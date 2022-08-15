ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Stapleton’s Cover Of Willie Nelson’s “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning” Is Officially Certified Gold, And It’s An All-Time Great Rendition

Talk about a stone cold country classic. One of my all-time favorite Willie Nelson songs is his classic country heartbreaker “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning.”. Written by Gary Nunn and Donna Farar, it was released as the third single from Willie’s iconic 1982 album, Always On...
ZZ Top And Willie Nelson Prove Age Is Just A Number At Outlaw Music Festival

Every summer since 2016, the Outlaw Music Festival lines up music stars across America for performances, which happened again in 2022. Featuring on the lineup this year were British Singer Sir Elton John, Rock bands ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe, and Particle Kid – Nelson’s son Micah. There were several eye-catching performances starting with the Gov’t Mule rock band. With a strong performance, amplifier by cheers from their loyal fanbase, Gov’t Mule had a remarkable outing on stage.
Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?

Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
The Highwaymen’s Lead Single “Highwayman” Was Topping The Country Charts On This Date In 1985

A legendary song, from a legendary group. I mean, when you put four of the biggest names in the history of country/western music together, you’re destined for greatness. And that’s exactly what we got. Formed in 1985, The Highwaymen is country supergroup composed of Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson. Their lead single, “Highwayman” was originally written by Jimmy Webb for his 1977 album El Mirage, it was also released by Glen Campbell in 1979. A song essentially about reincarnation, it […] The post The Highwaymen’s Lead Single “Highwayman” Was Topping The Country Charts On This Date In 1985 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
September 2022 New Music Releases

The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
