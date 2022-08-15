It was Boss Time at the "She-Hulk" premiere, as Sasha Banks and Naomi attended the event. Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW on May 16, reportedly due to creative frustrations. At the time, they were the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. WWE subsequently suspended the duo indefinitely and stripped them of the titles. The company pulled their merchandise from WWE Shop and reportedly removed them from the internal roster. Still, their status has been up in the air, especially in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement and the beginning of a new era.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO