Ezekiel's Father Shows Picture Of Ezekiel's Family On 8/15 WWE Raw
Ezekiel has one beautiful family. Although Kevin Owens put him out of commission last week after power bombing him on the apron, 'Zeke The Freak' is keeping in high spirits while he is recovering in the hospital. As revealed by Ezekiel's father Ernie Jr. on this week's episode of WWE Raw, Ezekiel is being supported by his family during his stay in his local medical facility.
Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) And Trinity Fatu (Naomi) Appear At 'She-Hulk' Premiere
It was Boss Time at the "She-Hulk" premiere, as Sasha Banks and Naomi attended the event. Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW on May 16, reportedly due to creative frustrations. At the time, they were the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. WWE subsequently suspended the duo indefinitely and stripped them of the titles. The company pulled their merchandise from WWE Shop and reportedly removed them from the internal roster. Still, their status has been up in the air, especially in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement and the beginning of a new era.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results (8/15): The Acclaimed, Thunderstorm, More In Action
The August 15 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premiered last night at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (8/15) Josh Woods & Tony Nese def. Arik Cannon & Travis Titan.
Podcast: WWE NXT Heatwave 8/16/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate review WWE NXT Heatwave for August 16, 2022!. Bron Breakker vs. J.D. McDononaugh for the WWE NXT Title. Many Rose vs. Zoey Starks for the WWE NXT Women's Title. Santos Escobar vs. Tony D'Angelo. Carmelo Hayes vs. Giovanni Vinci for the NXT North American Title.
Jack Starz Announces WWE Release
Another NXT UK talent has announced his release. Jack Starz took to social media to confirm he has been released by WWE. Starz thanked WWE and wrote "until we meet again." Starz debuted in WWE in 2017 and wrestled for NXT UK during his run with the company. He last...
Thunder Rosa Discusses Challenges Of AEW Women's Title Run, Doesn't Want To Talk About Britt Baker
Thunder Rosa has been AEW Women's Champion since AEW Dynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam on March 16 when she defeated Britt Baker. In that time, Rosa had defended the title against the likes of Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm, Miyu Yamashita, Serena Deeb, and more. Speaking to Bullet Cast at StocktonCon,...
Beyond Wrestling Founder Drew Cordeiro Discusses Impact Of AEW And WWE On Independent Wrestling
Beyond Wrestling has become one of the top independent promotions on the scene, especially in the northeast. The company was founded in 2009 by Drew Cordeiro and has spotlighted talent like John Silver, Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta and more throughout the years. With the rise of AEW and...
AEW Dynamite (8/17) Preview: Dragon vs. Dragon Slayer, Trios Tournament Begins, And More!
Tonight, AEW Dynamite is presented by Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon. With CM Punk’s return keeping the AEW faithful buzzing, tonight's episode continues the road to AEW All Out. Bryan Danielson faces Daniel Garcia in a specialty match that favors the technical wizardry both men possess, The Young Bucks’ mystery partner has everyone talking, and much more is slated to go down just one week after Quake by the Lake.
Mandy Rose Guaranteed To Pass Another Milestone, Hayes Retains, Jade Beats Perez | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for August 16. - Mandy Rose retained her NXT Women's Championship in a hard-fought match against Zoey Stark. In the end, she put Stark's knee brace on and blasted her in the face with it to clinch the win. Due to the victory, as commentator Vic Joseph announced, Rose is guaranteed to surpass 300 days as NXT Women's Champion. This championship reign remains her only run with a title in WWE.
Shelton Benjamin Rates Wrestling Scenes From Movies, John Silver Runs Into A Dinosaur | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, August 17, 2022. - In the video linked above, Shelton Benjamin rated wrestling scenes from movies such as Spider-Man, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and more. - John Silver ran into a dinosaur outside of the venue for tonight's AEW Dynamite:. -...
AEW Rampage On 8/12 Draws Highest Viewership Number Since April, Demo Rating Rises
Viewership numbers are in for the 8/12 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by Orange Cassidy vs. Ari Daivari, drew 528,000 viewers on August 12. This number is up from the 468,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the highest viewership number the show has drawn since April 8.
Triple H Hypes Up WWE NXT Heatwave, Thinks The North American Title Match Will Be 'Special'
In string of tweets, Triple H previewed the special "Heatwave" edition of NXT 2.0 and shared his excitement about the lineup. Triple H is often called the father of NXT, and while he is now the head of all WWE creative, he is still passionate about the brand. On August 16, a few hours before the new episode, he highlighted each match on the card in a number of tweets.
CJ Perry (Lana) Would Love To Work With Miro In AEW, Wants To Slap The Shit Out Of Julia Hart
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Miro was present in the dark as he targets Malakai Black and the House of Black after being hit with the mist. Julia Hart arrived and touched Miro, which was not allowed as only one woman can touch Miro, and Julia Hart is not it. That...
Damian Priest: We Knew Fans Would Go Crazy Over Rhea Ripley Choking Dominik Mysterio With Her Legs
Damian Priest knew how fans would react to Rhea Ripley choking Dominik Mysterio with her legs. The former WWE Raw Women's Champion has gone viral in recent weeks as she has continued to dominate Rey Mysterio's son. She has choked him with her legs and outright beat him up during The Judgment Day's feud with the father-son duo.
Santos Escobar: I Looked At The NXT Changes As Another Opportunity, I've Enjoyed It A Lot
Santos Escobar has enjoyed working in NXT. When the black and gold era of NXT came to a end, the future of some of the brand's top stars were called into question. Since the brand overhaul, Escobar and his faction, Legado del Fantasma, have still been featured regularly on the show.
Jim Ross: CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Is Arguably AEW's Biggest Main Event Ever
Jim Ross is excited for CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley. Last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion CM Punk made his return to television after being sidelined with a foot injury. Punk appeared at the end of the show, running off the Jericho Appreciation Society before standing face-to-face with AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley.
The Young Bucks Have Found A Partner
Good news, everyone. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) have found a partner. The duo made the announcement by changing their Twitter bio. The Bucks will reveal their partner on AEW Dynamite when they face Dragon Lee, RUSH, and Andrade El Idolo in the first round of the AEW Trios Title Tournament. By securing a partner now, the Bucks have proper time to prepare and got on the same page with this mystery man.
Jade Cargill Is The First Black Woman On The Cover Of A Wrestling Video Game
Jade Cargill is making more history. Cargill took to social media to say that she's the first black woman to grace the cover of a wrestling video game. Cargill is one of six wrestlers to be on the cover of AEW: Fight Forever, which is AEW's first console game. She shares the cover with Britt Baker, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley.
Tyler Bate Appears At NXT Heatwave, Goes Face-To-Face With Bron Breakker
Tyler Bate wanted to pick a fight with Bron Breakker. Bron Breakker successfully defended the NXT Championship against former NXT UK Superstar JD McDonagh at the end of NXT Heatwave. However, he would then be confronted by the current NXT UK Champion. Despite the spoiler for the outcome the ongoing NXT UK Championship Tournament, Tyler Bate came out with the championship and engaged in a stare-down with Breakker.
Steve Austin Acknowledges Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has been acknowledged by Steve Austin. Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been the WWE Universal Champion for nearly two years. All he wants to do is be acknowledged by those around him. Steve Austin acknowledges. “Hey, I’ll acknowledge it,” Austin said in an...
