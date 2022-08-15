Read full article on original website
Triple H: WrestleMania 39 Sold Over 90,000 Tickets In 24 Hours
On the August 16 earnings call that WWE held to report on their 2022 Q2 financial, WWE Head Of Creative Triple H revealed that WrestleMania 39, which will be held next year over two days at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, sold over 90,000 tickets during the first 24 hours that the event was on sale.
WWE Officially Announces Its Newest Class Of Performance Center Recruits
WWE has officially announced its new class of recruits. The company held a tryout during SummerSlam week and, as previously reported, subsequently signed 14 athletes to a contract. On August 16, WWE unveiled the class, which includes Valerie Loureda and multiple WWE NIL Athletes. This is WWE's first class of...
AEW Announces Tuesday Dynamite In October, Live Rampage Taping On 10/28
One episode of AEW Dynamite will be held on a Tuesday in October. During the August 17 edition of the show, an on-screen graphic confirmed an AEW Dynamite taping for October 18th, and the show will be held at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. This change is due to TBS' coverage of the MLB playoffs in October. As of this writing, it's unclear whether Dynamite will air live or if it will be taped to air the following night following the conclusion of game one of the American League Championship Series.
Billy Corgan: There Wasn't Enough Female Free Agent Talent To Justify Doing Empowerrr Again This Year
Billy Corgan ensures that there will be another Empowerrr pay-per-view soon. When the NWA announced that they were returning to St. Louis for the upcoming NWA 74 event, there was a notable absence of another Empowerrr event. The NWA's first all-women's pay-per-view was a major part of the NWA 73 weekend that took place last year. Although the event was well received amongst fans, the company decided not to bring back this year.
Vasiliy Lomachenko Makes Return To Ring Against Jamaine Ortiz In October
Former unified lightweight champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Vasiliy Lomachenko, will make his return to the ring this fall. ESPN's Mike Coppinger was the first to report the news that Lomachenko has verbally agreed to a matchup with undefeated prospect, Jamaine Ortiz, sometime in late October, although nothing has officially been announced yet regarding the bout. Lomachenko returned to the United States this week after fighting to defend his home country of Ukraine this summer against the ongoing Russian invasion. He's 16-2 overall as a pro currently and is coming off of a unanimous decision win over former IBF lightweight champion, Richard Commey, last December. Ortiz meanwhile is 16-0-1 as a pro and will try to build on a unanimous decision victory over former WBO junior lightweight champ, Jamal Herring, back in May.
Dragon Gate’s SB KENTo Set To Appear At MLW Super Series
A new Dragon Gate talent has been added to MLW Super Series. Per an announcement made by the promotion earlier today, former Open The Brave Gate Champion SB KENTo is set to appear at the upcoming MLW Super Series event on Sunday, September 18. The appearance is in part to the partnership that Major League Wrestling currently has with Japan's Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling.
NJPW Returning To New York In October With Rumble On 44th Street, STARDOM Talent Involved
New Japan Pro-Wrestling is headed back to New York City. NJPW announced that the promotion will hold its Rumble on 44th Street Event on October 28. The event will take place at the Palladium in Times Square. STARDOM talent will be involved at the event. From NJPW:. Friday October 28...
IMPACT Wrestling Extends Partnership With Eurosport India
IMPACT has extended its partnership with Eurosport India. IMPACT and Eurosport India announced the two sides have agreed to a new deal that will see Eurosport India air IMPACT Plus specials live and more. From IMPACT:. IMPACT WRESTLING EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH EUROSPORT INDIA TO BROADCAST THE PROMOTION’S WORLD-CLASS CONTENT.
Nashville to host 2023 NHL Awards, draft
The Nashville Predators will host the 2023 NHL Awards and draft at Bridgestone Arena, the league announced Thursday. This marks
Gunther Files To Trademark 'Ring General'
Gunther has filed a new trademark. On August 13, Gunther filed to trademark "Ring General" for merchandise and entertainment purposes. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Athletic shirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20170000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20180000. IC 041. US...
The Good Brothers Announced For NJPW STRONG Autumn Action
The Good Brothers are returning to NJPW STRONG. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has officially announced that Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows will be in action at NJPW STRONG Autumn Action. Anderson and Gallows currently hold the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship. They returned to NJPW at the G1 Climax event on...
