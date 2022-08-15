Man wanted for stealing golf cart, work equipment in Kenova
KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia State Police is looking for a man that they say is involved in two breaking and entering cases in the Kenova area.
They say the man stole a green Yamaha golf cart and put around $9,000 worth of work equipment in it.
The WVSP says anyone with information on the man should contact the Wayne Detachment at 304-272-5131.
