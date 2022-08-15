Read full article on original website
Related
‘Better Call Saul’ Co-Creator Reveals the Darker Series Finale Ending We Didn’t See
The “Better Call Saul” series finale concluded the lauded AMC drama in a surprisingly hopeful fashion, with Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) sharing a cigarette and rekindling their relationship (at least a little). Sure, Jimmy is in prison for the rest of his life, but he got there by finally being truthful and owning up to his mistakes, and at least he and Kim are on speaking terms again.
Elite Daily
Love Is Blind Is Having Its First Divorce
Love Is Blind may be the least traditional reality show out there, but for a while, it seemed like Netflix was really onto something. As contestants (and cohosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey) attempted to discover if love is really blind, the answer seemed to be yes... at least, for those couples who said “I do.” Of the four married Love Is Blind couples from Seasons 1 and 2 — Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, and Jarette Jones and Iyanna McNeely — only one has gone their separate ways. Jones and McNeely shared their breakup announcement on Instagram on Aug. 17, explaining they had separated and are divorcing.
Elite Daily
Raise Your Hand If You're Confused About OMITB's Latest Twist
Only Murders in the Building’s first season was surprisingly perfect. Everything hung together, from the pitch-perfect New York City-based humor to the podcast satire to Charles’s new girlfriend Jan turning out to be the murderer in the building. Since the arrival of Season 2, audiences have wondered if a second case could work out as well as the first, and with the penultimate episode, the show has revealed a wild twist that swings for the fences. If you’re asking who Becky Butler is after Only Murders Episode 9, you’re not the only one.
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk shares emotional farewell to fans and crew following show's final episode
Better Call Saul spoilers follow. Better Call Saul wrapped up its sixth and final season, bringing the story that started with Breaking Bad all the way back in 2008 to a close (at least for now). Bob Odenkirk, who started off in the original show before leading the prequel/spin-off as...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
27 details you may have missed on the final season of 'Better Call Saul'
Insider rounds up smaller moments and "Breaking Bad" nods you may have overlooked on the AMC series that will add to your viewing experience.
Today host Hoda Kotb reveals major personal news in tell-all interview amid ‘feud’ with co-host Savannah Guthrie
TODAY host Hoda Kotb has revealed some major personal news in a tell-all interview released on Tuesday. The 58-year-old has returned to work this week after taking a few days off for her birthday, with her absence coming amid her alleged feud with co-host Savannah Guthrie. In a new interview...
'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon Has One Thing to Say About Gibbs' Exit
"NCIS" star Mark Harmon has spoken about his character Gibbs' decision to leave the NCIS team, as well as what it means for the future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Major Way HBO's House Of The Dragon Will (Probably) Be Less Triggering Than Game Of Thrones
There's one thing that Game of Thrones fans don't have to worry about happening in House of the Dragon.
‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale: Bob Odenkirk Pitched an Alternate Ending
Bob Odenkirk had an idea for a different ending to 'Better Call Saul.' Unfortunately, he'd already finished filming so he pitched co-creator Peter Gould his new idea.
‘Better Call Saul’ Planning Major Event After Series Finale
Better Call Saul is hurdling towards an epic series finale. Only two episodes remain until the show pulls the curtain over the Breaking Bad franchise one more time. Fans have eaten up every moment so far, and they can’t wait to see how things wrap up. After the final episode bows on Aug 15, fans will get the chance to own a piece of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul history for themselves.
CNET
Every 'Game of Thrones' Season Ranked Best to Worst
Say what you want about how the show ended, but Game of Thrones's eight seasons provided some of the best TV of the past decade. There are many questions swirling around House of the Dragon, the Thrones prequel that debuts this Sunday. Perhaps the most crucial one is whether the show can recapture the intrigue, suspense and thrill of its predecessor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Game of Thrones Prequel Series
Fans of Game of Thrones - the never-ending feud-filled fantasy epic which graced our screens for 8 seasons can renew their hopes as the forever war-struck realm of the seven kingdoms is set for another bout of deception, strange alliances, betrayals, and scheming. Most fans of the record-breaking series are still reeling from the divisive series finale and somewhat tumultuous events at King’s Landing. But be rest assured the new HBO prequel series would blast you away (pun intended).
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Better Call Saul’ fans are not prepared for Monday night’s ominously titled series finale, ‘Saul Gone’
Warning: Spoilers ahead for the sixth and final season of AMC’s Better Call Saul…. AMC’s Better Call Saul wraps up its sixth season run on Monday night in what will surely go down as one of the most acclaimed season finales in the history of modern television. The Breaking Bad spinoff helmed by series creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould was always better than it had any business being by focusing on the origin story of shady lawyer Saul Goodman portrayed by funnyman turned dramatic actor Bob Odenkirk in a career-turning role.
Elite Daily
OMITB Has A New, Possibly Deadly Romantic Duo — Here Are Some Theories
As noted by Oliver earlier in Season 2 of Only Murders In The Building, the podcasters failed to account for the romance angle in Season 1. Despite Jan being an obvious suspect, Mabel, Oliver, and Charles failed to take her into account as a suspect simply because she started dating one of them. Somehow, despite knowing this downfall, the podcaster trio seems to have overlooked the relationship angle for the second season in a row... or did they? These theories about Officer Kreps and Cinda Canning’s possible relationship prove things could go in any direction.
Elite Daily
Gabby's Latest Bachelorette Elimination Was Her Most Emotional One Yet
It’s all fun and games on The Bachelorette for the first few weeks, but now that we’re in Week 6 and hometown dates are right around the corner, it’s time for things to get serious. That means the Bachelorettes are having the tough conversations with their prospective husbands. For Gabby Windey and Nate Mitchell, that meant talking about Nate’s daughter and the prospect of Gabby possibly stepping in as a stepmother. Unfortunately, that serious conversation resulted in Gabby sending Nate home, leading to one of the most emotional Bachelorette moments of the season. Here’s how everything went down.
‘Westworld’ Co-Creator Lisa Joy Answers 7 Burning Questions About the Season 4 Finale
As is customary with “Westworld,” the HBO sci-fi series’ Season 4 finale ended with plenty of surprises, and left viewers with a number of lingering questions. Luckily, TheWrap spoke with co-creator and co-showrunner Lisa Joy about that Season 4 finale ending, crafting the season as a whole and what might be next for the series if it gets renewed.
CNET
'House of the Dragon' on HBO: Everything We Know So Far
It's been three years since Jon Snow broke the wheel in Game of Thrones. In House of the Dragon, which drops on Aug. 21, we return to Westeros. There's no doubt Game of Thrones lost some magic in its final two seasons, but House of the Dragon could be one of the year's TV highlights if it reclaims that Thrones magic.
Elite Daily
I'm Already Obsessed With Pete Davidson And Kaley Cuoco's Time-Travel Rom-Com
Pete Davidson may be fresh off a breakup in real life, but he’s finding love again onscreen in his next big movie. In Peacock’s upcoming rom-com Meet Cute, Davidson plays Gary, who initially seems to really hit it off with Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) on their first date... but things get a lot more complicated very quickly. If you’re excited to see Davidson and Cuoco’s chemistry in a rom-com with an unexpected sci-fi twist, then you’re in luck, because Meet Cute’s premiere date is fast approaching.
Popculture
'Summer Camp Island' Creator Rightfully Fuming After Show Getting Removed From HBO Max, Season 6 in Jeopardy
After weeks of shows mysteriously leaving from HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery finally decided to announce a batch of disappearing content late Wednesday. Most of the shows were animated, including the critically acclaimed Summer Camp Island. Creator Julia Pott told fans less than two weeks ago she was "assured" the final season would be released in 2023, but now she has vowed not to rest until the last 20 episodes are released.
Comments / 0