Man wanted for stealing golf cart, work equipment in Kenova

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia State Police is looking for a man that they say is involved in two breaking and entering cases in the Kenova area.

They say the man stole a green Yamaha golf cart and put around $9,000 worth of work equipment in it.

The WVSP says anyone with information on the man should contact the Wayne Detachment at 304-272-5131.

