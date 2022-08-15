Read full article on original website
Elaine Valentin
3d ago
we want him back .everytime we get a great metrologist somebody takes them away .he was a very trusted person .now send him back
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga's Ripple Theater Reopens September With "Circuit Rider’s Wife…The Musical"
After seven years of extensive renovation, on September 9th Brainerd's Ripple Theater will be re-opening with the award-winning "Circuit Rider's Wife...The Musical". Ripple Productions & Diversified Arts presents the musical theatre work about old-time religion in the mountains. This is the first time for the show to be in Chattanooga. The writers of the show were invited to produce the production as part of Ripple Theater's grand reopening.
chattanoogapulse.com
159th Anniversary Commemoration Of The Battle Of Chickamauga Coming Soon
From Saturday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations. There will also...
wutc.org
“Give Way To The Wind” In Downtown Chattanooga
If you’re inside the Chattanooga Convention Center these days, look up - and you’ll see a colorful 3D mobile hanging up high, in front of the entrance of the main banquet room. “Give Way to the Wind” - which symbolizes the mulberry tree - is a collaboration between...
CBS 46
North Georgia Boys & Girls Clubs to host volunteer event
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The North Georgia Boys & Girls Clubs will host a volunteer event Aug. 17 to celebrate a $1 million donation from Family Dollar and a donation of 1,300 backpacks from Baby Phat and Phat Farm. The backpacks will come with stationery and school supplies also donated by Baby Phat and Phat Farm.
WDEF
Hamilton Co. Commission approves Erlanger independence accords
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Commission has approved steps for the Erlanger Health System to go private. Erlanger’s Board of Trustees say in a release “The covenants and protections were developed through a thoughtful and collaborative process with the County Commission and Legislative Delegation. The Board is deeply appreciative of the good spirit and leadership of the area’s elected leaders throughout this process, and looks forward to close, ongoing engagement as the process continues.”
mymix1041.com
Local News for Wednesday, August 17th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash in Bradley County over the weekend. It happened on Saturday around 6:35pm in the 6700 block of Georgetown Road. The THP...
WTVC
McKamey Animal Center announces Clear the Shelters Adoption Special
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker talks about McKamey Animal Center is excited to announce its latest adoption special and participation in Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign. Clear the Shelters, which will be held during the month of August, has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes since its 2015 inception.
chattanoogapulse.com
Erlanger To Host Survivin’ & Thrivin’ Cancer Survivorship Symposium In September
Erlanger Health System announces registration is now open for the first ever Survivin’ & Thrivin’, a cancer survivorship symposium, to be held on Saturday, September 17. This inaugural event is designed for women impacted by cancer. Hear from a variety of women’s specialists, including Dr. Beth Snell and Dr. Shae Connor, on topics such as sexual health after cancer treatment and strategies for stress relief to exercise and nutrition.
chattanoogapulse.com
Fan Favorites Shovels & Rope To Headline This Saturday's Riverfront Nights Concert
Riverfront Nights is welcoming Shovels & Rope to this week’s stage. The American folk duo from Charleston, South Carolina is composed of husband and wife Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst. They will be entertaining with blends of traditional folk, rock and roll and country rock. They recently released their sixth album Manticore in February on Dualtone Records.
mymix1041.com
Local News for Tuesday, August 16th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Bradley County Commission met on Monday covering several items of business. During the meeting, Tennova CEO JT Barnhart was introduced and discussed meetings and conversations around the issues with hospital waits and staffing. Discussion about the ambulance wait times will continue gong forward. He also noted that there have been some leadership changes over recent months, and that the hospital will be working with local EMS to make adjustments. Discussion took place in regards to allowing first responders to wear uniform shorts. This is supposed to help more safely regulate body temperature, especially when first responders are working in extreme temperatures. Ultimately, no action was taken and it was sent back to those in charge of Fire and Rescue to decide.
chattanoogapulse.com
Music By Magnolia Boulevard, TN Ruminators At Nightfall This Friday
Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, August 19, with bluesy rock by Magnolia Boulevard from Lexington, KY at 8pm and TN Ruminators as opening act at 7pm. Nightfall headliner, Magnolia Boulevard offers a musical experience that flows seamlessly from a multitude...
The Daily South
From Miners to Mardi Gras, How the MoonPie Became a Beloved Southern Snack
In the South, it's well known that MoonPies were created at and are still made by the Chattanooga Bakery in Tennessee. If you're in Mobile, Ala., or any Mardi Gras party throughout the Deep South for that matter, you may associate the marshmallowy treat with the spring holiday. But the history of the MoonPie is much more storied.
Tennessee Tribune
Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles
TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
WDEF
Rezoning Request for North Hickory Valley Property Denied
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — After forming a petition of more than a thousand signatures against the rezoning of property off of Highway 58 and North Hickory Valley road, opponents of the development had an opportunity to celebrate when the Hamilton County Commission unanimously voted no on the rezoning request. “Really,...
wutc.org
The 6th Cavalry Museum Marches On
It’s the start of the next chapter at the 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. The museum preserves the military history of the Fighting Sixth Cavalry - displaying items from the World War II era. This summer, Jenny Pack joined the museum as its new executive director.
WTVCFOX
City council approves funding from Hamilton County for new fire training tower
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is receiving $1.5 million from Hamilton County for construction of a new fire training tower at the Chattanooga Fire & Police Training Center on Amnicola Highway, CFD says. City council approved it on Tuesday night. CFD says this is getting the ball rolling on a...
CBS 46
William Lee Golden and The Goldens to play GEM Theatre in Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden will appear with his sons the Goldens at the GEM Theatre in Calhoun Sept. 24. The group is set to release Golden Classics, a set that will compile 30 covers the family released earlier this year. Some of the songs covered include The Eagles’ “Take It Easy” and John Denver’s “Country Roads.” Different members of the family are given their opportunity to shine across this massive collection of songs that impacted their careers.
WDEF
Mocs Giant McClendon Curtis Just as Big Off the Field
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Mocs McClendon Curtis is a football giant, who makes a giant impact for UTC. The 6’6 offensive lineman was first team All SoCon last year, but it’s how he carries himself off the field that draws plenty of other accolades. McClendon Curtis must feel like he...
Cleveland, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Brainerd High School football team will have a game with Bradley Central High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WDEF
Mayor Tim Kelly, city respond to immigrant buses
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga City Council heard public comments tonight on the numerous buses that were recently carrying asylum-seeking migrants from Texas to America’s northeast. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, as well as both city staff and city council members, actually commended the community’s response to the sudden...
Comments / 4