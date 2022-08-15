Former unified lightweight champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Vasiliy Lomachenko, will make his return to the ring this fall. ESPN's Mike Coppinger was the first to report the news that Lomachenko has verbally agreed to a matchup with undefeated prospect, Jamaine Ortiz, sometime in late October, although nothing has officially been announced yet regarding the bout. Lomachenko returned to the United States this week after fighting to defend his home country of Ukraine this summer against the ongoing Russian invasion. He's 16-2 overall as a pro currently and is coming off of a unanimous decision win over former IBF lightweight champion, Richard Commey, last December. Ortiz meanwhile is 16-0-1 as a pro and will try to build on a unanimous decision victory over former WBO junior lightweight champ, Jamal Herring, back in May.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO