Love Is Blind may be the least traditional reality show out there, but for a while, it seemed like Netflix was really onto something. As contestants (and cohosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey) attempted to discover if love is really blind, the answer seemed to be yes... at least, for those couples who said “I do.” Of the four married Love Is Blind couples from Seasons 1 and 2 — Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, and Jarette Jones and Iyanna McNeely — only one has gone their separate ways. Jones and McNeely shared their breakup announcement on Instagram on Aug. 17, explaining they had separated and are divorcing.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO