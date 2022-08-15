Read full article on original website
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Ex-RNC chairman calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'shitforbrains' Republican for demanding the FBI be defunded after Trump raid
Former RNC chairman Michael Steele called Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a "shitforbrains" Republican. Steele was reacting to Greene's call for the FBI to be defunded in response to the raid on Trump's Florida home. "For once try to be less stupid," Steele said in a tweet directed at Greene. Michael...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Black Trump Supporter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Assualting Police Officer During Capitol Riots
Believing the big lie costs this Black Donald Trump supporter five years of freedom.
New York Times columnist writes the country will 'collapse' if Trump isn't prosecuted
The New York Times published an op-ed by columnist Charles M. Blow Sunday that called for the prosecution of former president and prospective 2024 GOP front-runner Donald Trump. The piece, titled "We Can't Afford Not to Prosecute Trump," argued that the 45th president a "political predator." "With the conclusion of...
McConnell addresses raid on Trump's home, says the 'country deserves a thorough and immediate explanation'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called on the Justice Department to explain itself on Tuesday evening, about 24 hours after a team of FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. "The country deserves a thorough and immediate explanation of what led to the...
MSNBC
See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6
The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
Frequent CNN columnist: I ‘LITERALLY’ view Trump supporters as ‘no different’ than bin Laden supporters
Within the same week that the U.S. military killed al Qaeda leader and Usama bin Laden accomplice Ayman al-Zawahri, frequent CNN columnist and MSNBC guest Dean Obeidallah said he views former President Trump’s supporters as no different than people who supported bin Laden after the Sept. 11 attacks. Obeidallah...
11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution
Georgia prosecutors are looking into whether Donald Trump interfered in the state's 2020 election. On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation. Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald...
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans
Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
Here's proof that Donald Trump didn't get it on January 6
Hours after rioters overran the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump released a video message to them.
Sean Hannity: God forbid President Biden would ever give any credit to his predecessor
Sean Hannity discussed President Biden's comments following his COVID-19 recovery and how he refuses to give credit to his predecessor Trump on "Hannity." Fox News host Sean Hannity talked about President Joe Biden's diagnosis and recovery from COVID-19 and discussed Biden taking a swipe at former President Trump over his own brush with COVID-19.
Ex-Trump White House lawyer says Congress should disqualify Trump
Ty Cobb, who was former President Donald Trump’s attorney in the White House, believes that Trump won’t be able to argue “willful blindness” to defend his actions on January 6 and that Congress has enough evidence to disqualify him from ever holding office.
NY Times columnist admits he was 'wrong' about Trump's supporters, says Russian collusion story was a 'hoax'
The New York Times published a series of op-eds by its opinion columnists Thursday that began with the phrase "I Was Wrong About." As part of the collection, Bret Stephens admitted he was wrong to label Trump supporters "appalling." Stephens said, "The worst line I ever wrote as a pundit"...
'Appalling coward': George Conway reacts to video of Lindsey Graham
Some top Republicans are claiming that the FBI planted incriminating information in the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump after their search. Conservative political activist George Conway reacts to these claims.
CNBC
Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says
Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
