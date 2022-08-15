Read full article on original website
David Coulthard Spotted Driving Aston Martin Valkyrie In Monaco
The Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG One are two of the most exotic hypercars right now – not only because of their faint population but also because having the capability to buy one isn't a guarantee that you'll be allowed to do so. However, there's one man who can buy both, and he has been spotted recently while behind the wheel of a Valkyrie.
2023 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline Specification Kills Chrome
Black appearance packages are all the rage these days. That holds true for ultra-luxury vehicles as well as economy cars, as evidenced by Bentley's Blackline Specification. The blackout treatment is now available on the Flying Spur Mulliner, bringing a decidedly darkened appearance to the posh sedan. What all is changed...
Porsche 911 Sally Carrera Edition Brings The Pixar Cars Character To Life
Porsche brings Sally Carrera from the classic Pixar movie Cars to life by building a one-off 911 that the company appropriately calls the Sally Special. It debuts during this year's Monterey Car Week. To create the Sally Special, Porsche enlisted the help of members of the original Cars creative team....
Acura ARX-06 Endurance Car Revealed With 671 HP, 10,000 RPM Redline
The Acura ARX-06 endurance race car debuts on August 19 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week. The machine then makes a competition premiere in January at the Rolex 24 at Daytona and is challenging the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar GTP Championship. Power for the race car...
Polestar 6 Electric Roadster Confirmed For 2026 Launch
Polestar has announced that its O2 convertible concept car will enter production. The model, which Polestar revealed in March, will launch in 2026, and the brand is already accepting online reservations for build slots.The car, named the Polestar 6, is still four years away, but the company is eager to share a few details about it now.
James May Hospitalized After Hitting Wall At 75 MPH In An Evo
The Grand Tour started filming for season 5 earlier this year. And while we're in for a treat for another set of crazy stunts from Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond, it seems like there's one incident that has been under the wraps since the trio started shooting. The...
Dodge Viper With Hellcat Redeye Swap Sounds Evil At The Drag Strip
Within two generations and three decades, the Dodge Viper has always been powered by a V10 engine. That has always been a part of the nameplate's appeal. But the folks from YouTube's Throtl beg to differ with their latest build. In a project that started three weeks ago, the guys shoehorned a Hellcat Redeye V8 Hellcrate engine into the hood of a 2021 Viper. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is, of course, good for 807 horsepower (602 kilowatts) and 717 pound-feet (972 Newton-meters) of torque. Meanwhile, the transmission was also updated from a T56 to a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission.
Bentley Mulliner Batur Teaser Promises Most Powerful Version Of W12 Yet
The new teaser for the Bentley Mulliner Batur teaser gives us the first proper look at the limited-run model. We can now see that the Batur is a classic grand-touring coupe with a long hood and flowing roofline. The vehicle premieres during Monterey Car Week at 8:00 PM local time on Saturday, August 20.
2023 Honda Pilot Renderings Imagine A Stylish, Sporty-Looking SUV
The Honda Pilot is getting a significant makeover for the 2023 model year. It’ll debut sometime this year, but Honda has just kicked off the SUV’s teaser campaign. And the first teaser image didn’t reveal anything. Thankfully, Kolesa.ru has shared a pair of unofficial renderings that preview the redesigned model, showing off the potential styling changes.
Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Coupe Spied On The Nurburgring
The Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe will occupy the spot in the German automaker's lineup currently for the two-door versions of the C-Class and E-Class. These spy shots catch the sporty, upcoming model lapping the Nürburgring. The CLE has a roughly oval-shaped grille with slim headlights at an angle on each...
Supercharged First-Gen Acura NSX Sounds Like Heaven On The Autobahn
The Acura (or Honda, depending on the market) NSX is a supercar icon of the 1990s. With 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 210 pound-feet (285 Newton-meters), it's not too powerful by modern performance car standards. The one in this video solves that problem by strapping a supercharger to the 3.0-liter V6. The forced induction pushes the output to a claimed 395 hp (294 kW or 400 metric hp) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). Let's see what this machine can do on the Autobahn in this video.
Mustang Mach-E Races Kia EV6, VW ID.4 GTX In Electric Crossover Battle
Buyers have more choice than ever when it comes to electric vehicles. Mainstream automakers like Ford, Kia, and Volkswagen offer the Mach-E, EV6, and ID.4, respectively. A new Carwow video drag races the tree to determine which car is quickest through the quarter-mile, pitting the mid-range Mach-E and EV6 against the top-tier ID.4 GTX.
2024 Audi S4 Avant Spied Riding Low With Quad Exhaust Tips In Full View
The next-generation Audi S4 Avant makes another appearance for our spy photographers stationed around the world. This particular camo-wrapped prototype was caught on back roads in Germany, not far from the Nurburgring. From what we can see, there's still quite a bit of evaluation being done on the new model.
Pebble Beach Preview, 2023 GMC Canyon: RAC #84
It's podcast time! The festivities around Monterey Car Week begin soon, so we dedicate the first chunk of the show to previewing that big event. There are also discussions about the 2023 GMC Canyon and the price of the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning. We finish with something a little different by playing with the configurator with the new 2023 Nissan Z.
One-Off Mercedes-AMG G63 By Mansory Gets Unique Faded Color Scheme
Mansory offers visual and performance upgrades for a variety of makes and models. And its new Mansory Bespoke program takes customization to a personal level, creating one-off vehicles for customers. Its latest build is a tuned Mercedes-AMG G63 with a visual makeover that includes more than added aero parts. Mansory...
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Debuts With 518 HP And Double The Downforce
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is finally here. The high-performance car receives substantial upgrades to its cooling and aerodynamics systems that help enhance the car’s capabilities. A new central radiator replaces the three-radiator setup of previous cars, freeing up space for Porsche to install new active aerodynamic elements at...
Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster Debuts With Top Speed Over 300 MPH
The first official renderings of the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster came out in 2019, and after waiting several years, the roofless supercar is finally here. It debuts for the public on August 19 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week. Hennessey claims the Venom F5 Roadster is...
Watch Audi RS3 Drag Race Audi S8 In Close Super Sedan Showdown
The S8 makes 571 horsepower to the RS3’s 400. Audi has no shortage of performance vehicles. They cover a broad swath of the market and include the bite-sized RS3 and the large, luxurious S8. The latest Carwow video pits the two in a series of drag races to see how their differences shake out on the track.
First Electrified Dodge Debuts Today: See The Livestream
Dodge's Speed Week kicked off with a veritable product onslaught as we saw a Durango SRT Hellcat, Challenger Convertible, and a carbon fiber-bodied 1970 Charger. In addition, there was a teaser for what will likely be the ultimate ICE-powered Challenger with over 900 horsepower. At the very end of the livestream, company boss Tim Kuniskis made a big announcement about what we'll see during day 2:
KTM X-Bow GT-XR Spied Preparing To Transform GT2 Racer Into A Road Car
KTM continues to iterate on its X-Bow sports car. The next version on the horizon is the GT-XR that takes the GT2 racer and makes the machine road legal. These spy shots catch the vehicle lapping the Nürburgring, suggesting the new model should be as comfortable on the track as on the road.
