Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chattanoogapulse.com
Scenic City Clay Arts Partners With Association For Visual Arts On New Exhibit
From August 19 through September 30, Scenic City Clay Arts is partnering with the Association for Visual Arts (AVA) to showcase the SCCA Instructor Spotlight Exhibit at AVA’s Landis Gallery. The exhibit opening reception will take place on Friday, August 19 from 6 pm - 9 pm at AVA...
chattanoogapulse.com
Erlanger To Host Survivin’ & Thrivin’ Cancer Survivorship Symposium In September
Erlanger Health System announces registration is now open for the first ever Survivin’ & Thrivin’, a cancer survivorship symposium, to be held on Saturday, September 17. This inaugural event is designed for women impacted by cancer. Hear from a variety of women’s specialists, including Dr. Beth Snell and Dr. Shae Connor, on topics such as sexual health after cancer treatment and strategies for stress relief to exercise and nutrition.
chattanoogapulse.com
National Park Partners To Host ‘Party At Point Park’ On September 8
Guests are invited to the 14th annual National Treasures: Party at Point Park on Thursday, September 8 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Presented by First Horizon Foundation, this unique fundraising event benefits National Park Partners in the work to preserve and enhance the resources of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, including Moccasin Bend National Archeological District.
wutc.org
Meet The Speakers For This Year’s TEDxChattanooga
This fall, TEDxChattanooga returns with a new roster of speakers and a few changes. This year’s talks by community speakers - independently organized under the TED program’s global initiative of “ideas worth spreading” - will be held on Wednesday, November 16th at Common House in downtown Chattanooga.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chattanoogapulse.com
Brian Smith Joins Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director
The City of Chattanooga today announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new Communications and Marketing Director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective today. Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the...
chattanoogapulse.com
Fan Favorites Shovels & Rope To Headline This Saturday's Riverfront Nights Concert
Riverfront Nights is welcoming Shovels & Rope to this week’s stage. The American folk duo from Charleston, South Carolina is composed of husband and wife Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst. They will be entertaining with blends of traditional folk, rock and roll and country rock. They recently released their sixth album Manticore in February on Dualtone Records.
chattanoogapulse.com
159th Anniversary Commemoration Of The Battle Of Chickamauga Coming Soon
From Saturday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations. There will also...
chattanoogapulse.com
Isaiah 117 House At Chambliss Center For Children Launches Pathway Of Hope Brick Fundraiser
Chambliss Center for Children and partner organization, Isaiah 117 House, announced the Pathway of Hope brick fundraiser benefiting the first Isaiah 117 House in Hamilton County. Supporters of the Isaiah 117 House at Chambliss Center for Children are invited to purchase a customizable brick online to be used in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
chattanoogapulse.com
Music By Magnolia Boulevard, TN Ruminators At Nightfall This Friday
Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, August 19, with bluesy rock by Magnolia Boulevard from Lexington, KY at 8pm and TN Ruminators as opening act at 7pm. Nightfall headliner, Magnolia Boulevard offers a musical experience that flows seamlessly from a multitude...
WTVC
McKamey Animal Center announces Clear the Shelters Adoption Special
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker talks about McKamey Animal Center is excited to announce its latest adoption special and participation in Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign. Clear the Shelters, which will be held during the month of August, has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes since its 2015 inception.
chattanoogapulse.com
International Cast Brings Nutcracker! Magic Of Christmas Ballet To Chattanooga
On this 30th Anniversary tour, an all-star, award winning ensemble from Ukraine, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and more bring NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet back to Chattanooga, Nov. 21, at Memorial Auditorium at 7 p.m. Talmi Entertainment Producer Dan Talmi said the classic Christmas ballet with its cast of international...
chattanoogacw.com
"A lot of kids struggle": Hamilton Co. Health Dept. say kids stress going back to school
As summer vacation begins to wind down a sense of excitement, nervousness, and stress begins to arise in both parents and children alike. But we learned a few tips to begin the back-to-school season with a smooth start. "A lot of kids struggle" says Strickland. Dan Strickland says his middle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Roller Derby's Last Home Bout Of 2022 Season Coming August 27th
Chattanooga Roller Derby is hitting the track for the final home game of the 2022 season. This home bout will be Saturday, August 27th at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The doors open at 2pm and CRD’s juniors’ team, the Ruby Regulators, will battle Atlanta Junior Roller Derby at 3pm. The Chattanooga B-team, the B-Railers, will play at 5pm with a bout against Major Mash-up.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Lee takes first F&M title in three decades
JONESVILLE — A major tournament win on its home course has been a long time coming for Lee High’s golf team. Actually, it had been a while since the Generals had won a major tournament anywhere. Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play...
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
Tennessee Tribune
Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles
TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
WDEF
Mayor Tim Kelly, city respond to immigrant buses
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga City Council heard public comments tonight on the numerous buses that were recently carrying asylum-seeking migrants from Texas to America’s northeast. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, as well as both city staff and city council members, actually commended the community’s response to the sudden...
wcyb.com
Marion building in ruins following car crash
MARION, V.a. (WCYB) — A well-known building was destroyed following a car crash Monday in Marion, Virgnia. From being used as an old storage for soda, to a beloved restaurant, Ken Heath with the town of Marion says it used to be Happy's Pizza. Just so many great memories...
WDEF
Rezoning Request for North Hickory Valley Property Denied
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — After forming a petition of more than a thousand signatures against the rezoning of property off of Highway 58 and North Hickory Valley road, opponents of the development had an opportunity to celebrate when the Hamilton County Commission unanimously voted no on the rezoning request. “Really,...
WTVC
Commission approves employment of new SSOs for Hamilton County Schools Wednesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Commission approved an amendment enabling the employment of eight additional full-time SSOs for Hamilton County Schools Wednesday. SSOs are being placed in schools to help aid the vacancies of the school security who protect students and staff. During the meeting, it was confirmed...
Comments / 0