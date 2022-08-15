ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Reynolds has filed a motion requesting the district court to lift the injunction of Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill

Davenport Journal
 3 days ago
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, in 2018, the legislature passed and Governor Reynolds signed a law outlawing abortion at six weeks, when the baby’s heartbeat can first be detected.

A Polk County district court judge enjoined that law, prohibiting Iowa officials from enforcing it, based upon the Iowa Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in PPH II where the Court erroneously created a fundamental right to abortion.

Because the Iowa Supreme Court has now overruled that 2018 ruling and rejected the “strict scrutiny” standard it adopted, Gov. Reynolds has asked the district court to lift the injunction of the heartbeat law.

Governor Reynolds released the following statement:

“The historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe has given us a new hope and pathway forward to challenge the Iowa court’s previous decision.

Life and death are determined by a person’s heartbeat, and I believe that includes our unborn children.

As long as I’m Governor, I will stand up for the sanctity of life and fight to protect the precious and innocent unborn lives.”

Pam Bintner
3d ago

leave the women's bodies alone. you are not dealing with women your age, you are infringing upon the next generation who have definite agendas of their own!! I did not presume I was pregnant with my son till my second period did not come..how long did you wait before going to Dr to confirm your pregnancies with your daughters, Governor? Give it a rest and trust the women of Iowa?? We are a free democracy. You don't like it? then move. WOMEN OF IOWA..VOTE!!!

Boston Mom
2d ago

She doesn’t care about Iowa’s children! If she did we wouldn’t be ranked #25 in Education, our DHS system would be well funded so they can properly investigate child abuse claims, and there would be easy access for pediatric mental health and there wouldn’t be 5,000 kids languishing in our foster care system and 25% of them are waiting to be adopted.

Jack
3d ago

The people of Iowa should consider if now is the time to spend money filing a lawsuit for a personal vendetta. Going to a law service would cost YOU thousands of dollars. Election season is time to take stock of what your local/state government is spending YOUR money on. Are YOU interested in abortion politics so much so that you are willing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars when Congress, with a legislative move, could render any lawsuit "moot" within the year? Political consideration should include fraud, WASTE and abuse of authority.

