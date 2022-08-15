ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Fightful

Ezekiel's Father Shows Picture Of Ezekiel's Family On 8/15 WWE Raw

Ezekiel has one beautiful family. Although Kevin Owens put him out of commission last week after power bombing him on the apron, 'Zeke The Freak' is keeping in high spirits while he is recovering in the hospital. As revealed by Ezekiel's father Ernie Jr. on this week's episode of WWE Raw, Ezekiel is being supported by his family during his stay in his local medical facility.
Fightful

Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) And Trinity Fatu (Naomi) Appear At 'She-Hulk' Premiere

It was Boss Time at the "She-Hulk" premiere, as Sasha Banks and Naomi attended the event. Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW on May 16, reportedly due to creative frustrations. At the time, they were the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. WWE subsequently suspended the duo indefinitely and stripped them of the titles. The company pulled their merchandise from WWE Shop and reportedly removed them from the internal roster. Still, their status has been up in the air, especially in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement and the beginning of a new era.
Fightful

Jack Starz Announces WWE Release

Another NXT UK talent has announced his release. Jack Starz took to social media to confirm he has been released by WWE. Starz thanked WWE and wrote "until we meet again." Starz debuted in WWE in 2017 and wrestled for NXT UK during his run with the company. He last...
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (8/17) Preview: Dragon vs. Dragon Slayer, Trios Tournament Begins, And More!

Tonight, AEW Dynamite is presented by Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon. With CM Punk’s return keeping the AEW faithful buzzing, tonight's episode continues the road to AEW All Out. Bryan Danielson faces Daniel Garcia in a specialty match that favors the technical wizardry both men possess, The Young Bucks’ mystery partner has everyone talking, and much more is slated to go down just one week after Quake by the Lake.
Fightful

Mandy Rose Guaranteed To Pass Another Milestone, Hayes Retains, Jade Beats Perez | NXT Fight Size

Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for August 16. - Mandy Rose retained her NXT Women's Championship in a hard-fought match against Zoey Stark. In the end, she put Stark's knee brace on and blasted her in the face with it to clinch the win. Due to the victory, as commentator Vic Joseph announced, Rose is guaranteed to surpass 300 days as NXT Women's Champion. This championship reign remains her only run with a title in WWE.
Fightful

AEW Rampage On 8/12 Draws Highest Viewership Number Since April, Demo Rating Rises

Viewership numbers are in for the 8/12 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by Orange Cassidy vs. Ari Daivari, drew 528,000 viewers on August 12. This number is up from the 468,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the highest viewership number the show has drawn since April 8.
Fightful

Triple H Hypes Up WWE NXT Heatwave, Thinks The North American Title Match Will Be 'Special'

In string of tweets, Triple H previewed the special "Heatwave" edition of NXT 2.0 and shared his excitement about the lineup. Triple H is often called the father of NXT, and while he is now the head of all WWE creative, he is still passionate about the brand. On August 16, a few hours before the new episode, he highlighted each match on the card in a number of tweets.
Fightful

Jim Ross: CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Is Arguably AEW's Biggest Main Event Ever

Jim Ross is excited for CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley. Last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion CM Punk made his return to television after being sidelined with a foot injury. Punk appeared at the end of the show, running off the Jericho Appreciation Society before standing face-to-face with AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley.
Fightful

The Young Bucks Have Found A Partner

Good news, everyone. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) have found a partner. The duo made the announcement by changing their Twitter bio. The Bucks will reveal their partner on AEW Dynamite when they face Dragon Lee, RUSH, and Andrade El Idolo in the first round of the AEW Trios Title Tournament. By securing a partner now, the Bucks have proper time to prepare and got on the same page with this mystery man.
Fightful

Jade Cargill Is The First Black Woman On The Cover Of A Wrestling Video Game

Jade Cargill is making more history. Cargill took to social media to say that she's the first black woman to grace the cover of a wrestling video game. Cargill is one of six wrestlers to be on the cover of AEW: Fight Forever, which is AEW's first console game. She shares the cover with Britt Baker, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley.
VIDEO GAMES
Fightful

Tyler Bate Appears At NXT Heatwave, Goes Face-To-Face With Bron Breakker

Tyler Bate wanted to pick a fight with Bron Breakker. Bron Breakker successfully defended the NXT Championship against former NXT UK Superstar JD McDonagh at the end of NXT Heatwave. However, he would then be confronted by the current NXT UK Champion. Despite the spoiler for the outcome the ongoing NXT UK Championship Tournament, Tyler Bate came out with the championship and engaged in a stare-down with Breakker.
Fightful

Steve Austin Acknowledges Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been acknowledged by Steve Austin. Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been the WWE Universal Champion for nearly two years. All he wants to do is be acknowledged by those around him. Steve Austin acknowledges. “Hey, I’ll acknowledge it,” Austin said in an...
Fightful

Fightful

