A legendary song, from a legendary group. I mean, when you put four of the biggest names in the history of country/western music together, you're destined for greatness. And that's exactly what we got. Formed in 1985, The Highwaymen is country supergroup composed of Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson. Their lead single, "Highwayman" was originally written by Jimmy Webb for his 1977 album El Mirage, it was also released by Glen Campbell in 1979. A song essentially about reincarnation, it […]

