...
How Waylon Jennings Convinced A Man To Leave His Wife Alone With Him After A Show One Night
Waylon Jennings is an absolute legend. His iconic collection of music speaks for itself, one of my favorites of all time, but more than the music, his independent attitude and the way he lived his life… it’s just downright captivating. He was interviewed years ago on Nashville Public...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch A Young Keith Whitley Sing Bluegrass With Ralph Stanley Back In 1977
Talk about one legend, and a future legend in the making coming together. For those who aren’t too familiar with Keith Whitley’s past, he actually got his start in music by playing bluegrass. Hailing from the bluegrass state of Kentucky, Whitley started playing the acoustic guitar and singing...
Chris Stapleton & Tom Petty Guitar Player Mike Campbell Sing The Hell Out Of Petty’s “I Should Have Known It”
Talk about one of the all time country music greats, paying homage to one of the best artists in rock history. I’m fully convinced that Chris Stapleton could write a song from any genre he wants and release it, and it would be a mega-hit. From country, to southern...
Remember When Waylon Jennings Walked Out On Tom Snyder’s Talk Show In 1998?
Waylon Jennings is quite possibly the king of walk-outs. If an event or appearance started to turn south, Waylon was often known to just walk away, leaving bystanders and producers stunned in his wake. Frankly, you’ve got to respect the “takes-no-shit” attitude of the man… Lord knows we could use a little more backbone in country music these days.
The Highwaymen’s Lead Single “Highwayman” Was Topping The Country Charts On This Date In 1985
A legendary song, from a legendary group. I mean, when you put four of the biggest names in the history of country/western music together, you’re destined for greatness. And that’s exactly what we got. Formed in 1985, The Highwaymen is country supergroup composed of Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson. Their lead single, “Highwayman” was originally written by Jimmy Webb for his 1977 album El Mirage, it was also released by Glen Campbell in 1979. A song essentially about reincarnation, it […] The post The Highwaymen’s Lead Single “Highwayman” Was Topping The Country Charts On This Date In 1985 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Merle Haggard On How His Ex-Wife, Bonnie Owens, Inspired His Country Music Hit, “Today I Started Loving You Again”
Merle Haggard is easily one of, if not THE, greatest country music singers that ever lived. And though his life was far from perfect, he was never afraid to put those experiences into his songs and be as authentic and real about his struggles as he possibly could be. And...
Jamey Johnson & Chris Stapleton’s Cover Of Waylon Jennings’ “Luckenbach, Texas” Is Pure & Simple Country Music Perfection
At a benefit show in Nashville at 3rd and Lindsley back in 2020, two country powerhouses in Chris Stapleton and Jamey Johnson teamed up for a rendition of Waylon Jennings’ hit “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love).”. They gave it a bit of a soulful, bluesy...
Tom Petty Said George Harrison Was Baffled by a Line in ‘I Won’t Back Down’
Tom Petty wrote "I Won't Back Down" after his house burned down. He only changed one line because it confused George Harrison.
September 2022 New Music Releases
The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
Comments / 1