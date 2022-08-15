ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

chattanoogapulse.com

Erlanger To Host Survivin’ & Thrivin’ Cancer Survivorship Symposium In September

Erlanger Health System announces registration is now open for the first ever Survivin’ & Thrivin’, a cancer survivorship symposium, to be held on Saturday, September 17. This inaugural event is designed for women impacted by cancer. Hear from a variety of women’s specialists, including Dr. Beth Snell and Dr. Shae Connor, on topics such as sexual health after cancer treatment and strategies for stress relief to exercise and nutrition.
chattanoogapulse.com

National Park Partners To Host ‘Party At Point Park’ On September 8

Guests are invited to the 14th annual National Treasures: Party at Point Park on Thursday, September 8 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Presented by First Horizon Foundation, this unique fundraising event benefits National Park Partners in the work to preserve and enhance the resources of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, including Moccasin Bend National Archeological District.
wutc.org

Meet The Speakers For This Year’s TEDxChattanooga

This fall, TEDxChattanooga returns with a new roster of speakers and a few changes. This year’s talks by community speakers - independently organized under the TED program’s global initiative of “ideas worth spreading” - will be held on Wednesday, November 16th at Common House in downtown Chattanooga.
chattanoogapulse.com

Brian Smith Joins Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director

The City of Chattanooga today announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new Communications and Marketing Director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective today. Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the...
chattanoogapulse.com

Fan Favorites Shovels & Rope To Headline This Saturday's Riverfront Nights Concert

Riverfront Nights is welcoming Shovels & Rope to this week’s stage. The American folk duo from Charleston, South Carolina is composed of husband and wife Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst. They will be entertaining with blends of traditional folk, rock and roll and country rock. They recently released their sixth album Manticore in February on Dualtone Records.
chattanoogapulse.com

159th Anniversary Commemoration Of The Battle Of Chickamauga Coming Soon

From Saturday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations. There will also...
#Creativity
chattanoogapulse.com

Music By Magnolia Boulevard, TN Ruminators At Nightfall This Friday

Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, August 19, with bluesy rock by Magnolia Boulevard from Lexington, KY at 8pm and TN Ruminators as opening act at 7pm. Nightfall headliner, Magnolia Boulevard offers a musical experience that flows seamlessly from a multitude...
WTVC

McKamey Animal Center announces Clear the Shelters Adoption Special

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker talks about McKamey Animal Center is excited to announce its latest adoption special and participation in Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign. Clear the Shelters, which will be held during the month of August, has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes since its 2015 inception.
chattanoogapulse.com

International Cast Brings Nutcracker! Magic Of Christmas Ballet To Chattanooga

On this 30th Anniversary tour, an all-star, award winning ensemble from Ukraine, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and more bring NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet back to Chattanooga, Nov. 21, at Memorial Auditorium at 7 p.m. Talmi Entertainment Producer Dan Talmi said the classic Christmas ballet with its cast of international...
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Roller Derby's Last Home Bout Of 2022 Season Coming August 27th

Chattanooga Roller Derby is hitting the track for the final home game of the 2022 season. This home bout will be Saturday, August 27th at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The doors open at 2pm and CRD’s juniors’ team, the Ruby Regulators, will battle Atlanta Junior Roller Derby at 3pm. The Chattanooga B-team, the B-Railers, will play at 5pm with a bout against Major Mash-up.
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Lee takes first F&M title in three decades

JONESVILLE — A major tournament win on its home course has been a long time coming for Lee High’s golf team. Actually, it had been a while since the Generals had won a major tournament anywhere. Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play...
99.5 WKDQ

Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together

Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
Tennessee Tribune

Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles

TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
WDEF

Mayor Tim Kelly, city respond to immigrant buses

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga City Council heard public comments tonight on the numerous buses that were recently carrying asylum-seeking migrants from Texas to America’s northeast. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, as well as both city staff and city council members, actually commended the community’s response to the sudden...
wcyb.com

Marion building in ruins following car crash

MARION, V.a. (WCYB) — A well-known building was destroyed following a car crash Monday in Marion, Virgnia. From being used as an old storage for soda, to a beloved restaurant, Ken Heath with the town of Marion says it used to be Happy's Pizza. Just so many great memories...
WDEF

Rezoning Request for North Hickory Valley Property Denied

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — After forming a petition of more than a thousand signatures against the rezoning of property off of Highway 58 and North Hickory Valley road, opponents of the development had an opportunity to celebrate when the Hamilton County Commission unanimously voted no on the rezoning request. “Really,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

